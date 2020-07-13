Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:43 AM

10 Apartments for rent in North Amherst, MA with parking

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
23 Units Available
North Square at the Mill District
75 Cowls Road, North Amherst, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,599
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,325
963 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,345
1119 sqft
Settle for Everything, Nothing Less. North Square Apartments at The Mill District is redefining apartment living in Amherst. Our one, two and three bedroom apartments are designed to make your home a place of comfort and sophisticated style.
Results within 5 miles of North Amherst
Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
8 Units Available
Rolling Green
1A Rolling Green Dr, South Amherst, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,425
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes from the park area. On-site amenities include a beautiful pool, playground area, basketball court and gym. Dog- and cat-friendly. Units feature walk-in closets, updated appliances and spacious floor plans.
Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
3 Units Available
Hawkins Meadow
370 Northampton Rd, Amherst Center, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,375
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
918 sqft
WELCOME HOME Welcome to Hawkins Meadow, a residential community featuring one and two bedroom apartments in Amherst, MA.
Last updated July 10 at 02:15pm
9 Units Available
Sugarloaf Estates
28 River Rd, Sunderland, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,630
850 sqft
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. Come home to Sugarloaf Estates, where we offer apartments for rent in Sunderland, Massachusetts.

Last updated July 13 at 12:57am
1 Unit Available
70 University Drive - 309
70 University Dr, Amherst Center, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
752 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Our newly designed units come with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, keyfob (keyless entry), high speed wifi included, and washer and dryer in units.

Last updated July 13 at 01:03am
1 Unit Available
180 Amherst Road
180 Amherst Road, Sunderland, MA
5 Bedrooms
$2,995
1800 sqft
This single family home in Sunderland offers plenty of space and privacy! Comparably spacious bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. The sunny eat in kitchen is fully applianced with a stove, refrigerator, dishwasher & microwave.

Last updated July 13 at 01:03am
1 Unit Available
46 Old Amherst Road - 1
46 Old Amherst Road, Sunderland, MA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1200 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious 3 Bedroom, 1 Bath Unit in Sunderland. Updated throughout, with hardwood floors, new kitchen, granite counter tops, & much more! Very short walk outside the building to the bus stop, bus comes every 15 minutes. Off Street Parking.

Last updated July 13 at 12:57am
1 Unit Available
70 University Drive - 105
70 University Dr, Hampshire County, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
696 sqft
Our newly designed units come with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, keyfob (keyless entry), high speed wifi included, and washer and dryer in units.
Results within 10 miles of North Amherst
Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
6 Units Available
Laurel Ridge
328 Hatfield St, Northampton, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
918 sqft
WELCOME HOME Welcome to Laurel Ridge, a residential community featuring One & Two bedroom apartments in Northampton, MA.

Last updated July 13 at 01:03am
1 Unit Available
22 Hooker Ave - 2
22 Hooker Avenue, Northampton, MA
4 Bedrooms
$2,695
2000 sqft
Beautiful and recently renovated 4 bedroom in central Northampton.
City Guide for North Amherst, MA

If you venture to North Amherst, MA, lop off the "h" in the town's name. Otherwise, you're bound to upset some locals.

A charming residential community within the town of Amherst, North Amherst is a census designated place with historical appeal up the wazoo. At the time of the 2010 Census, the population in North Amherst was 6,819; however, because of the small-town charm of the place, this number is expected to increase. North Amherst is also home to some of New England's oldest residences, with many having been immaculately restored. The town retains much of the feel and look of an 19th Century farm community with the amenities and conveniences of a 21st Century city. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in North Amherst, MA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some North Amherst apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

