8925 Hollow Bluff Drive

This very nice 3 bedroom, 2 bath brick home is located in Dogwood Trail Subdivision in Haughton! This home is approx 1475 sq ft and is clean, comfortable, spacious and inviting with a fully fenced yard. Beautiful hardwood flooring in the living room with a gas starter, wood burning fireplace as the focal point in the Living Room. Ceramic tile flooring in the kitchen and bathrooms. Kitchen has plenty of cabinet space, breakfast/dining nook and appliances include a stove & dishwasher. 2 in faux wood blinds covering the large windows. Nice size Primary bedroom & bath. Hall bedrooms and hall bath are good sized with plenty of space. Covered patio for sitting, grilling and entertaining in the BIG backyard which features a firepit. Pets are welcome but subject to Owner approval. A non-refundable pet fee minimum of $250 is required. A higher pet fee may be required for large breeds or multiple pets. To apply for this property or see other available properties, please visit our website www.stevenspropertymgmt.com



Stevens Asset Mgmt

1000 Chinaberry Dr. Ste. 804

Bossier City, LA 71111

(318)219-5808

LICENSED IN LOUISIANA by the LREC



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,400, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,400, Available 8/7/20



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

