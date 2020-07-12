All apartments in Thibodaux
Find more places like
Bayou Reserve.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Thibodaux, LA
/
Bayou Reserve
Last updated July 13 2020 at 11:43 PM

Bayou Reserve

2464 Talbot Ave · (985) 221-5404
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

2464 Talbot Ave, Thibodaux, LA 70301

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 119 · Avail. Sep 2

$985

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1017 sqft

Unit 621 · Avail. Sep 6

$985

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1017 sqft

Unit 921 · Avail. now

$985

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1017 sqft

See 13+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Bayou Reserve.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
bathtub
ceiling fan
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr gym
pool
accessible
parking
basketball court
bbq/grill
business center
clubhouse
courtyard
online portal
package receiving
smoke-free community
tennis court
volleyball court
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information!

Come and discover Bayou Reserve if you are searching for new apartments in Thibodaux. You encounter nine-foot ceilings and carpet or faux wood flooring throughout every room of every floor plan.
As a resident, you not only live in a comfortable home, but you also enjoy exclusive access to a host of community amenities.
.
The property is located within five miles of all the shopping, dining and entertainment establishments you are looking for. Close proximity to Nicholls State University is perfect in case you study. Thibodaux Bypass Road is just a block away providing easy access into the center of town. The Thibodaux apartments at Bayou Reserve simply provide you with the best. Its not just living, its a lifestyle.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 Single; $100 Couple
Deposit: $150 (1 Bedroom); $250 (2 Bedroom)
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200
fee: $200
limit: 2
rent: $10
restrictions: 75 lbs Max; Breed Restrictions Apply
Parking Details: Parking Lot.
Storage Details: Patio/Balcony storage: Included in lease; Storage units $10/month; Detached garage: $75/month

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Bayou Reserve have any available units?
Bayou Reserve has 16 units available starting at $985 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Bayou Reserve have?
Some of Bayou Reserve's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Bayou Reserve currently offering any rent specials?
Bayou Reserve is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Bayou Reserve pet-friendly?
Yes, Bayou Reserve is pet friendly.
Does Bayou Reserve offer parking?
Yes, Bayou Reserve offers parking.
Does Bayou Reserve have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Bayou Reserve offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Bayou Reserve have a pool?
Yes, Bayou Reserve has a pool.
Does Bayou Reserve have accessible units?
Yes, Bayou Reserve has accessible units.
Does Bayou Reserve have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Bayou Reserve has units with dishwashers.
Does Bayou Reserve have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Bayou Reserve has units with air conditioning.

Similar Listings

Acadia Villas
624 Percy Brown Road
Thibodaux, LA 70301

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Baton Rouge, LANew Orleans, LAMetairie, LAHouma, LARiver Ridge, LAKenner, LADenham Springs, LAHarvey, LABayou Cane, LAGonzales, LAHammond, LAElmwood, LAInniswold, LAWalker, LAAddis, LAShenandoah, LAGardere, LAVillage St. George, LAPrairieville, LAOld Jefferson, LAMerrydale, LAOak Hills Place, LACentral, LA

Apartments Near Colleges

Nicholls State UniversityDelgado Community CollegeDillard UniversityLouisiana State University Health Sciences Center-New OrleansLoyola University New Orleans