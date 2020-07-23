AL
/
MA
/
lynnfield
/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated July 23 2020

213 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Lynnfield, MA

Looking for 1 bedroom apartments in Lynnfield offers a variety of choices and price points.
1 of 20

Last updated July 23
3 Units Available
Lynnfield Commons
375 Broadway, Lynnfield, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,000
868 sqft
Prime location just 15 minutes north of Downtown Boston. Open, spacious floor plans and charming New England architecture with updated finishes. Community is pet-friendly and has outdoor pool and sun deck.
1 of 24

Last updated July 23
14 Units Available
MarketStreet Apartments
150 King Rail Dr, Lynnfield, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,411
947 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments in Lynnfield within proximity of premier shopping and dining establishments. This smoke-free community includes underground parking for tenants, pool, fitness center and 24-hour maintenance. Apartments feature large balconies, granite countertops and fireplaces.
1 of 22

Last updated July 23
$
4 Units Available
West Peabody
Highlands at Dearborn
19 Magnolia Way, Peabody, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,860
823 sqft
One- to three-bedroom units off I-95 and Highway 1. Luxurious interiors include stainless steel kitchen appliances, real granite counters, fireplace and in-unit laundry. Clubhouse features gym, pool, yoga and hot tub.
1 of 36

Last updated July 23
$
16 Units Available
Montrose
Everly
14 Audubon Rd, Wakefield, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,808
831 sqft
Offering 1- to 3-bedroom apartments, this development includes amenities like granite counters, in-unit laundry, stainless steel, walk-in closets, patios or balconies, microwaves and extra storage. The community is pet-friendly
Results within 5 miles of Lynnfield
1 of 38

Last updated July 23
$
84 Units Available
West Revere
The Chase at Overlook Ridge (Malden)
4 Stone Lane, Malden, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,726
794 sqft
Living well means moving forward. Not just keeping up, but staying ahead. Step into The Chase at Overlook Ridge apartments in Malden, Massachusetts and step up to modern apartment living on the North Shore of Boston.
1 of 24

Last updated July 23
$
100 Units Available
West Revere
Alterra (Revere)
11 Overlook Ridge Drive, Revere, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,572
781 sqft
Alterra at Overlook Ridge in Revere, Massachusetts offers the comfort and ease of apartment living with all of the thoughtful finishing touches that make this a glorious place to call home.
1 of 12

Last updated July 23
$
69 Units Available
West Revere
The Emery at Overlook Ridge
21 Quarry Lane, Malden, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,020
781 sqft
Now Leasing! The Emery at Overlook Ridge brings together modern apartment features and on-point amenities in a tucked-away setting that is only 15 minutes from downtown Boston.
1 of 32

Last updated July 23
17 Units Available
Edgewood Apartments
100 Lowell Rd, Wilmington, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,680
833 sqft
Near I-95 and I-495 for easy access to Boston and Logan Airport. Carpeted, air-conditioned units with well-equipped kitchens and oversized bedrooms. Pet-friendly community with clubhouse, resident BBQ facilities and a 24-hour gym.
1 of 20

Last updated July 23
6 Units Available
Regency Place
7000 Horseshoe Ln, Wilmington, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,041
760 sqft
Luxury 1-3 bedroom apartments featuring stainless steel appliances, laundry facilities and dishwashers. Fitness center and coffee bar available on-site. Peaceful, suburban location. Parking available. Pet-friendly.
1 of 16

Last updated July 23
11 Units Available
Oakland Vale
The Residences at Stevens Pond
1 Founders Way, Saugus, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,724
1016 sqft
Conveniently situated just minutes from US-1, I-95 and I-93 for easy commuting. Luxury units feature laundry, garbage disposal and dishwasher. Pet-friendly community has pool, playground, gym, parking, fire pit and more.
1 of 27

Last updated July 23
14 Units Available
Reading Commons
7 Archstone Cir, Reading, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,133
867 sqft
Located within minutes of downtown Boston and offering easing access to both I-95 and I-93. Featuring granite counters, walk-in closets and ceiling fans. Luxury apartments offer a pool, a clubhouse and are pet friendly.
1 of 29

Last updated July 22
51 Units Available
Inwood West
1 Inwood Drive, Woburn, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,944
976 sqft
Near intersection of I-95 and I-93, community offers many amenities and places to play or work. Recently renovated units feature in-unit laundry and private patio/balcony. Some units feature fireplace, cathedral ceilings and upgraded kitchens.
1 of 29

Last updated July 22
17 Units Available
Proctor
14 North
1000 Crane Brook Way, Peabody, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,920
939 sqft
Stylish, unique granite countertops and finished cabinetry in these recently renovated apartments near I-95 and Route 114. Residents have access to resort-style amenities for maximum comfort: basketball and tennis courts, pool, hot tub, 24-hour gym.
1 of 12

Last updated July 23
9 Units Available
South Salem
Hawthorne Commons
205 Highland Ave, Salem, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,025
784 sqft
Close to Nathan Bowditch and Salem High Schools and a short drive to Salem State University and Winter Island. Spacious, pet-friendly units with fully equipped kitchens and abundant storage.
1 of 19

Last updated July 22
9 Units Available
Proctor
eaves Peabody
51 Keyes Dr, Peabody, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,945
648 sqft
North Shore apartments with easy access to I-95, US 1 and Hwy 128. Walking distance to Liberty Tree Mall. Pet-friendly community offers pool and athletic courts. Apartments feature a patio, dishwasher and walk-in closets.
1 of 31

Last updated July 22
16 Units Available
Oakland Vale
Avalon Saugus
861 Broadway, Saugus, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,820
863 sqft
Avalon Saugus features spacious studio, one and two bedroom apartments conveniently located off Route 1 in Saugus. Modern interiors feature stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, and washers and dryers in all homes.
1 of 23

Last updated July 23
8 Units Available
Endicott Green
180 Newbury St, Danvers, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,835
772 sqft
You will find the ultimate in apartment home living in Endicott Green apartment homes.
1 of 22

Last updated July 23
$
4 Units Available
Proctor
Essex Apartments
1 Avalon Dr, Peabody, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,925
888 sqft
Essex Apartment Homes in Peabody, Massachusetts, are freshly renovated in designer colonial style. Each unit has laundry and a patio or balcony. There is a resort pool in the center of the complex.
1 of 23

Last updated July 23
11 Units Available
Walnut Hill
Mill Street Gardens
57 Mill Street, Woburn, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,875
800 sqft
Close to I-93 for quick commuting to Boston. Units with eat-in kitchens, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, dining rooms, bay windows, and great urban views.
1 of 4

Last updated July 23
54 Units Available
North Woburn
Emery Flats
200 Presidential Way, Woburn, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,258
787 sqft
Home isn't just where you sleep. It's where you unwind. It's where you have fun. It's where you are free to be yourself. And it's where you become part of a community. That's where Emery Flats comes in. Emery Flats was built with you in mind.
1 of 10

Last updated July 23
$
11 Units Available
West Side
Wakefield Vista Apartments
105 Hopkins St, Wakefield, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,065
976 sqft
AFFORDABLE APARTMENT HOMES AVAILABLE! Wakefield Vista Apartments offers exceptional apartment living in a serene, desirable location just outside Boston. Less than a half-mile from I-95 and only 1 mile from I-93, your commute has never been better.

1 of 8

Last updated July 23
1 Unit Available
Maplewood
52 Brentwood St
52 Brentwood Street, Malden, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,520
650 sqft
Beautiful 1 bedroom apartment on the second floor with 2 off- street parking, 1 car garage. Welcoming entrance, living room, kitchen and bedroom. Fresh paint all over the entire unit. A lot of storage in the same floor.

1 of 10

Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
West Revere
19 Overlook Ridge Terrace
19 Overlook Ridge Terrace, Revere, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,780
800 sqft
[Style] 1B1B (Patio included) No Shared Room Needed [Date] April - July 22.

1 of 8

Last updated July 23
1 Unit Available
Greenwood
7 Greenwood St
7 Greenwood Street, Wakefield, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,550
500 sqft
Spacious 1 bedroom, first floor apartment in the Greenwood section of Wakefield. Includes 1 parking space. Handy to Main St and Greenwood Commuter Rail station. Coin-operated laundry in the basement.
What to keep in mind when looking for 1 bedroom apartments in Lynnfield, MA

Looking for 1 bedroom apartments in Lynnfield offers a variety of choices and price points. 1 bedroom apartments allow more privacy than living with a roommate, and gives you more flexibility to find the perfect space for yourself or with a significant other.

There are a few things to consider when touring 1 bedroom apartments, including the square footage and layout. In some cities, small 1 bedroom apartments may cost nearly the same as a studio apartment. Decide whether cost, amenities, or location are the most important to help guide your apartment search.

If cost is a factor while searching for 1 bedroom apartments in Lynnfield, consider which floor you will live on. The bottom floor is often cheaper than top floor units, or there may be a unit with undesirable views or with an outdated kitchen that rents for less.

Remember to come prepared during your apartment hunt with pay stubs, a letter of employment or recommendation, identification, and a checkbook to act quickly. The best 1 bedroom apartments require fast action, so come ready to sign.

