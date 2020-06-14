/
/
/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:37 PM
22 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Ballenger Creek, MD
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
8 Units Available
Kingscrest
6959 Castle Ct, Ballenger Creek, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,374
849 sqft
Come home to convenience and ease at Kingscrest Apartments in Frederick, Maryland! Enjoy easy access to nearby Washington D.C. or commute a little more simply with nearby major tech employers.
Results within 1 mile of Ballenger Creek
Verified
1 of 84
Last updated June 14 at 06:56pm
9 Units Available
Prospect Hall Apartments
909 Mansion Dr, Frederick, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,365
844 sqft
The Festival-Frederick Shopping Center and Prospect Plaza are both convenient to this property. Units are furnished and feature hardwood flooring and fireplaces. Onsite amenities include a swimming pool, media room, trash valet, and 24-hour gym.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Downtown Frederick
5 Units Available
Taft Lofts
116 East Patrick Street, Frederick, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,125
650 sqft
LIVE IN THE HEART OF FREDERICK’S HISTORIC DISTRICT! At Taft Lofts, you’ll find yourself at home in the heart of the transformed Historic District, enjoying some of the best views available from our downtown lofts in Frederick.
Results within 5 miles of Ballenger Creek
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
$
7 Units Available
Woodlawn Village
1469 W Key Pkwy, Frederick, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,199
717 sqft
Dog-friendly community with beautiful courtyards and easy access to both DC and Baltimore. Recently renovated and modern apartments feature in-unit laundry and spacious walk-in closets. Enjoy a private patio or balcony in a tranquil setting.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 14 at 06:36pm
$
5 Units Available
Applegate and Potomac Commons Apartments and Townhomes
1404 Taney Ave, Frederick, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,199
787 sqft
Near Highway 15, the hospital and Hood College in historic downtown Frederick. Updated apartments with hardwood floors. Residents have access to a pool, courtyard and playground. Dogs and cats welcomed.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
20 Units Available
The Residences at the Manor
141 Willowdale Dr, Frederick, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,205
839 sqft
Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom furnished apartments with ranch-style kitchens, fireplace, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and patio or balcony. Pet-friendly. Pool, playground, gym and community garden. Easy access to parks, shopping and Frederick Freeway.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 14 at 06:12pm
$
6 Units Available
Potomac Commons
1404 Taney Ave, Frederick, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,249
950 sqft
Fort Detrick and the Frederick Shopping Center are both conveniently located near this community. Amenities include onsite parking, pool and playground. Apartments are pet-friendly and have hardwood flooring and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 14 at 06:23pm
Waterford
8 Units Available
The Fields at Rock Creek
100 Alessandra Ct, Frederick, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,255
825 sqft
Experience the comfort of home with the convenience of apartment living at it's finest in our spacious one, two and three bedroom floor plans, located minutes from Downtown Frederick.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
$
6 Units Available
East of Market
100 Holling Drive, Frederick, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,461
861 sqft
Eco-friendly, smoke-free apartment community with a dog park, yoga room and pool. Units feature hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Just east of Market and East streets with parks nearby.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 14 at 06:29pm
18 Units Available
The Retreat at Market Square
300 Cormorant Place, Frederick, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,420
747 sqft
Luxury living at its finest, located in Frederick, Maryland. Enjoy uptown living at Market Square with downtown convenience to historic Frederick. Centrally located less than an hour from Washington D.C.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Maryland City
47 Units Available
Urban Green
3300 Galena Drive, Frederick, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,460
801 sqft
Luxury apartments feature stainless-steel appliances, air-conditioning, fireplace and patio/balcony. Deluxe grounds offer 24-hour gym, community gardens, clubhouse, business center and more. Great location near Laurel Golf and Recreation center, schools, Home Depot and Shoppers Foods.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Waverley View
4 Units Available
The Fred Apartment Homes
402 Harlan Way, Frederick, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,199
811 sqft
Pet friendly one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Community amenities include clubhouse, fitness center and pool. Units feature granite countertops, washer/dryer, dishwasher, breakfast bar and patio/balcony.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
2 Units Available
Frederick Greenes
1313 Motter Ave, Frederick, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,009
431 sqft
Minutes from Highway 15 and Governor Thomas Johnson High School. Near I-70 and I-270. A modern community with a courtyard, playground and fire pit. Pet-friendly. Modern layouts and updated appliances.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 14 at 06:42pm
38 Units Available
Willowdale Crossing
150 Willowdale Dr, Frederick, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,115
785 sqft
Minutes from Willowdale Rock Creek and Waterford Parks. Resort-style swimming pool, playground, bark park, and coffee bar. Fantastic apartment amenities including hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Recently renovated. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Walnut Ridge
9 Units Available
The Park at Walnut Ridge
2001 Wood Hollow Pl, Frederick, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,464
871 sqft
Urban living in downtown Frederick, shouting distance from bars and restaurants. Contemporary units have ceiling fans and laundry facilities. Guest suite, state-of-the-art fitness center and swimming pool located on site. Close to Fort Detrick.
1 of 15
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
Downtown Frederick
1 Unit Available
4 W 3RD STREET
4 West 3rd Street, Frederick, MD
1 Bedroom
$840
500 sqft
LOCATION! Live in walkable downtown Frederick! Cute apartment with wood floors and a balcony! Very small kitchen. No pets and no smoking. Income minimum requirement is $2,600 per month. $25 application fee per adult.
1 of 15
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
1 Unit Available
3534 WORTHINGTON BOULEVARD
3534 Worthington Boulevard, Urbana, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,250
900 sqft
One bedroom apartment on top floor of live/ work commercial townhouse with Kitchen, dining room, living room, full bathroom, laundry room. 900 SF. Wood floor. Double door entrances. Huge public parking lot.
1 of 7
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
Downtown Frederick
1 Unit Available
2 CHURCH STREET E
2 E Church St, Frederick, MD
1 Bedroom
$2,157
1065 sqft
Luxury living in the heart of Frederick! Available immediately! This one bedroom apartment w/ loft has been completely renovated keeping the original character of this historic building.
1 of 13
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
Downtown Frederick
1 Unit Available
427 N MARKET STREET
427 North Market Street, Frederick, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,150
500 sqft
One bedroom apartment AND a separate office ! One dedicated parking space included! Live where you work or just use the office for extra space! Very cute and has semi-private outdoor living as well. Security deposit = one month rent.
1 of 31
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
Downtown Frederick
1 Unit Available
17 E 2ND STREET
17 East 2nd Street, Frederick, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,250
3464 sqft
Sunshine Management Corp is proud to offer this cozy One bedroom, One bath apartment located on the 2nd floor at 17 East Second Street Frederick, MD 21701.
Results within 10 miles of Ballenger Creek
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
2 Units Available
Middletown Valley
312 Broad St, Middletown, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,348
814 sqft
Stylish homes in a community near Middletown Memorial Park and Middletown Cemetery. Large apartments have fully equipped kitchen, balcony/patio and private laundry facilities. Community has a playground and a basketball court. Pet-friendly.
1 of 9
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
1 Unit Available
38 S ALLEY
38 South Alley, New Market, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,295
700 sqft
This is a 2nd floor one bedroom apartment located in historic New Market across the street from the New Market Grange building.
Similar Pages
Ballenger Creek 1 BedroomsBallenger Creek 2 BedroomsBallenger Creek 3 BedroomsBallenger Creek Apartments with Balcony
Ballenger Creek Apartments with GarageBallenger Creek Apartments with GymBallenger Creek Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBallenger Creek Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DCArlington, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDFrederick, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MD
Centreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VALeesburg, VAMartinsburg, WVTakoma Park, MDBurtonsville, MDGlenmont, MDBroadlands, VALansdowne, VA