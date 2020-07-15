Apartment List
/
LA
/
gretna
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated July 15 2020

122 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Gretna, LA

Finding an apartment in Gretna that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along... Read Guide >

Last updated July 15
1 Unit Available
Mechanickham
219 LAVOISIER Street
219 Lavoisier Street, Gretna, LA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
600 sqft
Adorable Historic 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath for lease. Walking distance to Gretna Farmer's market, levee and restaurants, local shopping. $1,000.00 per month. Security Deposit $1,000. Landlord takes care of lawn care.
Results within 1 mile of Gretna
Verified

Last updated July 15
62 Units Available
Lower Garden District
The Saulet
1420 Annunciation St, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
1243 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,140
1370 sqft
Excellent location close to the world-famous restaurants and shops of Magazine Street. Units feature air conditioning, garbage disposal, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Community has pool, yoga, parking and gym.
Verified

Last updated July 15
19 Units Available
Magnolia Trace
Summerfield Apartment Homes
1500 Lorene Dr, Harvey, LA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$985
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1043 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Summerfield Apartment Homes in Harvey. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated July 15
1 Unit Available
French Quarter
305 DECATUR Street
305 Decatur Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1026 sqft
2 bedroom 2 bath apartment in historic French Quarter. You can rent it unfurnished for $2,250/month or keep the furniture for $2,550/month. Recently renovated and in a great location in the French Quarter - next to House of Blues, Mr.

Last updated July 15
1 Unit Available
Jefferson Place
315 BIENVILLE Drive
315 Bienville Street, Timberlane, LA
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2636 sqft
Spacious, updated, meticulously kept. Easy drive to CBD /French Quarter /Belle Chasse /Westbank. This 4 Bedroom 3 Bath HOME is ready for you and yours! Plenty of room to stretch out and relax, or entertain guests with ease.

Last updated July 15
1 Unit Available
Lower Garden District
1176 MAGAZINE Street
1176 Magazine Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,150
550 sqft
A coffee-lover's dream w/NOLA's very own French Truck Coffee just steps away. This adorable apartment in the Lower garden District is just a few blocks from the St. Charles Ave. Streetcar.

Last updated July 15
1 Unit Available
Irish Channel
718 Pleasant Street
718 Pleasant Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
675 sqft
This is 1/2 of a Double in the Lower Garden District, 4 blocks from the Magazine St. Entertainment District. Two generous rooms in front with a large kitchen and bath in the back.

Last updated July 14
1 Unit Available
Homedale
513 Maple Avenue
513 Maple Avenue, Harvey, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1000 sqft
FOR RENT - 513 Quiet Friendly Neighborhood Single House 3 Bedrooms / 1 Bathroom 513 Maple Avenue, Harvey, LA 70058 ** Behind Best Buy on Westbank Expressway $1,100 ea.

Last updated July 15
1 Unit Available
Lower Garden District
709 JACKSON Avenue
709 Jackson Avenue, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
660 sqft
Eclectic, contemporary design + ALL UTILITIES & PARKING INCLUDED = Furnished Unit 102 @ recently renovated 709 Jackson Ave, The Synagogue.

Last updated July 15
1 Unit Available
Lower Garden District
1414 Magazine Street
1414 Magazine Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
950 sqft
2 bedroom 1 bath unit for rent - 2 bedroom 1 bath unit for rent $1895/month rent plus $75 water and landscaping fee Amenities: - Conveniently located in the Garden District walking distance to warehouse district, dog park, coffee shops and many

Last updated July 15
1 Unit Available
Algiers Point
232 Bermuda St C
232 Bermuda St, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1000 sqft
Carriage House Furnished - Property Id: 206712 This beautiful furnished Carriage house is 2 Bedrooms, 1 Bathroom, over 1000 square Feet, Courtyard, washer & dryer connections. Newly remodeled Kitchen and Bathroom, great balcony off each bedroom.

Last updated July 15
1 Unit Available
Central Business District
867 Camp Street
867 Camp Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,950
1100 sqft
Beautiful Warehouse District Apartment - Beautiful Warehouse District apartment on the ground floor. Great location just one block off of St. Charles Avenue.

Last updated July 15
1 Unit Available
Lower Garden District
1453 ANNUNCIATION Street
1453 Annunciation Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
800 sqft
Historic 1 Bedroom/1 Bath classic New Orleans Shotgun! Hang out on your private front porch or shared rear courtyard featuring a fountain and tropical fruit trees. Walk to to Mo Jo & French Truck Coffee, Blue Giant and Satsuma Cafe.

Last updated July 15
1 Unit Available
Lower Garden District
925 RACE Street
925 Race Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1100 sqft
Bright and sunny, free standing Cottage. Beautifully furnished two-bedroom, two full bath apartment with private patio located in one of the coolest neighborhoods. The Convention Center just minutes away. Two blocks from Historic Magazine St.

Last updated July 15
1 Unit Available
French Quarter
620 DECATUR Street
620 Decatur Street, New Orleans, LA
3 Bedrooms
$10,000
2500 sqft
See the most stunning views in New Orleans, from this luxurious Penthouse in the French Quarter at Historic Jax Brewery! Take in 360 degree views of the Mississippi River and Jackson Square from this 3 BR, 2.

Last updated July 15
1 Unit Available
Garden District
2715 MAGAZINE Street
2715 Magazine Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
2500 sqft
Live in a Beautiful Historic Garden District Home! Very spacious 2 Bedrooms/3 Baths with 3rd bonus room. Open concept living area opens up to a courtyard with a pool! Laundry/pantry in kitchen with gas stove, double ovens and fireplace.

Last updated July 15
1 Unit Available
Central Business District
800 St. Charles Ave., #307
800 Saint Charles Avenue, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
What a rare find for a furnished condo, one bedroom / 1 bath, in the Arts District, on the Streetcar and Parade route for less than $1700 a month, with some utilities also included! Totally renovated historic building with modern features, like

Last updated July 15
1 Unit Available
Lower Garden District
1323 Saint Mary St
1323 Saint Mary Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
1003 sqft
$300 OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT Great One Bedroom, one bath condo just 2 blocks from St. Charles and 2 blocks from Magazine St. Just over 1,000 SF. Spacious, open design with kitchen and living room. Wood floors and high ceilings throughout.

Last updated July 15
1 Unit Available
Lower Garden District
621 Celeste St - H
621 Celeste Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1226 sqft
Full listing can be found at residenola.managebuilding.com Located in a small apartment building in the Irish Channel district of New Orleans.

Last updated July 15
1 Unit Available
Lower Garden District
621 Celeste St - F
621 Celeste St, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1207 sqft
Full listing can be found at residenola.managebuilding.com 621 Celeste Street New Orleans, LA 70130 We currently have a 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom unit available.

Last updated July 15
1 Unit Available
Irish Channel
2226 Constance St
2226 Constance Street, New Orleans, LA
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1822 sqft
Spacious 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Baths in the Irish Channel. One block from Magazine Street in family-friendly neighborhood close to restaurants and bars.

Last updated July 15
1 Unit Available
Lower Garden District
1926 Constance Street
1926 Constance Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$750
450 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1926 Constance Street in New Orleans. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated July 15
1 Unit Available
Central Business District
920 POEYFARRE Street
920 Poeyfarre Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Fabulous furnished unit in the popular Cotton Mill building offering 24 hour staffed entrance, gorgeous & spacious courtyard, in-ground pool, and fitness center.

Last updated July 15
1 Unit Available
Central Business District
760 Magazine St. #208
760 Magazine Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,595
606 sqft
Cute 1 bedroom- warehouse district - Cute 1 bed room in the warehouse district. Furnished available for 6 month or longer lease. Must see. Contact Felicia Conforto at fconforto@latterblumpm.com or by phone at (504) 813-2996.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Gretna, LA

Finding an apartment in Gretna that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

