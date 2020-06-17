All apartments in St. Francisville
Find more places like 5235 Cr-277.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Francisville, LA
/
5235 Cr-277
Last updated June 17 2020 at 7:50 PM

5235 Cr-277

5235 Pine Street · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1894156
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

5235 Pine Street, St. Francisville, LA 70775

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1343 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
ceiling fan
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
Location! Location! 1343 square foot, 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath home conveniently located in Town of St Francisville.

This home has an open floor plan living/nook. The kitchen comes equipped with an electric range/oven, a refrigerator/freezer, a dishwasher, a microwave, and amble cabinets.
This home has wood laminate/tile floors (no carpet). There is a bonus room equipped with a piano and lounge chair.

Off street parking for up to 3 vehicles!

Amenities include:
Ceiling fans; laundry room equipped with fully functional non-warrantied washer/dryer, fenced backyard no rear neighbors, storage building

Bonus amenity:
West Feliciana School District; conveniently located near shopping and schools

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,350, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $1,350, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5235 Cr-277 have any available units?
5235 Cr-277 has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5235 Cr-277 have?
Some of 5235 Cr-277's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5235 Cr-277 currently offering any rent specials?
5235 Cr-277 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5235 Cr-277 pet-friendly?
Yes, 5235 Cr-277 is pet friendly.
Does 5235 Cr-277 offer parking?
Yes, 5235 Cr-277 does offer parking.
Does 5235 Cr-277 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5235 Cr-277 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5235 Cr-277 have a pool?
No, 5235 Cr-277 does not have a pool.
Does 5235 Cr-277 have accessible units?
No, 5235 Cr-277 does not have accessible units.
Does 5235 Cr-277 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5235 Cr-277 has units with dishwashers.
Does 5235 Cr-277 have units with air conditioning?
No, 5235 Cr-277 does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 5235 Cr-277?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Baton Rouge, LADenham Springs, LAZachary, LAGonzales, LAInniswold, LA
Walker, LAAddis, LAShenandoah, LAGardere, LAVillage St. George, LA
Prairieville, LAOld Jefferson, LAMerrydale, LAOak Hills Place, LACentral, LA

Apartments Near Colleges

Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady UniversityBaton Rouge Community College
Louisiana State University and Agricultural & Mechanical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity