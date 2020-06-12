/
3 bedroom apartments
10 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in DeRidder, LA
1116 Virginia St.
1116 Virginia Street, DeRidder, LA
3 Bedrooms
$900
1324 sqft
1116 Virginia St. - 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with an fenced yard and attached carport. (RLNE4599592)
1419 Meadowbrook
1419 Meadow Brook St, DeRidder, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1591 sqft
1419 Meadowbrook Available 07/01/20 1419 Meadowbrook - Very nice three bedroom two bath home , two car garage, with open floor plan, large master suite, massive walk in closet. The huge back yard has a privacy fence and all on a corner lot .
222 Northridge Dr.
222 N Ridge Dr, DeRidder, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1517 sqft
222 Northridge Dr. Available 07/02/20 222 North Ridge - This is a nice 3 bedroom, 2 bath home located in Deridder. The home is located on a dead end street on the north end of town. (RLNE2969619)
102 Antler Circle
102 Antler Circle, DeRidder, LA
102 Antler - This is a nice 4 bedroom, 2 bath home located in a great neighborhood. The back yard is fenced & there is an attached 2 car garage. (RLNE2710852)
119 Bon Ami St.
119 Bon Ami Street, DeRidder, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
2041 sqft
119 Bon Ami St. Available 07/09/20 Large 3 bedroom, 2 bath home located close to downtown Deridder. - This is a large 3 bedroom, 2 bath home located close to downtown DeRidder. It offers a nice shaded yard, & a 2 car detached garage.
813 Royal Oaks
813 Royal Oak Ln, DeRidder, LA
3 Bedrooms
$900
1600 sqft
QUIET CUL DE SAC - This nice 3 bedroom home is located on a dead end street and features a private back yard, an open floor plan design with a spacious kitchen and separate utilty room (RLNE2318645)
Results within 5 miles of DeRidder
1829 Simmons Rd.
1829 Simmons Road, Vernon County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1700 sqft
1829 Simmons Rd. - This is a great home located in Rosepine school district. The home is situated on a large private lot. There is a large detached garage/shop that goes with this property. (RLNE5840297)
180 Barbara Dr.
180 Barbara Dr, Vernon County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1750 sqft
180 Barbara Dr. Available 07/01/20 180 Barbara Dr. - Nice 3 bedroom, 2 bath home home with a fenced back yard and 2 car garage. This home is located in the Rosepine School District! (RLNE4856218)
105 Mirante Dr.
105 Mirante Dr, Vernon County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
2000 sqft
Large 3 bedroom, 2 bath home located in Rosepine school district.
2610 Bailey Rd.
2610 Bailey Rd, Vernon County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$650
1280 sqft
2610 Bailey Rd. - 3 bedroom, 2 bath mobile home located in Rosepine school district. Lawn care is provided at this property. (RLNE2318606)