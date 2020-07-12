Bayou Reserve.

Lease Length: 3-13 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 Single; $100 Couple
Deposit: $150 (1 Bedroom); $250 (2 Bedroom)
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200
fee: $200
limit: 2
rent: $10
restrictions: 75 lbs Max; Breed Restrictions Apply
Parking Details: Parking Lot.
Storage Details: Patio/Balcony storage: Included in lease; Storage units $10/month; Detached garage: $75/month