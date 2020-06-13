Apartment List
/
LA
/
central
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:33 PM

121 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Central, LA

Finding an apartment in Central that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog alo... Read Guide >

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Central
1 Unit Available
14538 Richardson Dr.
14538 Richardson Drive, Central, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1380 sqft
3 Bedroom/2 Bath Home for Lease - This beautifully updated property features include: Open floor plan: living/dining/kitchen; kitchen equipped with granite counters with breakfast bar, new cabinets, electric range/oven, dishwasher, hood-vent;

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Central
1 Unit Available
5641 Mapleton Dr
5641 Mapleton Drive, Central, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1943 sqft
House for Rent In Central, LA - Property Id: 281922 This 1,943 square foot house sits on a 0.41 acre lot. Fully renovated 3 bedroom, 2 full bath home conveniently located.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 08:43pm
Central
1 Unit Available
16801 Glenwood Springs
16801 Glenwood Springs Drive, Central, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1550 sqft
CENTRAL SCHOOL DISTRICT Great Home and schools! 3bed/2bath new home. $1450 rent/$1450 security deposit- $350 pet fee (non-refundable) Stove, dishwasher and built in microwave provided. Wood floors, ceramic and carpet in bedrooms.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
Central
1 Unit Available
10933 Ida Avenue
10933 Ida Avenue, Central, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1677 sqft
Please read entire listing. There are requirements that must be met. This is a beautifully renovated home in Boganvilla Estates in the community of Central. This home is a 3 bedroom, 2 full bath, home on a beautiful shaded lot.
Results within 1 mile of Central
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated April 9 at 03:14pm
Monticello
7 Units Available
Mallard Crossing
11320 Greenwell Springs Road, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$860
918 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$887
1125 sqft
We invite you to come and join us at Mallard Crossing Apartments and immerse yourself in the distinguished culture of Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
Results within 5 miles of Central
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 07:02pm
O'Neal
53 Units Available
Lakeside Villas
2455 Weldwood Dr, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$870
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,039
1038 sqft
Welcome home to Lakeside Villas, where youll find luxury in the heart of Baton Rouge. Our beautiful community is situated on a private lake surrounded by mature trees and lush landscaping.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
24 Units Available
Live Oak Trace
7615 Magnolia Beach Rd, Denham Springs, LA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$835
1076 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$960
1236 sqft
Three miles from Antique Village, these homes feature walk-in closets, state-of-the-art kitchens, and in-unit laundry. Common amenities include a resort-inspired pool, grilling stations, and a fitness center.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Shenandoah
16 Units Available
Evergreen at Coursey Place
13675 Coursey Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$850
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,045
1267 sqft
Modern apartments with fully equipped kitchens and ceiling fans. Community includes a resort-style pool, fitness center and business center. Head to nearby Forest Community Park during free time. Easy access to I-12.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:42pm
9 Units Available
Spring Brook
15580 George Oneal Rd, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$880
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$980
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1386 sqft
Five spacious floor plans featuring chef-style kitchens, large garden tubs, full-size washers and dryers, and carpeting. Convenient to I-10 and I-12 for easy access to Downtown Baton Rouge.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
43 Units Available
Springs at Juban Crossing
10077 Juban Crossing Blvd, Denham Springs, LA
Studio
$871
605 sqft
1 Bedroom
$959
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,228
1143 sqft
Garden-style community with luxury apartments featuring designer-inspired kitchens, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Enjoy the swimming pool, clubhouse and coffee bar. Gated entrance and online rent payments.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 06:45pm
$
23 Units Available
The Palms at Juban Lakes
11020 Buddy Ellis Rd, Denham Springs, LA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1118 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,385
1296 sqft
A newly constructed luxury community. On-site amenities include grilling area, dog park, 1-acre lake and a designer pool with a tanning ledge. Homes feature gourmet kitchens, separate dining areas, and washers and dryers.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:12pm
1 Unit Available
Juban Courts
8447 Florida Blvd, Denham Springs, LA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,680
1615 sqft
Welcome home to Juban Courts Condominiums in Denham Springs, Louisiana where comfort and elegance unite to create the townhome you've always imagined.
Verified

1 of 51

Last updated February 13 at 04:26pm
$
Brookstown
7 Units Available
Port Royal
6454 Airline Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$845
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$978
1185 sqft
Port Royal Apartments is located at 6454 Airline Hwy Baton Rouge, LA and is managed by Latter & Blum Property Management, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Sherwood Forest
1 Unit Available
13156 Jennifer Lynn Avenue
13156 Jennifer Lynn Avenue, Baton Rouge, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1350 sqft
3 BEDROOM CUSTOM BUILT HOME! MUST SEE - Directions: Old Hammond Hwy to South Flannery, cross bridge, Jennifer Lynn is on the left immediately after bridge. Subdivision: JENNIFER LYNN PLACE 3 BEDROOMS 2 BATHROOMS 1,400 SQ.FT. RENT: $ 1,350.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Old Goodwood
1 Unit Available
224 Ocean Drive #104
224 Ocean Drive, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
900 sqft
224 Ocean Dr. #104 - Updated condo located in the heart of Baton Rouge near Town Center and convenient to shopping, interstates, hospitals and restaurants.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
North Sherwood Forest
1 Unit Available
11049 Chalice Dr.
11049 Chalice Drive, Baton Rouge, LA
3 Bedrooms
$900
1000 sqft
Nice home off Sherwood - This home is located at the end of the street in a cute cul-de-sac. There are 3 bedrooms and 1 full bath. Tile is throughout the house.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Baker
1 Unit Available
11650 Candace St
11650 Candace Street, Baton Rouge, LA
4 Bedrooms
$1,395
1580 sqft
11650 Candace St Available 06/15/20 Brand New 4 Bed, 2 Bath House! - Pre-Register for a self-showing! Click or Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience: https://homes.rently.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
36213 Lynchburg Dr.
36213 Lynchburg Drive, Livingston County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1685 sqft
Nice Home in Denham Springs - Half-Off One's Month's Rent!! Great move-in ready home in Denham Springs! This home features three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The open floor plan is inviting and features lots of natural light.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Broadmoor
1 Unit Available
1820 Carolyn Sue
1820 Unit 6 Carolyn Sue Dr, Baton Rouge, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
Fabulous Condo in the heart of town! - Minutes away from the mall, Florida blvd, and anything else you could need in town! But simultaneously located on a very private, dead end road.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
8429 Florida Blvd. #2E
8429 Florida Boulevard, Livingston County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1618 sqft
Townhome Condo in Juban Courts Condominiums 3BR/2.5 BT Large Lake View $1250.00 - 8429 Florida Blvd. 2-E is available May 1st. Must see this Large 1618 square feet condo for $1250.00 a month rent and deposit.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Jones Creek
1 Unit Available
4384 Stumberg Lane
4384 Stumberg Lane, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1186 sqft
2 Bedroom Townhouse Located near the New Woman's Hospital.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Zachary
1 Unit Available
4000 McHugh Rd 102
4000 Mchugh Road, Zachary, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1362 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4000 McHugh Rd 102 Available 07/01/20 - (RLNE4042978)

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Glen Oaks - Zion City
1 Unit Available
5728 Nashville Ave.
5728 Nashville Avenue, Merrydale, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1070 sqft
Rent Ready! - Spacious Home! This home has been newly painted, as well as new floors throughout. New AC will be installed at the end of May! (RLNE5806384)

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
North Sherwood Forest
1 Unit Available
11224 CHALICE DR
11224 Chalice Drive, Baton Rouge, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1295 sqft
Welcome to your new home! It is a 3 bedroom 2 bath house that has been completely renovated throughout! All new roof, fresh exterior and interior paint, and a new hot water heater! Updated and professionally cleaned! Cute front door, ceramic tiling
City Guide for Central, LA

"Central City Louisiana / Ive got a long way to go / and I aint gonna be movin slow / Im gonna fly right through the breeze / like I got a new pair of wings." (-- Taylor Hollingsworth, "Central City")

Located deep in the heart of New Orleans, Central is a bustling town filled with character, history and fascinating individuals intent on distinctive lives. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Central, LA

Finding an apartment in Central that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

Central 3 BedroomsCentral Apartments with BalconyCentral Apartments with Garage
Central Apartments with Hardwood FloorsCentral Apartments with ParkingCentral Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Central Dog Friendly ApartmentsCentral Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Baton Rouge, LADenham Springs, LAZachary, LAGonzales, LAThibodaux, LAHammond, LA
Inniswold, LAWalker, LAAddis, LAShenandoah, LAGardere, LA
Village St. George, LAPrairieville, LAOld Jefferson, LAMerrydale, LAOak Hills Place, LA

Apartments Near Colleges

Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady UniversityBaton Rouge Community College
Louisiana State University and Agricultural & Mechanical College
Nicholls State University