All apartments in Ruston
Find more places like 517 Melton Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ruston, LA
/
517 Melton Drive
Last updated June 15 2020 at 4:33 PM

517 Melton Drive

517 Melton Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Ruston
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

517 Melton Drive, Ruston, LA 71270

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
3 bedroom 2 bath house has new flooring and paint
$1100/month $1100 deposit
No pets

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 517 Melton Drive have any available units?
517 Melton Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ruston, LA.
Is 517 Melton Drive currently offering any rent specials?
517 Melton Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 517 Melton Drive pet-friendly?
No, 517 Melton Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ruston.
Does 517 Melton Drive offer parking?
No, 517 Melton Drive does not offer parking.
Does 517 Melton Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 517 Melton Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 517 Melton Drive have a pool?
No, 517 Melton Drive does not have a pool.
Does 517 Melton Drive have accessible units?
No, 517 Melton Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 517 Melton Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 517 Melton Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 517 Melton Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 517 Melton Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Should I Live with a Roommate?
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

North Village
2301 Timberline Court
Ruston, LA 71270

Similar Pages

Ruston 2 BedroomsRuston 3 Bedrooms
Ruston Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

El Dorado, ARWest Monroe, LA
Monroe, LA

Apartments Near Colleges

South Arkansas Community College