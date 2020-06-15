Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Ruston
Find more places like 517 Melton Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Ruston, LA
/
517 Melton Drive
Last updated June 15 2020 at 4:33 PM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
517 Melton Drive
517 Melton Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Ruston
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Location
517 Melton Drive, Ruston, LA 71270
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
3 bedroom 2 bath house has new flooring and paint
$1100/month $1100 deposit
No pets
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 517 Melton Drive have any available units?
517 Melton Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Ruston, LA
.
Is 517 Melton Drive currently offering any rent specials?
517 Melton Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 517 Melton Drive pet-friendly?
No, 517 Melton Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Ruston
.
Does 517 Melton Drive offer parking?
No, 517 Melton Drive does not offer parking.
Does 517 Melton Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 517 Melton Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 517 Melton Drive have a pool?
No, 517 Melton Drive does not have a pool.
Does 517 Melton Drive have accessible units?
No, 517 Melton Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 517 Melton Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 517 Melton Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 517 Melton Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 517 Melton Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Should I Live with a Roommate?
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
North Village
2301 Timberline Court
Ruston, LA 71270
Similar Pages
Ruston 2 Bedrooms
Ruston 3 Bedrooms
Ruston Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
El Dorado, AR
West Monroe, LA
Monroe, LA
Apartments Near Colleges
South Arkansas Community College