Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:36 AM

38 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Walpole, MA

Finding an apartment in Walpole that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it's very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you'll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog alo...
Last updated June 4 at 02:12pm
16 Units Available
The Preserve Apartments
100 Hilltop Dr, Walpole, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,795
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Thirty-minute commute into Boston or Providence. Community has fitness center, business center, clubhouse, and large stone fireplace. Units feature washers and dryers, dining rooms, and large walk-in closets.
Results within 5 miles of Walpole
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
South Norwood
21 Units Available
Norwood Gardens
105 Hampden Dr, Norwood, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,015
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,630
1300 sqft
Excellent location for commuters close to I-95 and I-495. Luxurious units have custom accent walls, chandeliers, and free heat and hot water. Community offers pool tennis, and picnic area.
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
5 Units Available
Wilber School Apartments
75 S Main St, Sharon, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,485
900 sqft
Boutique apartment within walking distance to MA Commuter Rail and public schools. Smoke-free and pet-friendly community. Amenities include on-site fitness center, dog park and parking. Apartments feature in-unit laundry, private patio and dishwasher.
Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
$
South Norwood
61 Units Available
The Commons at Windsor Gardens
624 Walpole St, Norwood, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,590
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,688
854 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,596
1210 sqft
Centrally located Norwood apartments, just minutes from a commuter rail stop. Close to Interstate 95 and Texas State Highway 289. Walk-in closets, vaulted ceilings and parquet wood floors. Volleyball court and swimming pool.
Last updated June 14 at 12:21am
31 Units Available
Cottonwood One Upland
8 Upland Woods Circle, Norwood, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,025
978 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,540
1285 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,955
1426 sqft
Luxurious community with pool, amphitheater and dog park. Residences feature window blinds, hardwood floors, and washer and dryer. Located close to Legacy Place and University Station.
Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
7 Units Available
Avalon Sharon
2500 Avalon Dr, Sharon, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,270
903 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,792
1322 sqft
Exquisite apartments with walk-in closets, ice makers and hardwood floors. Enjoy a clubhouse, gym and media room on-site. Right near I-95. Close to Spring Valley Country Club. Just 20 miles from Boston.
Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
Norwood Centre
9 Units Available
Avalon Norwood
155 Lenox St, Norwood, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,360
865 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,485
1462 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,275
1547 sqft
Avalon Norwood is a pet friendly and smoke free community offering one, two and three bedroom apartments and townhomes for lease, conveniently located steps from the Norwood Central Commuter Rail.
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
23 Units Available
Norwest Woods Townhouses
1 Norwest Dr, Norwood, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,825
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
847 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,695
1160 sqft
1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
41 Mechanic St.
41 Mechanic Street, Foxborough, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
Available 07/01/20 Antique Farmhouse - Foxborough, MA - Property Id: 131021 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/131021 Property Id 131021 (RLNE5836293)

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 08:08pm
1 Unit Available
22 Revere
22 Revere Street, Canton, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
650 sqft
Located about 1000 feet from the Canton Center commuter rail T stop (and a 1/2 mile to Canton Junction) you can get to NU or Longwood Med in less than a 1/2 hour (depending on which train schedule, see MBTA.

1 of 11

Last updated March 12 at 01:03am
1 Unit Available
15 Elm St
15 Elm Street, Foxborough, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1365 sqft
Wonderful opportunity to rent a single family home in the heart of Foxboro. This lovely 3BD 1.5 BA Cape features a spacious living room that flows into a family room. The dining room is perfect for gatherings of family and friends.
Results within 10 miles of Walpole
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
26 Units Available
Village Green Apartments
71 Messenger St, Plainville, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,430
632 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
850 sqft
Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
$
14 Units Available
The Sylvan Foxborough
10 Fisher St, Foxborough, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,997
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,440
1168 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,859
1446 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with open-concept gourmet kitchens, granite/quartz counters, large islands, custom cabinetry, high ceilings, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry. Enjoy pool, playground, fitness club, catering kitchen. Easy access to I-95 and I-495.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Downtown Franklin
46 Units Available
Station 117 Apartments
117 Dean Ave, Franklin, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,920
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,415
1193 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,030
1333 sqft
Start your next chapter at Station 117 Apartments. Our brand-new community of 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments offers you a place to rest, relax, and have a little fun as you embark on your adventure.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Upper Washington - Spring Street
7 Units Available
Rockingham Glen
30 Rockingham Ave, Dedham, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,080
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
920 sqft
Ideally situated close to Millennium Park, Legacy Place and Franklin Park Zoo. Apartments feature spacious layouts with air conditioning and large closets. Community amenities include a BBQ and picnic area, library and laundry.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
18 Units Available
Gables University Station
85 University Ave, Quincy, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,085
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,815
1297 sqft
Luxury units offer stainless steel appliances, granite counters and walk-in closets. Community amenities include pool, clubhouse, courtyard and bike storage. Located just minutes from I-95, which makes commuting easy and convenient.
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
4 Units Available
Ames Shovel Works Apartments
50 Main St, Brockton, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,360
858 sqft
Landscaped apartment community situated on a former industrial complex near Picker Field. Apartments feature high ceilings, modern kitchens and hardwood floors. Residents enjoy access to a lounge, courtyard and picnic area. Covered car parking available.
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
14 Units Available
Waterfall Hills at Canton
55 Waterfall Dr, Canton, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,175
1076 sqft
Last updated June 13 at 06:33pm
15 Units Available
West Village
792 West St, Mansfield Center, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,972
921 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,128
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,707
1340 sqft
Residents can get out and enjoy cabanas, an athletic center and even charge their electric vehicle at this community. Inside features include custom cabinetry, designer appliances and walk-in closets. Mansfield Crossing shopping center is nearby.
Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
$
22 Units Available
Jefferson at Dedham Station
1000 Presidents Way, Dedham, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,793
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,170
1123 sqft
Unbeatable location just three minutes to Legacy Place and 25 minutes to Boston's South Station! Pool table, 24-hour gym, pool and courtyard in community. Apartments feature recent renovations and huge closets.
Last updated June 13 at 06:02pm
$
16 Units Available
Modera Needham
700 Greendale Avenue, Needham, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,856
1003 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,698
1429 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,497
1760 sqft
Just 10 miles from downtown Boston. Spacious interiors with premium upgrades including quartz countertops, walk-in closets, and a full washer and dryer. On-site grill area, theater and social areas.
Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
16 Units Available
Avalon Station 250
250 Station Cir, Dedham, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,110
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,710
1300 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,190
1377 sqft
Residents enjoy easy access to Boston via I-95. Legacy Place is literally only steps away, so shopping, dining and entertainment are all nearby. Units feature breakfast bars, soaking tubs, fireplaces and stainless steel appliances.
Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
14 Units Available
Avalon Easton
60 Robert Dr, Brockton, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,970
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,220
1334 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,935
1541 sqft
Furnished units with spacious walk-in closets, granite counters and stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. Pet-friendly community with swimming pool, clubhouse and 24-hour fitness center. Close to Route 123.
Last updated June 13 at 06:07pm
7 Units Available
Canton Woods
1 Windsor Woods Ln, Stoughton, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,797
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,024
1096 sqft
Right near shopping, dining and New England Sinai Hospital, yet nestled in the natural wonder of the Canton Conservation area with views of the Blue Hills Reservation.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Walpole, MA

Finding an apartment in Walpole that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

