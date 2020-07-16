/
1 bedroom apartments
12 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Taunton, MA
1 Unit Available
City Center
230 School St 4
230 School St, Taunton, MA
1 Bedroom
$950
900 sqft
1 Bed, 2nd floor, $950/month, 1st,Last & Security - Property Id: 317080 1 Bed, 1 Bath, 2nd flr, no utilities, Month-to-Month, 1st - last & security, $950/mth, domestic cat or dog 25lbs or under full grown, ON street parking, no smoking, Lead cert'
Results within 5 miles of Taunton
$
24 Units Available
Waterford Village Apartments
51 Meadow Ln, Bridgewater, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,374
650 sqft
Spacious apartments located on 100 acres of land. Tenants have access to a community garden, basketball court, golf range and billiards room. Easy access to I-495.
10 Units Available
Avalon Easton
60 Robert Dr, Brockton, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,930
841 sqft
Furnished units with spacious walk-in closets, granite counters and stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. Pet-friendly community with swimming pool, clubhouse and 24-hour fitness center. Close to Route 123.
6 Units Available
East Main Apartments
274 E Main St, Norton Center, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,860
984 sqft
Townhome apartments with direct entries and porches. Interior features include high ceilings, tile backsplashes, USB outlets and large walk-in closets. At the intersection of I-495 and I-95.
Results within 10 miles of Taunton
16 Units Available
The Sylvan Foxborough
10 Fisher St, Foxborough, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,762
736 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with open-concept gourmet kitchens, granite/quartz counters, large islands, custom cabinetry, high ceilings, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry. Enjoy pool, playground, fitness club, catering kitchen. Easy access to I-95 and I-495.
2 Units Available
Quail Run Apartments
12 Buckley Rd, Stoughton, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,695
665 sqft
Easy access to MBTA rail station, IKEA, and local schools. Units have designer kitchens, full-size washer and dryer, and berber-style carpeting. Community offers a fitness center, clubhouse, and business center.
$
7 Units Available
Highlands
Royal Crest Estates
37 Courtney St, Fall River, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,250
700 sqft
Apartment community located close to Route 24, the Fall River Expressway and I-195. Units feature a variety of floor plans, A/C, hardwood floors and large walk-in closets. Pool, tennis court and gym.
3 Units Available
Twin Oaks Village
149 Oakland St, Bristol County, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,169
564 sqft
Twin Oaks Village apartments are in walking distance to the Mansfield Commuter Rail station, and located near Rtes. 106, 140, I95 & I495, downtown Mansfield and both Mansfield Commons and Patriot Place.
6 Units Available
Station Pointe Apartments
9 Francis Ave, Mansfield Center, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,685
683 sqft
Luxury community includes two swimming pools, laundry suites and 24-hour maintenance. Units feature dishwasher, air conditioning, and walk-in closets. Close to Maple Park Conservation Area.
9 Units Available
West Village
792 West St, Mansfield Center, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,055
921 sqft
Residents can get out and enjoy cabanas, an athletic center and even charge their electric vehicle at this community. Inside features include custom cabinetry, designer appliances and walk-in closets. Mansfield Crossing shopping center is nearby.
2 Units Available
Brockton Heights
Westside Colonial
10 Westland St, Brockton, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,340
655 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Westside Colonial in Brockton. View photos, descriptions and more!
6 Units Available
Mansfield Meadows
9 Bonney Ln, Mansfield Center, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,475
650 sqft
This pet-friendly community has a clubhouse, gym and pool on site. Units have stainless steel appliances and have been recently renovated. The shopping and dining along Route 106 are just seconds away.
