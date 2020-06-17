5235 Cr-277

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse on-site laundry parking

Location! Location! 1343 square foot, 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath home conveniently located in Town of St Francisville.



This home has an open floor plan living/nook. The kitchen comes equipped with an electric range/oven, a refrigerator/freezer, a dishwasher, a microwave, and amble cabinets.

This home has wood laminate/tile floors (no carpet). There is a bonus room equipped with a piano and lounge chair.



Off street parking for up to 3 vehicles!



Amenities include:

Ceiling fans; laundry room equipped with fully functional non-warrantied washer/dryer, fenced backyard no rear neighbors, storage building



Bonus amenity:

West Feliciana School District; conveniently located near shopping and schools



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,350, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $1,350, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.