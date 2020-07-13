/
apartments with pool
26 Apartments for rent in Ballenger Creek, MD with pool
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
7 Units Available
Kingscrest
6959 Castle Ct, Ballenger Creek, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,440
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,782
961 sqft
Come home to convenience and ease at Kingscrest Apartments in Frederick, Maryland! Enjoy easy access to nearby Washington D.C. or commute a little more simply with nearby major tech employers.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
6612 Duncan Place
6612 Duncan Place, Ballenger Creek, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2168 sqft
Over 2100 sq ft Tiled and Carpeted floorings. Spacious Townhome. 4 Great size Bedrooms. Beautiful Master Bedroom with walk-in closet. 3.5 Bathrooms. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances and kitchen island.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
5910 LEBEN DRIVE
5910 Leben Drive, Ballenger Creek, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2432 sqft
Largest model by Ryan Homes in the community Jefferson Place . 2 car garage with a BIG deck. Upgraded the 42" kitchen cabinets with gorgeous granite counters, hardwood stairs and hardwood floor in kitchen area.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
5302 REGAL COURT
5302 Regal Court, Ballenger Creek, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1614 sqft
Beautifully 3 Bed, 2.5 bath 3 story townhome w/ large living room with laminate wood flooring, kitchen w/ granite countertops & stainless steel appliances, Huge master suite on 3rd level w/ cathedral ceiling beautiful master bath & walk-in closet.
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
4954 Clarendon Terrace
4954 Clarendon Terrace, Ballenger Creek, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1768 sqft
4954 Clarendon Terrace Available 08/01/20 Desired Neighborhood w/ Community Pool and Quick Access to Major Highways. - Spacious 3 level back to back townhome. Main level features kitchen, dining, and living room.
Results within 1 mile of Ballenger Creek
Last updated July 13 at 12:24pm
8 Units Available
Prospect Hall Apartments
909 Mansion Dr, Frederick, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,365
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
1160 sqft
The Festival-Frederick Shopping Center and Prospect Plaza are both convenient to this property. Units are furnished and feature hardwood flooring and fireplaces. Onsite amenities include a swimming pool, media room, trash valet, and 24-hour gym.
Results within 5 miles of Ballenger Creek
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
6 Units Available
East of Market
100 Holling Drive, Frederick, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,521
861 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,860
1085 sqft
Eco-friendly, smoke-free apartment community with a dog park, yoga room and pool. Units feature hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Just east of Market and East streets with parks nearby.
Last updated July 13 at 12:26pm
29 Units Available
Willowdale Crossing
150 Willowdale Dr, Frederick, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,121
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,192
1020 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,529
1251 sqft
Minutes from Willowdale Rock Creek and Waterford Parks. Resort-style swimming pool, playground, bark park, and coffee bar. Fantastic apartment amenities including hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Recently renovated. Pet-friendly.
Last updated July 13 at 12:26pm
8 Units Available
Applegate and Potomac Commons Apartments and Townhomes
1404 Taney Ave, Frederick, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,179
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
1047 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1227 sqft
Near Highway 15, the hospital and Hood College in historic downtown Frederick. Updated apartments with hardwood floors. Residents have access to a pool, courtyard and playground. Dogs and cats welcomed.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
30 Units Available
Maryland City
Urban Green
3300 Galena Drive, Frederick, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,563
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,125
1314 sqft
Luxury apartments feature stainless-steel appliances, air-conditioning, fireplace and patio/balcony. Deluxe grounds offer 24-hour gym, community gardens, clubhouse, business center and more. Great location near Laurel Golf and Recreation center, schools, Home Depot and Shoppers Foods.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
8 Units Available
THE APARTMENTS AT ELMWOOD TERRACE
1420 Key Pkwy, Frederick, MD
1 Bedroom
$968
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,243
968 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,416
1072 sqft
Enjoy fully-equipped kitchens and bedrooms with walk-in closets. Easy access to I-270, Route 40 and Route 15 make traveling to the Stonegate Park, Frederick Community College or the Frederick Town Mall a breeze.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
6 Units Available
Walnut Ridge
The Park at Walnut Ridge
2001 Wood Hollow Pl, Frederick, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,488
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,642
1043 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,946
1175 sqft
Urban living in downtown Frederick, shouting distance from bars and restaurants. Contemporary units have ceiling fans and laundry facilities. Guest suite, state-of-the-art fitness center and swimming pool located on site. Close to Fort Detrick.
Last updated July 13 at 12:18pm
15 Units Available
The Retreat at Market Square
300 Cormorant Place, Frederick, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,430
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,740
1081 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury living at its finest, located in Frederick, Maryland. Enjoy uptown living at Market Square with downtown convenience to historic Frederick. Centrally located less than an hour from Washington D.C.
Last updated July 13 at 12:18pm
6 Units Available
Potomac Commons
1404 Taney Ave, Frederick, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,269
950 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,359
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fort Detrick and the Frederick Shopping Center are both conveniently located near this community. Amenities include onsite parking, pool and playground. Apartments are pet-friendly and have hardwood flooring and walk-in closets.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
13 Units Available
The Residences at the Manor
141 Willowdale Dr, Frederick, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,235
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom furnished apartments with ranch-style kitchens, fireplace, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and patio or balcony. Pet-friendly. Pool, playground, gym and community garden. Easy access to parks, shopping and Frederick Freeway.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
218 Units Available
Bainbridge Lake Linganore
10255 Sculpin St, New Market, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,507
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,736
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,215
1385 sqft
Bainbridge Lake Linganore was designed to celebrate community. Where neighbors know each other by name and where family bonds are strengthened, all within a vibrant setting establishing a new local standard.
Last updated July 13 at 12:21pm
2 Units Available
Waverley View
The Fred Apartment Homes
402 Harlan Way, Frederick, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,329
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet friendly one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Community amenities include clubhouse, fitness center and pool. Units feature granite countertops, washer/dryer, dishwasher, breakfast bar and patio/balcony.
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
9323 Penrose St
9323 Penrose Street, Urbana, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
2600 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious Townhouse in Urbana Frederick - Property Id: 306179 Spacious TH in sought after Villages of Urbana. 3BR, 2 full and 2 half bath. 3 finished levels with extensions boosts 2600SF of living space.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Whittier
2400 DOMINION DRIVE
2400 Dominion Drive, Frederick, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1110 sqft
Available July 1 - For rent- 2 BD / 2 BTH over 1,100 sq ft.
Last updated June 3 at 04:25am
1 Unit Available
3559 KATHERINE WAY
3559 Katherine Way, Urbana, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
2200 sqft
Townhouse for rent with excellent condition. living area 2200 SF. 4BR, 3 FB, 1HB. 2 cars attached garage. 2 ceiling fan ( master BR, living RM) . Great Urbana high school. 2 swimming pools, tennis courts & basketball court in Community.
Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
6140 Newport Ter
6140 Newport Terrace, Spring Ridge, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1800 sqft
Gorgeous, 3 BDR, 2 Full, 2 .5 BTHS townhouse with garage in the Spring Ridge Community. Recently updated with fresh neutral paint; light filled family room; hardwood floors, sun-room with gas fireplace and large deck.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
5802 PECKING STONE
5802 Pecking Stone St, Linganore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2080 sqft
NEW TOWNHOUSE BUILT IN 2019 IN THE OAKDALE SCHOOL DISTRICT WITH OVER 2000 SQ FT, 2 CAR DETACHED GARAGE, LUXURY INTERIOR FINISHED SUCH AS GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, VINY PLANK FLOORING, AND STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES.
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Downtown Frederick
139 W. Third Street
139 West 3rd Street, Frederick, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
2316 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
139 W. Third Street Available 08/01/20 Downtown Living | Right in the Mix of Things | Great Location - Beautiful Downtown Frederick Federal home with detached garage and an enclosed courtyard.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
8815 BRIARCLIFF LANE
8815 Briarcliff Lane, Spring Ridge, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2124 sqft
Beautiful home completely updated including light fixtures, bathrooms, kitchen, new flooring throughout upper 2 levels are freshly painted. End unit townhome steps to community park and fully fenced yard. Minutes from commuter routes.
