Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:32 AM

62 Apartments for rent in Plainville, MA with parking

Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
28 Units Available
Village Green Apartments
71 Messenger St, Plainville, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,425
632 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
850 sqft
CHR IS NOW LEASING. MANY NEW POLICIES ARE IN PLACE TO ENSURE YOUR HEALTH AND SAFETY WHEN YOU VISIT ONE OF OUR COMMUNITIES.
Results within 1 mile of Plainville
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 13 at 12:06am
$
27 Units Available
Alexan Wrentham
50 Ledgeview Way, Norfolk County, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,030
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,340
1221 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,960
1482 sqft
Alexan Wrentham is a brand new apartment community with everything you could ask for without ever having to leave.

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 03:33am
1 Unit Available
20-22 Orne St
20-22 Orne Street, Bristol County, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
800 sqft
Located in downtown historic North Attleboro with quick access to North Washington street (half a street away) with restaurants, laundry/dry cleaning, convenience stores, banks, gas stations, etc.
Results within 5 miles of Plainville
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
$
42 Units Available
Downtown Franklin
Station 117 Apartments
117 Dean Ave, Franklin, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,795
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,355
1193 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,805
1333 sqft
Start your next chapter at Station 117 Apartments. Our brand-new community of 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments offers you a place to rest, relax, and have a little fun as you embark on your adventure.
Verified

1 of 65

Last updated July 13 at 12:37am
11 Units Available
West Village
792 West St, Mansfield Center, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,076
921 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,194
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,632
1340 sqft
Residents can get out and enjoy cabanas, an athletic center and even charge their electric vehicle at this community. Inside features include custom cabinetry, designer appliances and walk-in closets. Mansfield Crossing shopping center is nearby.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 03:32am
17 Units Available
The Sylvan Foxborough
10 Fisher St, Foxborough, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,838
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,143
1168 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,619
1446 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with open-concept gourmet kitchens, granite/quartz counters, large islands, custom cabinetry, high ceilings, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry. Enjoy pool, playground, fitness club, catering kitchen. Easy access to I-95 and I-495.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
16 Units Available
Wadsworth
Union Place
10 Independence Way, Franklin, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,657
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,879
1007 sqft
Fully furnished homes with extra storage. Enjoy a barbecue area and clubhouse on site. Close to I-495. Near Wrentham Village Premium Outlets for convenient shopping. By Franklin State Forest Park for an easy natural getaway.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
11 Units Available
Cumberland Hill
Cumberland Crossing
100 Crossing Dr, Cumberland Hill, RI
1 Bedroom
$1,459
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,811
964 sqft
Cumberland Crossing is off 1295 and a short drive to the Cape. Apartments feature on-site pool, and South County Beach is close-by. Units feature fireplaces, W/D, and high-end kitchens; site offers pool, parking, and green-living.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
12 Units Available
The River Lofts at Ashton Mill
51 Front St, Cumberland Hill, RI
1 Bedroom
$1,515
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,009
1242 sqft
Luxurious in-unit amenities include patio or balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. Great location for outdoor recreation and close to wooded paths, kayaks, and running trails. Residents enjoy communal maintenance services, pool table, gym, and more.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 12:04am
5 Units Available
Downtown Franklin
Glen Meadow
43 Glen Meadow Rd, Franklin, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,609
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,758
925 sqft
Conveniently located near Franklin Village and I-495, this green community provides free hot water and heat. On-site community garden, dog park and playground keep residents active. Units feature balcony or patio and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 1 at 05:08pm
1 Unit Available
Franklin Commons Apartments
8 Gatehouse Ln, Franklin, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
631 sqft
Located just minutes from Route 495, convenient for commuters. Units have separate dining areas, walk-in closets, and fully equipped kitchens. Community has onsite fitness center, lounge room with fireplace, and more.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 29 at 02:14pm
1 Unit Available
Spruce Meadows
124 Cocasset Street, Foxborough, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
900 sqft
Spruce Meadows is conveniently located to I95, 495, Rtes. 106 and 140. The buildings each have seven or eight units for a friendly atmosphere. School buses stop at the end of our drive.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated May 28 at 09:22pm
3 Units Available
Walnut Park Apartments
3-20 Fuller Road, Foxborough, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,409
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,509
920 sqft
Walnut Park is located on a private tree lined cul-de-sac near I95, 495, Rtes. 106 and 140. Each of the 13 buildings has only eight apartments for a quiet and friendly atmosphere. School buses stop at the end of our roadway.

1 of 34

Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
266 North Main St.
266 North Main Street, Mansfield Center, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
855 sqft
Beautiful first-floor condo in Mansfield's highly sought after Roosevelt building. A couple of minutes walk from the Mansfield MBTA commuter rail, shopping, and restaurants.

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Downton Attleboro
48 John St
48 John Street, Attleboro, MA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1050 sqft
Second-floor apartment with 3 beds and 1 bath available on or before 8/1. The apartment features three good sized bedrooms and a remodeled bathroom that has a new tub, tile walls, and new vanity.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Downtown Franklin
2 Emmons Street
2 Emmons Street, Franklin, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
900 sqft
Excellent commuter location in downtown area. Bright, clean and spacious first floor apartment with W/D hookup in kitchen. Gas heat, FHA, Central A/C, replacement windows, hardwood throughout. Basement storage available.

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Downtown Franklin
151 King St
151 King Street, Franklin, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
885 sqft
Available now! Beautifully updated and maintained 2 bedroom, 1 bath condo at Claremont Condominiums in close proximity to the commuter rail station to Boston, Dean College, shopping, restaurants, 495, Wrentham Premium Outlets, Gillette Stadium and

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
71 Peck St 3
71 Peck Street, Bristol County, MA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1100 sqft
Unit 3 Available 08/01/20 Bright 2-3 bedroom apartment - Property Id: 292882 Bright 2/3 bedroom apartment available for rent July 5 . Updates include new tile in kitchen, new tub walls. Off street parking for two cars.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Downtown Franklin
25 Worsted
25 Worsted Street, Franklin, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
950 sqft
6 Bedrooms
Ask
Looking for an apartment in a home environment vs complex? Here is it... first floor of a two family home. The home is completely remodeled with a designer white kitchen, granite, stainless steel appliances. Mint condition. Open sunny floor plan.

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
177 West
177 West Street, Mansfield Center, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1000 sqft
First floor two bedroom unit has a gorgeous kitchen w/granite counters, tile floors. Replacement windows. Direct access to basement space and their own washer/dryer. Off street parking for 2 cars, tenants have access to yard.

1 of 1

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
50 Irving Dr
50 Irving Drive, Norfolk County, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1200 sqft
50 Irving Dr Walpole MA 02081 - Property Id: 211433 Beautiful sun-drenched home for rent boasting over 1200 square feet of living space in immaculate condition. Featuring 3 bedrooms and 2 baths with gleaming hardwood floors.

1 of 11

Last updated March 12 at 01:03am
1 Unit Available
15 Elm St
15 Elm Street, Foxborough, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1365 sqft
Wonderful opportunity to rent a single family home in the heart of Foxboro. This lovely 3BD 1.5 BA Cape features a spacious living room that flows into a family room. The dining room is perfect for gatherings of family and friends.

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Downtown Franklin
100 E Central St
100 East Central Street, Franklin, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
800 sqft
Application Link - https://apply.link/2BAbiYH - Clean, bright 3rd floor apartment with recently refinished hardwood flooring, freshly painted, two bedrooms, in downtown Franklin. Tenant pays for electric heat, cable/internet.

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
32 Cottage ST
32 Cottage Street, Mansfield Center, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
869 sqft
Totally remodeled 3rd floor bright and spacious apartment.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Plainville, MA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Plainville apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

