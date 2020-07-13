Apartment List
/
MA
/
norton center
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:32 AM

32 Apartments for rent in Norton Center, MA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Norton Center apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or withi... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
6 Units Available
East Main Apartments
274 E Main St, Norton Center, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,960
984 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,359
1277 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Townhome apartments with direct entries and porches. Interior features include high ceilings, tile backsplashes, USB outlets and large walk-in closets. At the intersection of I-495 and I-95.
Results within 5 miles of Norton Center
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
7 Units Available
Mansfield Meadows
9 Bonney Ln, Mansfield Center, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,425
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
750 sqft
This pet-friendly community has a clubhouse, gym and pool on site. Units have stainless steel appliances and have been recently renovated. The shopping and dining along Route 106 are just seconds away.
Verified

1 of 65

Last updated July 13 at 12:37am
11 Units Available
West Village
792 West St, Mansfield Center, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,076
921 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,194
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,632
1340 sqft
Residents can get out and enjoy cabanas, an athletic center and even charge their electric vehicle at this community. Inside features include custom cabinetry, designer appliances and walk-in closets. Mansfield Crossing shopping center is nearby.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 01:32am
17 Units Available
The Sylvan Foxborough
10 Fisher St, Foxborough, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,838
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,143
1168 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,619
1446 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with open-concept gourmet kitchens, granite/quartz counters, large islands, custom cabinetry, high ceilings, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry. Enjoy pool, playground, fitness club, catering kitchen. Easy access to I-95 and I-495.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
10 Units Available
Avalon Easton
60 Robert Dr, Brockton, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,955
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,465
1334 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Furnished units with spacious walk-in closets, granite counters and stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. Pet-friendly community with swimming pool, clubhouse and 24-hour fitness center. Close to Route 123.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
4 Units Available
Station Pointe Apartments
9 Francis Ave, Mansfield Center, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,685
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,730
809 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury community includes two swimming pools, laundry suites and 24-hour maintenance. Units feature dishwasher, air conditioning, and walk-in closets. Close to Maple Park Conservation Area.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 24 at 02:30pm
3 Units Available
Twin Oaks Village
149 Oakland St, Bristol County, MA
Studio
$939
303 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,169
564 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Twin Oaks Village apartments are in walking distance to the Mansfield Commuter Rail station, and located near Rtes. 106, 140, I95 & I495, downtown Mansfield and both Mansfield Commons and Patriot Place.

1 of 34

Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
266 North Main St.
266 North Main Street, Mansfield Center, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
855 sqft
Beautiful first-floor condo in Mansfield's highly sought after Roosevelt building. A couple of minutes walk from the Mansfield MBTA commuter rail, shopping, and restaurants.

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
89 North ST, Mansfield, MA 02048
89 North St, Bristol County, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1800 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Townhouse 3 bedrooms 1.5 bath Mansfield MA - Property Id: 303230 Fantastic location! Large town house 6 rooms, 3 large bed, 1.5 baths, kitchen, and bath are all updated.

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
177 West
177 West Street, Mansfield Center, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1000 sqft
First floor two bedroom unit has a gorgeous kitchen w/granite counters, tile floors. Replacement windows. Direct access to basement space and their own washer/dryer. Off street parking for 2 cars, tenants have access to yard.

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
32 Cottage ST
32 Cottage Street, Mansfield Center, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
869 sqft
Totally remodeled 3rd floor bright and spacious apartment.
Results within 10 miles of Norton Center
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
28 Units Available
Village Green Apartments
71 Messenger St, Plainville, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,425
632 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
850 sqft
CHR IS NOW LEASING. MANY NEW POLICIES ARE IN PLACE TO ENSURE YOUR HEALTH AND SAFETY WHEN YOU VISIT ONE OF OUR COMMUNITIES.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 13 at 12:06am
$
27 Units Available
Alexan Wrentham
50 Ledgeview Way, Norfolk County, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,030
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,340
1221 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,960
1482 sqft
Alexan Wrentham is a brand new apartment community with everything you could ask for without ever having to leave.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 10 at 02:08pm
7 Units Available
Chestnut Farm Apartments
100 Chestnut Farm Way, Raynham Center, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location for commuters, close to Route 24 and Interstate 495. Community has spa, pool, and on-site fitness center. Units feature separate dining rooms, large master bedrooms, and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
1 Unit Available
Wilber School Apartments
75 S Main St, Sharon, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,740
900 sqft
Boutique apartment within walking distance to MA Commuter Rail and public schools. Smoke-free and pet-friendly community. Amenities include on-site fitness center, dog park and parking. Apartments feature in-unit laundry, private patio and dishwasher.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 8 at 02:19pm
14 Units Available
The Preserve Apartments
100 Hilltop Dr, Walpole, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,795
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Thirty-minute commute into Boston or Providence. Community has fitness center, business center, clubhouse, and large stone fireplace. Units feature washers and dryers, dining rooms, and large walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
1 Unit Available
Ames Shovel Works Apartments
50 Main St, Brockton, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,720
858 sqft
Landscaped apartment community situated on a former industrial complex near Picker Field. Apartments feature high ceilings, modern kitchens and hardwood floors. Residents enjoy access to a lounge, courtyard and picnic area. Covered car parking available.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 29 at 02:14pm
1 Unit Available
Spruce Meadows
124 Cocasset Street, Foxborough, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
900 sqft
Spruce Meadows is conveniently located to I95, 495, Rtes. 106 and 140. The buildings each have seven or eight units for a friendly atmosphere. School buses stop at the end of our drive.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated May 28 at 09:22pm
3 Units Available
Walnut Park Apartments
3-20 Fuller Road, Foxborough, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,409
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,509
920 sqft
Walnut Park is located on a private tree lined cul-de-sac near I95, 495, Rtes. 106 and 140. Each of the 13 buildings has only eight apartments for a quiet and friendly atmosphere. School buses stop at the end of our roadway.

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Downton Attleboro
87 George St 2
87 George Street, Attleboro, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1100 sqft
Spacious Apartment 5 Minutes to the Commuter Rail - Property Id: 309165 Spacious Apartment 5 Minutes to the Commuter Rail - 1100 Square foot unit - Built in 2008 - Quiet tenants and neighbors - New flooring installed - Spacious Kitchen and living

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
258 Chestnut Farm Way
258 Chestnut Farm Way, Raynham Center, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1070 sqft
Available 07/17/20 Master suite, laundry, ample storage, & more - Property Id: 283727 Chestnut Farm Apartments located in Raynham MA on a 50-acre protected wooded area with nearby access to Routes 24 and 44, I-495, restaurants, and shopping centers.

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
229 E Foxboro St
229 East Foxboro Street, Norfolk County, MA
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
1842 sqft
Showing Sunday 7/12/20 from 1-2:30PM by appointment only. Beautiful updated Raised Ranch style home is convenient to award winning Schools, Shopping, Highway and Lake Massapoag.

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
1305 North Main Street
1305 North Main Street, Raynham Center, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1070 sqft
Amazing 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment in Raynham. Amenities included: central air, central heat, and washer dryer. Is pet friendly. Date Available: Jul 1st 2020. $1,995/month rent. $1,995 security deposit required.

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Downton Attleboro
48 John St
48 John Street, Attleboro, MA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1050 sqft
Second-floor apartment with 3 beds and 1 bath available on or before 8/1. The apartment features three good sized bedrooms and a remodeled bathroom that has a new tub, tile walls, and new vanity.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Norton Center, MA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Norton Center apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Norton Center 1 BedroomsNorton Center 2 BedroomsNorton Center 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsNorton Center 3 Bedrooms
Norton Center Apartments with GarageNorton Center Apartments with GymNorton Center Apartments with Hardwood FloorsNorton Center Apartments with Parking
Norton Center Apartments with PoolNorton Center Dog Friendly ApartmentsNorton Center Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MASomerville, MA
Malden, MAMedford, MAWeymouth Town, MANewton, MARevere, MAMarlborough, MAArlington, MABrockton, MAMilton, MALynn, MA
Newport East, RIWellesley, MATaunton, MAWebster, MAAttleboro, MANew Bedford, MAMilford, MACentral Falls, RINewport, RIPawtucket, RI

Apartments Near Colleges

Rhode Island CollegeProvidence College
Babson CollegeBecker College
Hult International Business School