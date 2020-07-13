10 Apartments for rent in North Amherst, MA with parking
If you venture to North Amherst, MA, lop off the "h" in the town's name. Otherwise, you're bound to upset some locals.
A charming residential community within the town of Amherst, North Amherst is a census designated place with historical appeal up the wazoo. At the time of the 2010 Census, the population in North Amherst was 6,819; however, because of the small-town charm of the place, this number is expected to increase. North Amherst is also home to some of New England's oldest residences, with many having been immaculately restored. The town retains much of the feel and look of an 19th Century farm community with the amenities and conveniences of a 21st Century city. See more
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some North Amherst apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.
Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.
Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.
If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.
Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.
Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.
Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.