pet friendly apartments
144 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Elmwood, LA
18 Units Available
Elmwood Business District
Palmetto Creek
5101 Citrus Blvd, Elmwood, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,140
1049 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
1327 sqft
Community offers a swimming pool, pet walk, on-site fitness center, gazebos and tennis court. Units have fully-equipped kitchens, faux-wood flooring, full-size washer/dryer and large bathrooms.
22 Units Available
Elmwood Business District
Bella Ridge North
1101 Dickory Avenue, Elmwood, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,280
996 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1366 sqft
Great location close to Elmwood shopping and entertainment. Community has a gated pet park, resort-style swimming pool and bike rentals. Units feature large floor plans, dishwashers and crown molding.
5 Units Available
Cypress Creek
2001 Cypress Creek Rd, Elmwood, LA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
1011 sqft
One and two-bedroom homes with vaulted ceilings, wood-burning fireplaces, and sunrooms. Minutes away from downtown New Orleans and local universities, this pet-friendly community has a sparkling pool and a tennis court, among other amenities.
Results within 1 mile of Elmwood
1 Unit Available
Suburban Terrace
2001 Audubon Trace 2001 AudubonTrace
2001 Audubon Trace, Jefferson, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1350 sqft
2001 Audubon Trace 2001 AudubonTrace Available 07/20/20 2001 Audubon Trace - Pretty and spacious condo in quiet community in proximity of Ochsner Hospital! Unit features 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, vaulted ceilings in living room, wood floors upstairs,
Results within 5 miles of Elmwood
4 Units Available
Harvard Estates
Parktowne Townhomes
4960 York St, Metairie, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,705
1597 sqft
This modern community is close to I-10 and I-630. It offers residents a private drive, backyard space, a balcony or patio, and large living areas. On-site amenities include a playground, covered gazebos and outside storage.
4 Units Available
Clearview-Transcontinental
Canterbury Square
3127 Transcontinental Dr, Metairie, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We are open and touring! Please contact our leasing office to schedule your appointment. Move-in savings of up to $350! Ask about our renovations!* Canterbury Squares newly renovated apartments are ready to welcome you home in style.
3 Units Available
Cleary 4
Camelot Court
3710 Lilac Ln, Metairie, LA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,490
1475 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,690
2300 sqft
Close to I-10, these homes feature private backyards, modern kitchens, and full-size washers. Community amenities include a courtyard and a swimming pool, in addition to 24-hour emergency maintenance.
11 Units Available
Gert Town
Parkway
4650 Washington Avenue, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,399
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Brand New! Parkway Apartments offers modern, luxury residences, centrally located in New Orleans. Unmatched finishes including Italian cabinets, LED mirrors, and custom light fixtures.
6 Units Available
Westgate
White Water Creek
6826 Veterans Memorial Blvd, Metairie, LA
1 Bedroom
$890
544 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We are open and touring! Please contact our leasing office to schedule your appointment.
5 Units Available
Bonne Vie II
3420 Edenborn Ave, Metairie, LA
1 Bedroom
$695
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$885
1030 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Bonne Vie II, a beautiful place to live. Our property features lush landscaping in a quiet, peaceful environment. You will enjoy the spacious apartments and wonderful neighbors.
4 Units Available
Bucktown
Marina Vista
1555 Lake Avenue, Metairie, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,505
1226 sqft
NOW LEASING!! Marina Vista, Lake Avenues newest Apartment Home Community, located at 1555 Lake Avenue just blocks off of West Esplanade within walking distance of the New Orleans Lakefront and its various restaurants and shops.
1 Unit Available
Clearview-Transcontinental
4905 RYE Street
4905 Rye Street, Metairie, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1600 sqft
This gorgeous home features an open floor plan, large island, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, large island, and spacious living room.
1 Unit Available
West End
6528 PONTCHARTRAIN Boulevard
6528 Pontchartrain Boulevard, New Orleans, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1715 sqft
SPACIOUS TOWNHOUSE IN THE MOST CONVENIENT LOCATION IN LAKEVIEW. 3 BDRMS 2 BATHS UP. LIVING ROOM, KITCHEN, FAMILY ROOM W/EATING AREA AND HALF BATH DOWN. LARGE BACKYARD AND OFF STREET PARKING FOR TWO CARS. ONEYEAR LEASE.
1 Unit Available
Navarre
5318 GENERAL DIAZ Street
5318 General Diaz Street, New Orleans, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1264 sqft
LOWER DUPLEX IN QUIET AREA OF LAKEVIEW STEPS TO DELGADO COMMUNITY COLLEGE. SEPARATE LIVING DINING ROOMS, KITCHEN W/LOTS OF CABIENTS, STOVE & REFRIGERATOR. 3 BDRMS 1.5 BATHS. FENCED BACKYARD. DOUBLE DETACHED CARPORT IS SHARED W/UPSTAIRS NEIGHBOR.
1 Unit Available
Audubon
619 HENRY CLAY Avenue
619 Henry Clay Avenue, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
900 sqft
SUPER LOCATION!1 block to Audubon Park & Magazine St. Children's Hospital, Clancy's, Patouts, Reginellis pizza, coffee shops, etc. Gorgeous 1st story, 900 square foot, 1 bedroom, 1 bath apartment with gleaming hardwood floors. Lots of natural light.
1 Unit Available
Audubon
7336 PRYTANIA Street
7336 Prytania Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
636 sqft
Two bedrooms, one bath, shotgun style property located in uptown New Orleans close to local universities and Audubon Park. Left side of duplex available. Pets considered on a case by case basis with a $250 pet fee.
1 Unit Available
West End
429 W HARRISON Avenue
429 West Harrison Avenue, New Orleans, LA
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1845 sqft
Amazing home in great location; quick access to tons of amenities: restaurants, shopping, Lakeshore, City Park, I-10, and more.
1 Unit Available
Freret
2419 JEFFERSON Avenue
2419 Jefferson Avenue, New Orleans, LA
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2500 sqft
Single family home for Lease August 1, 2020. Located in a desirable neighborhood. Freret St. shops, restaurants, Loyola University, and Tulane within proximity.
1 Unit Available
Leonidas
1819 dublin
1819 Dublin Street, New Orleans, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1200 sqft
Available 07/15/20 1819 Dublin - Property Id: 308009 3-1.5 renovated. 1 block from trolly, great quite area. one block from trolly, walking distance to restaurants *** NOTE *** We can fully furnish this rental for an additional $200/mth.
1 Unit Available
Delimont
460 Carrollton
460 Carrollton Avenue, Metairie, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1800 sqft
In Old Metairie - Newly Renovated 3bed 2 bath home (RLNE5812747)
1 Unit Available
East Carrollton
729 Fern St.
729 Fern Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1200 sqft
729 Fern St - Beautiful and spacious 2 bedroom apartment right of of Maple St. Have breakfast at Satsuma every morning. beautiful wood floors, ceiling fans, central ac, and new washer and dryer.
1 Unit Available
Audubon
1218 Joseph St. Upper
1218 Joseph Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
1000 sqft
1218 Joseph St. Upper - Cute upper apartment , living room ,study, bedroom,back deck shared with the other tenant. Wood floors, high ceilings. Tenant pay all utilities. Coin operated laundry. No Smoking No Dogs. Cat with pet deposit.
1 Unit Available
Leonidas
1733 Hollygrove St
1733 Hollygrove Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1 sqft
Great modified shotgun 2/3 bedroom depending on chosen use with 2 full baths and 2 large closets. br Stainless steel kitchen appliances with microwave and dishwasher.
1 Unit Available
West End
6470 Avenue B
6470 Avenue B, New Orleans, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1700 sqft
REDUCED. Half-duplex available for rent in great Lakeview neighborhood. Walk to Fleur de Lis park and Harrison Avenue restaurants and businesses. City Park and the Lakefront are close by. Easy I-10 access: 10-15 minutes to get anywhere downtown.
