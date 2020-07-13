/
/
/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:54 PM
72 Apartments for rent in Gardere, LA with pool
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
South Burbank
7651 IBIZA DR
7651 Ibiza Drive, Gardere, LA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1670 sqft
3br/2bath home that feels like a resort/retreat in the heart of Baton Rouge! This home sits on a calm, quiet, cul-de-sac in the gated community of University Villas, and tenant will have access to neighborhood amenities- clubhouse, resort style pool
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
South Burbank
1344 Meridian Dr
1344 Meridian Dr, Gardere, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1653 sqft
Brand New Home in Pelican Lakes - Brand New Home in Pelican Lakes! Conveniently located to shopping and dining, downtown, and only 4 miles from LSU; this trendy community features a dog park, clubhouse and pool.
1 of 21
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
South Burbank
7826 Antebellum Ave.
7826 Antebellum Avenue, Gardere, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1653 sqft
7826 Antebellum Ave. Available 07/22/20 3 Bedroom home off Burbank In Pelican Lakes Subdv. Community Pool & Fitness Center! - Directions: Pelican Lakes is located on Burbank Drive between Staring Lane and Lee Drive.
Results within 1 mile of Gardere
1 of 7
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
South Burbank
7300 Burbank Dr 14
7300 Unit 32 Burbank Dr, East Baton Rouge County, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
Beautiful 2 BR/2 BA Condo for Lease in Baton Rouge - Beautiful 2 bedroom/2 bath condominium available at Lakes Edge condominium community. Great location on Burbank Dr. minutes from Louisiana State University, shopping, and restaurants.
1 of 2
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
South Baton Rouge
1253 Springlake
1253 Springlake Drive, East Baton Rouge County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1700 sqft
1253 Springlake Available 08/01/20 1253 Springlake - Off Bluebonnet, 1700 sq.
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
South Burbank
809 Summer Breeze Dr. - 105, 3185 Balis Dr., Ste. 114
809 Summer Breeze Drive, East Baton Rouge County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1467 sqft
THIS SINGLE-STORY 3 BED 2 BATH CONDO VILLA IS LOCATED IN A GATED COMMUNITY CLOSE TO PERKINS ROWE AND THE MALL OF LA. WOOD FLOOR UNIT, SPACIOUS KITCHEN WITH CERAMIC TILE AND LARGE ISLAND BAR.
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
South Baton Rouge
2129 SPRINGTIDE DR
2129 Springridge Avenue, East Baton Rouge County, LA
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1700 sqft
Available Aug. 1, 2020; property located in Springlake at Bluebonnet Highlands. This four bedroom two bath home features an open floor plan with wood floors and gas fireplace in living area, kitchen island and separate breakfast area. 9 ft.
Results within 5 miles of Gardere
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 12:39pm
10 Units Available
Airline/Jefferson
Jefferson Arms
10390 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$795
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$805
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,010
1250 sqft
At Jefferson Arms Apartments in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, we allow you to escape the chaos of city life.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 12:02pm
11 Units Available
Jefferson - Drusilla
Cypress Park
10318 Celtic Dr, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$900
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,165
1261 sqft
Discover Cypress Park Apartments in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, a lush oasis tucked away from the hustle and bustle of the city. At Cypress Park, you can surround yourself with the warm and friendly atmosphere of home.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 12:32pm
5 Units Available
Old Goodwood
The Patrician
5000 Claycut Rd, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1191 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1850 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Patrician in Baton Rouge. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
11 Units Available
Jefferson Terrace - Inniswold
The Gates At Citiplace
2500 Gates Cir, Inniswold, LA
1 Bedroom
$999
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,139
1139 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartments with hardwood floors, in-suite laundry, granite counters, and fireplace. Deluxe grounds offer 24-hour gym, clubhouse, guest suites, and sports courts. Great location near IHOP, BREC Industriplex Park. Short drive to Baton Rouge.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 12:29pm
7 Units Available
South Baton Rouge
Siegen Calais
8363 Siegen Ln, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$850
695 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
905 sqft
Siegen Calais unveils an exceptional portrait of living. A unique fusion of style and sophistication in beautiful Baton Rouge, our apartment residences reflect your contemporary flair. Enjoy the life you deserve.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 12:02pm
14 Units Available
Jefferson - Drusilla
Tapestry Bocage
7857 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA
Studio
$1,140
723 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,270
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,521
1164 sqft
Tapestry Bocage brings modern upscale apartment living to one of the most dynamic and active areas of Baton Rouge. Introducing 124 beautifully cultivated apartment residences to the walkable and well-connected Bocage neighborhood.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
13 Units Available
Airline/Jefferson
Bristol Place
5960 Siegen Ln, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$927
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
1148 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
33 Units Available
South Baton Rouge
Tuscany Villas
10732 S Mall Dr, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$886
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,027
967 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,384
1223 sqft
Units feature laundry, carpet and recent renovations. Community includes a gym, internet access, parking, a pool and an internet cafe. Located on S. Mall Dr., close to lots of shopping options.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
10 Units Available
Bocage - Citi Place - Concord Estates
Millennium Towne Center
6810 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,158
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,429
1230 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Urban-style apartments with exposed ductwork, track lighting, and 10-foot ceilings. Ample property amenities, including a gym, theater, pool, and cyber cafe. Shop and dine at Towne Center at Cedar Lodge. Near I-10 and I-12.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
$
15 Units Available
Jefferson Terrace - Inniswold
Citiscape at Essen
5010 Mancuso Ln, Baton Rouge, LA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,059
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Brilliant Baton Rouge apartments in a friendly complex. Recently renovated units boast carpets, hardwood floors and air conditioning. Alarm system, internet access, swimming pool and fire pit. Just north of Interstate 10.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 12:34pm
$
25 Units Available
Pollard - Woodchase
Mansions in the Park
7250 Perkins Rd, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,074
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1033 sqft
Virtual tours and online leasing available! Contact our team by phone or email today. Nestled in acres of beautiful trees & landscaping. Secluded location in the heart of the city offers luxury living.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
21 Units Available
Mayfair
The Park On Bluebonnet
8008 Bluebonnet Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$950
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1118 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,610
1348 sqft
Luxurious units include bath tub, hardwood floors, patio or balcony, and ice maker. Community features 24-hour gym, 24-hour maintenance, BBQ grill and pool. Located to parks, restaurants and entertainment.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 12:18pm
3 Units Available
Jefferson - Drusilla
Warwick
8001 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$945
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Warwick in Baton Rouge. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 12:07pm
3 Units Available
South Campus
Latitude 30
4444 Tigerland Avenue, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$755
587 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$915
880 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Residential community near Charity Christian Academy and University Terrace Elementary School. Interiors feature tile flooring, crown molding, in-unit washers and dryers, and high-speed internet access.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 13 at 12:32pm
7 Units Available
Bocage - Citi Place - Concord Estates
Jefferson Place
7975 N Jefferson Place Circle, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1278 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1582 sqft
Look no further for great apartment home living in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, because you've found it at Jefferson Place.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 12:34pm
5 Units Available
Tara
Normandy Village
7878 Lasalle Ave, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$765
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$835
1000 sqft
Normandy Village has a beautiful large pool open year round for your enjoyment and relaxation. GREAT location near Towne Center with easy access to I-10 and I-12!.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
9 Units Available
South Campus
El Cid
4033 Burbank Dr, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$645
578 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at El Cid in Baton Rouge. View photos, descriptions and more!
Similar Pages
Gardere 2 BedroomsGardere 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsGardere 3 BedroomsGardere Apartments with BalconyGardere Apartments with Garage
Gardere Apartments with GymGardere Apartments with Hardwood FloorsGardere Apartments with ParkingGardere Apartments with Pool