Red Chute, LA
8925 Hollow Bluff Drive
Last updated June 23 2020 at 3:52 PM

8925 Hollow Bluff Drive

8925 Hollow Bluff Drive · (318) 225-7955
Location

8925 Hollow Bluff Drive, Red Chute, LA 71037

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,400

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1475 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
fire pit
fireplace
Unit Amenities
This very nice 3 bedroom, 2 bath brick home is located in Dogwood Trail Subdivision in Haughton! This home is approx 1475 sq ft and is clean, comfortable, spacious and inviting with a fully fenced yard. Beautiful hardwood flooring in the living room with a gas starter, wood burning fireplace as the focal point in the Living Room. Ceramic tile flooring in the kitchen and bathrooms. Kitchen has plenty of cabinet space, breakfast/dining nook and appliances include a stove & dishwasher. 2 in faux wood blinds covering the large windows. Nice size Primary bedroom & bath. Hall bedrooms and hall bath are good sized with plenty of space. Covered patio for sitting, grilling and entertaining in the BIG backyard which features a firepit. Pets are welcome but subject to Owner approval. A non-refundable pet fee minimum of $250 is required. A higher pet fee may be required for large breeds or multiple pets. To apply for this property or see other available properties, please visit our website www.stevenspropertymgmt.com

Stevens Asset Mgmt
1000 Chinaberry Dr. Ste. 804
Bossier City, LA 71111
(318)219-5808
LICENSED IN LOUISIANA by the LREC

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,400, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,400, Available 8/7/20

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

