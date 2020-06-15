All apartments in Ruston
Find more places like 209 S Maple St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ruston, LA
/
209 S Maple St.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

209 S Maple St.

209 South Maple Street · (318) 242-0000 ext. 2
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Ruston
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

209 South Maple Street, Ruston, LA 71270

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 209 S Maple St. · Avail. Jul 1

$900

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1020 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
209 S Maple St. Available 07/01/20 Close to Louisiana Tech - This great floor plan has lots of living space downstairs with updated flooring, counters, appliances and a half bathroom. 2 spacious bedrooms and a full bathroom upstairs.To schedule a viewing of RE/MAX Results Realty Rental Properties please visit our website MyResultsRentals.com, select the properties you are interested in viewing, select "Contact Us", please fill in your name, best phone number to contact you, email address, desired move-in date, and best times to view the property, our property manager will contact you about the showing.

(RLNE2358145)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 209 S Maple St. have any available units?
209 S Maple St. has a unit available for $900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 209 S Maple St. currently offering any rent specials?
209 S Maple St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 209 S Maple St. pet-friendly?
No, 209 S Maple St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ruston.
Does 209 S Maple St. offer parking?
No, 209 S Maple St. does not offer parking.
Does 209 S Maple St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 209 S Maple St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 209 S Maple St. have a pool?
No, 209 S Maple St. does not have a pool.
Does 209 S Maple St. have accessible units?
No, 209 S Maple St. does not have accessible units.
Does 209 S Maple St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 209 S Maple St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 209 S Maple St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 209 S Maple St. does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 209 S Maple St.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

North Village
2301 Timberline Court
Ruston, LA 71270

Similar Pages

Ruston 2 BedroomsRuston 3 Bedrooms
Ruston Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

El Dorado, ARWest Monroe, LA
Monroe, LA

Apartments Near Colleges

South Arkansas Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity