Apartment List
/
MA
/
salisbury
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:11 AM

10 Apartments for rent in Salisbury, MA with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with rest... Read Guide >

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
107 Atlantic Avenue
107 Atlantic Avenue, Salisbury, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1000 sqft
3 Available 07/01/20 Direct oceanfront (top flr. of 3 unit condo) Quiet, safe neighborhood. Private picnic area/private dune crossing. Oceanfront deck for sunrise & moon rise. Street side deck for sunsets (Newburyport skyline) Merrimack River.
Results within 5 miles of Salisbury
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
9 Units Available
The Heights Amesbury
36 Haverhill Rd, Amesbury Town, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,843
923 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,002
923 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Built with attractive views in mind, these apartments feature nine-foot ceilings along with balconies and patios. The community also includes free Wi-Fi, access to the local fitness club and an outdoor lounge.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Amesbury
1 Unit Available
16 Dennett St.
16 Dennett Street, Amesbury Town, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
16 Dennett St. Available 07/15/20 Single Family- 3 Bed/2 Bath - Cape style home that has been lovingly refinished and updated. Within walking distance to downtown Amesbury, near the Powow River.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
16 O St
16 O Street, Hampton Beach, NH
3 Bedrooms
$2,017
1713 sqft
****LEASE TO OWN**** 3 bedroom 2 bathroom, 1,731 SF Year Round Beach House. Home boasts beautiful ocean views, farmers porch, patio, decks galore and is just steps from Hampton Beach.

1 of 4

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Amesbury
1 Unit Available
19 Maple St. #11
19 Maple Street, Amesbury Town, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,100
594 sqft
19 Maple St. #11 Available 08/01/20 1 Bedroom Condo, 1st Floor Unit on Maple St.

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
303 High Rd.
303 High Road, Essex County, MA
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
2750 sqft
303 High Rd. Available 07/01/20 Wonderful Large Single Family Home in Newbury - Large lovely home in Newbury and be settled in before the start of the summer.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
497 Ocean Boulevard
497 Ocean Boulevard, Hampton Beach, NH
1 Bedroom
$1,650
600 sqft
Enjoy incredible views of the beach every day! This one bedroom is located across the street from Hampton Beach. It has been refreshed with new paint and carpets. Tons of natural light and your own balcony with panoramic ocean views.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
119 Kings Highway
119 Kings Highway, Rockingham County, NH
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
3560 sqft
Built in 2007, this pristine three bedroom custom home is within sight, sound and smell of the ocean on a sleepy side street just steps from the seaside boardwalk and beach entrance.
Results within 10 miles of Salisbury

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
36 Pine Meadows Drive
36 Pine Meadows Dr, Rockingham County, NH
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1380 sqft
2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Townhouse Style Condo available for rent in a nicely landscaped setting. Central A.

1 of 16

Last updated April 12 at 10:26am
1 Unit Available
96 East Main St.
96 E Main St, Essex County, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1250 sqft
96 East Main St. Available 04/15/20 Cape Style Single Family Home in Merrimac, MA - Adorable cape style single family home located on East Main St. Eat-in kitchen includes gas stove and refrigerator.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Salisbury, MA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Salisbury renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Salisbury Apartments with Balcony
Salisbury Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MABrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MASomerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MA
Medford, MAWeymouth Town, MANashua, NHNewton, MARevere, MAHaverhill, MAArlington, MABrockton, MAEast Merrimack, NHHooksett, NH
North Pembroke, MAMilton, MADover, NHLynn, MAWellesley, MADerry, NHExeter, NHConcord, NHPortsmouth, NH

Apartments Near Colleges

Babson CollegeHult International Business School
Berklee College of MusicBoston College
Boston University