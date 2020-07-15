/
/
salisbury
22 Apartments for rent in Salisbury, MA📍
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 06:38 PM
4 Units Available
Tidewater at Salisbury
191 Beach Rd, Salisbury, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,900
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1177 sqft
New construction minutes away from Salisbury Beach. 1-2 bedroom apartments with salt marsh views. In-unit laundry, walk-in closets and upscale kitchens. Smoke-free community features pool, gym and clubhouse. Dogs and cats allowed.
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
107 Atlantic Avenue
107 Atlantic Avenue, Salisbury, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1000 sqft
Direct oceanfront (top flr. of 3 unit condo) Quiet, safe neighborhood. Private picnic area/private dune crossing. Oceanfront deck for sunrise & moon rise. Street side deck for sunsets (Newburyport skyline) Merrimack River. Off St.
1 of 6
Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
19 Liberty St.
19 Liberty Street, Salisbury, MA
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
2000 sqft
Available 09/08/20 Beautiful 4 bedroom beach property. - Property Id: 145272 4 Bedroom, 2 1/2 Baths, fully furnished, 2 blocks to the beach ! Property is being rented from September 8th. thru May 1st.
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
South End
6 Temple Street, Unit 3
6 Temple Street, Newburyport, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
964 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
2 Bedroom - Downtown Newburyport - Spacious downtown condo with large kitchen and cozy fireplace in living room. There is plenty of storage and space for a small office.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
12 Units Available
The Heights Amesbury
36 Haverhill Rd, Amesbury Town, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,911
923 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
923 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Built with attractive views in mind, these apartments feature nine-foot ceilings along with balconies and patios. The community also includes free Wi-Fi, access to the local fitness club and an outdoor lounge.
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
16 O St
16 O Street, Hampton Beach, NH
3 Bedrooms
$2,017
1713 sqft
****LEASE TO OWN**** 3 bedroom 2 bathroom, 1,731 SF Year Round Beach House. Home boasts beautiful ocean views, farmers porch, patio, decks galore and is just steps from Hampton Beach.
1 of 21
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
303 High Rd.
303 High Road, Essex County, MA
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
2750 sqft
Wonderful Large Single Family Home in Newbury - Large lovely home in Newbury and be settled in before the start of the summer.
1 of 3
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
502 High Street
502 High St, Hampton, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
30070 sqft
Year Round! Two bedroom apartment with assigned parking! Ample cabinet and counter space in the kitchen! Newer carpets and AC. Tenant responsible for electric/heat. Shared coin-op laundry. Additional storage space available.
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
82 Viola Circle
82 Viola Circle, Rockingham County, NH
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
2410 sqft
Showings begin at Open House August 1, 2020. Great Raised Ranch Duplex attached to Owners Quarters by garage with 3 large bedrooms, laundry hookups, one car garage space plus driveway parking.
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
3 Overlook Street
3 Overlook Street, Hampton, NH
3 Bedrooms
$2,895
1650 sqft
Wonderful North beach home in great school district, open concept living, new bath, kitchen , fantastic back yard for entertaining, fire pit, beach shack, this is a winter rental with the potential for yearly. Owner is a licensed NH realtor.
1 of 4
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
High Street Neighborhood
128 Low Street
128 Low Street, Newburyport, MA
Studio
$1,000
128 Low Street Available 08/05/20 Studio Near Hospital in Newburyport, MA - This cute studio is on the second floor in this home, right near the entrance to Anna Jacques Hospital in Newburyport. This is perfect for Dr.'s on call, etc.
1 of 4
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Amesbury
19 Maple St. #11
19 Maple Street, Amesbury Town, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,100
594 sqft
19 Maple St. #11 Available 08/01/20 1 Bedroom Condo, 1st Floor Unit on Maple St.
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
471 High Street
471 High Street, Hampton, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
800 sqft
Apartment is one unit of 6. Located on second floor. 2 Bedrooms, 1 Bath, living room, eat-in kitchen, closets and pantry.Bedrooms are carpeted , living room has wood flooring, bath has tile as does Kitchen. Upgraded appliances. Approx. 950 sq. ft.
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
124 Ocean Drive
124 Ocean Drive, Seabrook Beach, NH
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
908 sqft
Summer 2020, three weeks available. Great price weekly price of 1500.00. Three bedroom one bath apartment located across the street from beautiful Seabrook Beach.
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
110 Haverhill St 811
110 Haverhill Street, Essex County, MA
Studio
$2,495
576 sqft
Unit 811 Available 08/14/20 Beautiful Studio with in-unit laundry ~NO FEE~ - Property Id: 222725 ~NO FEE~ Spacious studio apartment steps to Green Line, Orange Line, and North Station with tons of restaurants, bars, and shopping all around.
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
838 Lafayette Road
838 Lafayette Road, Hampton, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1240 sqft
This is one of three units in the building. Neat and clean. Located on second floor. 2 Bedrooms, 1 Bath, living room, eat-in kitchen. Carpet except kitchen and bath. Approx. 1240 sq. ft.
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
65 Surf Lane
65 Surf Lane, Rockingham County, NH
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1914 sqft
WINTER RENTAL available Sept 1, 2020 -5/31/2021. 2 bedroom (1Q, 1F, 2T and loft with bunk) Two bathrooms. Situated on a private road within walking distance to the beach, come relax for the winter months.
1 of 23
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
8 Myrica Avenue
8 Myrica Avenue, Rockingham County, NH
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1668 sqft
WINTER RENTAL AVAILABLE SEPTEMBER 7 - MAY 31ST. Three bedroom, two bath top floor unit in an upscale two unit building within sight and sound of the beach on Myrica Avenue in sought after Rye. Open concept living, dining and kitchen with island.
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
10 Myrica Avenue
10 Myrica Ave, Rockingham County, NH
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1345 sqft
WINTER RENTAL AVAILABLE SEPTEMBER 7 - MAY 31. Jenness Beach! Luxurious two bedroom one bath, one level unit in a well located two unit luxury building with just one block from the ocean, beach, general store and Carriage House Restaurant.
1 of 22
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
165 Bunker Hill Avenue
165 Bunker Hill Ave, Rockingham County, NH
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1172 sqft
GREAT COMMUTER LOCATION WITH AMAZING OUTDOOR SPACE! You’ll feel right at home in this lovely half duplex 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath that lives like a single family home.
1 of 23
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
36 Pine Meadows Drive
36 Pine Meadows Dr, Rockingham County, NH
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1380 sqft
2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Townhouse Style Condo available for rent in a nicely landscaped setting. Central A.
1 of 16
Last updated April 12 at 10:26 AM
1 Unit Available
96 East Main St.
96 E Main St, Essex County, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1250 sqft
96 East Main St. Available 04/15/20 Cape Style Single Family Home in Merrimac, MA - Adorable cape style single family home located on East Main St. Eat-in kitchen includes gas stove and refrigerator.
