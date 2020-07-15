Apartment List
/
LA
/
chalmette
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 11:15 PM

136 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Chalmette, LA

Finding an apartment in Chalmette that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog... Read Guide >

1 of 14

Last updated July 15 at 10:54 PM
1 Unit Available
Buccaneer Villa
8413 Galleon Dr
8413 Galleon Dr, Chalmette, LA
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1925 sqft
*MOVE-IN SPECIAL THIS WEEK ONLY! SAVE $300 OFF YOUR FIRST MONTH'S RENT!* Stunning single family rental ready for immediate move in! Featuring 4 spacious bedrooms and a finished outbuilding this is the home you’ve been searching for with enough space
Results within 5 miles of Chalmette
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 15 at 06:38 PM
36 Units Available
Old Aurora
The Mayfair Apartment Homes
4254 Maple Leaf Dr, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,130
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
1048 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,155
1388 sqft
Set in one of the oldest neighborhoods in New Orleans, The Mayfair Apartment Homes are your home for Southern luxury.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 06:07 PM
12 Units Available
Bywater
Rice Mill Lofts
522 Montegut Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,825
1073 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1430 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Rice Mill Lofts was created from a strong idea of great beauty and great meaning. This is a building of breathtaking originality.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 15 at 06:02 PM
1 Unit Available
Little Woods
Willowbrook Apartments
7001 Bundy Rd, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$675
658 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1 and 2 bedroom apartments, washer/ dryer hook ups in the 2 bedroom aprtments, 3 laundry rooms on the property, 24 hour security, fully gated community, totally electric kitchen (stove, refrigerator and dishwasher), central air and heat we pay water

1 of 1

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Plum Orchard
4650 Laine Avenue
4650 Laine Ave, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$900
792 sqft
4650 Laine - (RLNE5906397)

1 of 8

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Marigny
513 MANDEVILLE Street
513 Mandeville Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,250
850 sqft
Fantastic one bedroom double in a wonderful walkable Bywater neighborhood. Original hardwood floors, soaring ceilings, tons of charm! Recently painted and fresh interior . Private courtyard off kitchen, separate laundry space.

1 of 27

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
French Quarter
305 DECATUR Street
305 Decatur Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1026 sqft
2 bedroom 2 bath apartment in historic French Quarter. You can rent it unfurnished for $2,250/month or keep the furniture for $2,550/month. Recently renovated and in a great location in the French Quarter - next to House of Blues, Mr.

1 of 21

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Bywater
1005 FRANKLIN Avenue
1005 Franklin Avenue, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1380 sqft
Historic Marigny 2 Bedroom/1 Bathroom Upper-unit Renovation, featuring 1380 square feet of open living space. Entertainer's Delight, with your very own 900 square foot Private Rooftop Garden and Wrap-around Balcony with downtown views.

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Jefferson Place
315 BIENVILLE Drive
315 Bienville Street, Timberlane, LA
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2636 sqft
Spacious, updated, meticulously kept. Easy drive to CBD /French Quarter /Belle Chasse /Westbank. This 4 Bedroom 3 Bath HOME is ready for you and yours! Plenty of room to stretch out and relax, or entertain guests with ease.

1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
French Quarter
821 DAUPHINE Street
821 Dauphine Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$2,150
848 sqft
Fully-renovated and furnished apartment in a quiet section of the French Quarter.

1 of 13

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
French Quarter
825 DAUPHINE Street
825 Dauphine Street, New Orleans, LA
3 Bedrooms
$3,450
1772 sqft
Fully-renovated, historic apartment in a quiet section of the French Quarter! Part of The Amatory, a community of houses connected by a large, private courtyard, this 3/2 boasts large rooms, kitchen with stainless steel appliances, including

1 of 12

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
French Quarter
820 DAUPHINE Street
820 Dauphine Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,495
500 sqft
Second Floor, One Bedroom Apartment ALL NEW in 2018! Hardwood Floors, Stone Countertops, Stainless Appliances with In-Unit Full Size Washer & Dryer. LED/Dimmer Lighting, Central HVAC, Windows Open, Elevator and LOCATION.

1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
French Quarter
822 GOV NICHOLLS Street
822 Governor Nicholls Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
826 sqft
Live within walking distance to the French Market, Jackson Square, Royal St Art Galleries, and all the best restaurants and fun the French Quarter has to offer.

1 of 14

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Marigny
637 ESPLANADE Avenue
637 Esplanade Avenue, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1200 sqft
New price & available now! This is an amazing home in an even better location.

1 of 13

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Algiers Point
232 Bermuda St C
232 Bermuda St, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1000 sqft
Carriage House Furnished - Property Id: 206712 This beautiful furnished Carriage house is 2 Bedrooms, 1 Bathroom, over 1000 square Feet, Courtyard, washer & dryer connections. Newly remodeled Kitchen and Bathroom, great balcony off each bedroom.

1 of 1

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Terrytown
2408 PARK LN
2408 Park Lane, Terrytown, LA
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
Your New Home - Property Id: 145632 Large backyard for kids. Beautiful home for the right family. Utilities not included. Deposit is equal to one month's rent, due on move in day (6/15/2020). Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Marigny
608 SPAIN Street
608 Spain Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$2,000
771 sqft
Available August 1 for leases of 3-6 months! Move right in to this fully furnished, charming home in the Marigny! Walking distance to wonderful restaurants, entertainment and Frenchmen St. 1 bed/1 bath with office.

1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
French Quarter
1112 ROYAL Street
1112 Royal St, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,250
525 sqft
First Floor One Bedroom that opens directly to Beautiful Shared French Quarter Courtyard. Hardwood Flooring, Ceilings Fans, Central HVAC.

1 of 10

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
French Quarter
931 ST ANN Street
931 Saint Ann Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
750 sqft
First Floor One Bedroom, One Bath with Hardwood & Tile Flooring, Central HVAC, Gas Stove, Fridge & Granite Kitchen. Fabulous Shared Courtyard. Pets Maybe! Water & Trash Service Included, Non-Smoking Property.

1 of 12

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
French Quarter
933 ST ANN Street
933 Saint Ann Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
675 sqft
Second Floor One Bedroom, One Bath with No Carpet, Light & Bright Second Floor, Updated Kitchen with GAS Stove, Fridge & Microwave. Large, Shared Courtyard, Front & Back Entrance. Water & Trash Service Included, Pets Maybe, Non-Smoking Property.

1 of 10

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
French Quarter
809 ROYAL Street
809 Royal Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$2,500
700 sqft
*Non-Furnished* Second Floor One Bedroom, One Bath with ROYAL STREET BALCONY/GALLERY! Hardwood Flooring, Stainless/Granite Kitchen with High Ceilings, On-Site Laundry and French Quarter Views. Non-Smoking Property, Pets Maybe.

1 of 24

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
French Quarter
620 DECATUR Street
620 Decatur Street, New Orleans, LA
3 Bedrooms
$10,000
2500 sqft
See the most stunning views in New Orleans, from this luxurious Penthouse in the French Quarter at Historic Jax Brewery! Take in 360 degree views of the Mississippi River and Jackson Square from this 3 BR, 2.

1 of 7

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
St. Roch
1538 PAINTERS Street
1538 Painters Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
914 sqft
Move-In Ready with Fresh Interior Paint - Beautiful, Renovated Two Bed, One Bath SHOTGUN-Style Double (right side available) All New in 2018. Hardwood Floors, Fenced Backyard, Central HVAC, Full Size Washer & Dryer.

1 of 5

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
French Quarter
713 ST ANN Street
713 Saint Ann Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,350
500 sqft
Total Renovation in 2015, First Floor One Bedroom, One Bath located in the Heart of the French Quarter. Stainless/Granite Kitchen, Slate Flooring, Central HVAC, Shared Courtyard with On-Site Laundry.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Chalmette, LA

Finding an apartment in Chalmette that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

Chalmette 3 BedroomsChalmette Apartments with Garages
Chalmette Apartments with ParkingChalmette Dog Friendly Apartments
Chalmette Pet Friendly PlacesChalmette Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New Orleans, LAMetairie, LASlidell, LAHouma, LACovington, LA
River Ridge, LAKenner, LAMandeville, LAHarvey, LAHammond, LA
Elmwood, LAEden Isle, LADiamondhead, MSBay St. Louis, MS

Apartments Near Colleges

Delgado Community CollegeDillard University
Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center-New OrleansLoyola University New Orleans
University of Holy Cross