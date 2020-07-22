33 Studio Apartments for rent in Marrero, LA
"Cruisin' down the street, real slow, where the fellas be yelling Marrero..." (--M.C Thick, "Marrero")
If resilience were a currency, Marrero, LA, would be a rich town. After all, this is a town that has seen the ravages of hurricane Katrina, and many of its residents survived, stayed, and lived to talk about it. If youre looking for a place where you can instantly blend in regardless of your occupation or income, this town beckons with welcoming arms. See more
Studio apartments could offer the best of Marrero living at a less expensive price tag than larger units. Look for the best buildings near entertainment, dining, and public transportation or highway access.
Ask about the square footage of studio apartments in Marrero during your tour. Even a little extra space in another building can offer more room for storage or an additional chair. Consider the layout and what you can accomplish before you sign. You should have enough room for your bed, a small sitting area, and a dining table. You can always get creative and loft your bed to save on space underneath or install a fold-down table or desk that tucks away.