apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 9:54 PM
20 Apartments for rent in Broussard, LA with washer-dryer
Last updated July 10 at 06:53pm
6 Units Available
Villa Broussard
231 Saint Nazaire Rd, Broussard, LA
1 Bedroom
$970
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
1087 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,385
1303 sqft
At Villa Broussard Apartments in Broussard, LA, we offer upscale living at an affordable price.
Results within 5 miles of Broussard
Last updated July 10 at 06:19pm
21 Units Available
Plantation Crossing
215 Republic Ave, Lafayette, LA
1 Bedroom
$855
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
1078 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,265
1337 sqft
At Plantation Crossing, we have the perfect combination of convenient in-home features and relaxing community amenities.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
9 Units Available
The Retreat at Acadian Point
221 Verot School Rd, Lafayette, LA
1 Bedroom
$695
652 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$801
888 sqft
Situated west of the 339/182 intersection, the South Point Apartments grounds feature a pool, large open-air lounge, courtyard, clubhouse, gym and dog park. Apartments have in-unit laundry and patio/balcony.
Last updated July 10 at 06:55pm
12 Units Available
Robley Place Apartments
1100 Robley Dr, Lafayette, LA
1 Bedroom
$999
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1129 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1348 sqft
Youve discovered a luxurious rental community with a lifestyle unlike anywhere else in Lafayette.
Last updated July 10 at 06:50pm
5 Units Available
Bayou Oaks
330 Feu Follet Rd, Lafayette, LA
1 Bedroom
$650
652 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$778
924 sqft
It All Starts Here LOCATION, COMMUNITY, QUALITY LIVING. We strive to create a comfortable living community that tenants are proud to call home. We see our community as one big family that values each and every person.
Last updated July 9 at 09:01pm
Contact for Availability
Audubon Lake
1019 Kaliste Saloom Rd, Lafayette, LA
1 Bedroom
$840
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$981
996 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,232
1206 sqft
If you’ve been dreaming of a relaxing break from life’s hustle and bustle, Audubon Lake is the place for you. With scenic water views & lush landscaping you can enjoy from your private patio or balcony, Audubon Lake is the perfect place to unwind.
Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Peppertree Apartments
1000 Robley Dr, Lafayette, LA
1 Bedroom
$721
658 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$867
972 sqft
Our beautifully designed apartment homes offer spacious closets, fireplaces, full size washer and dryers included and much more. We offer residents a lifestyle choice with many amenities. Call us to schedule a tour today.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Magnolia Park
114 Kim Drive
114 Kim Drive, Lafayette, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
Available 08/10/20 Updated, great location! - Property Id: 306182 Very desirable neighborhood and location-minutes to hospitals, ULL and River Ranch; walk to Red Lerille's, LaFonda's and other restaurants. Central air/heat. Enclosed garage.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
416 Harding Street
416 Harding Street, Lafayette, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1537 sqft
3 Bed 2.5 Bath Townhome Next to UL - Walk to UL! Graduate level or upper level undergraduate students only. Washer and dryer not included. Unit has a 2 car garage not in pictures. All bedrooms are upstairs. Half bath downstairs.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
112 Hillside Drive #44
112 Hillside Drive, Lafayette, LA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1261 sqft
Three Bedroom, Two Bathroom - Three Bedroom, Two Bathroom , Near UL At Three fountains condos No Pets Allowed (RLNE5734974)
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
208 Ella St
208 Ella Street, Lafayette, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,680
Home Near UL campus! - 2 bed 2 baths contemporary home near UL! (RLNE5527407)
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
117 Horseshoe Dr #20
117 Horseshoe Drive, Lafayette, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1389 sqft
3 Bedroom Town Home Central Lafayette off of South College - 3 Bedroom Town Home Central Lafayette off of South College. It comes with all the appliances including the washer and dryer. Comes with Covered dedicated parking for 2 vehicles.
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
183 Steiner Rd
183 Steiner Road, Lafayette, LA
Studio
$1,295
1300 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great townhouse for rent near River Ranch. 2 Bedroom / 2 bathroom Townhouse that has been updated. Freshly painted and in excellent condition. This townhouse has a community pool and is only a few blocks from City Club at River Ranch.
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Holden Heights
445 Holden Avenue
445 Holden Avenue, Lafayette, LA
2 Bedrooms
$950
1352 sqft
Great midcity location off Johston St on a 'no through traffic' street in Holden Heights- a quiet location- Nice, real wood floors- living room has french doors to the covered patio- the eat-in kitchen has antique cabinets, a gas range, dishwasher,
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
1007 Camellia Boulevard
1007 Camellia Boulevard, Lafayette, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1304 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1007 Camellia Boulevard in Lafayette. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
1 Unit Available
Broadmoor
203 Gerald Drive
203 Gerald Drive, Lafayette, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1159 sqft
Completely Remodeled 3 bed, 2 bath rental! New floors throughout, fresh paint throughout, brand new refrigerator, dishwasher, and stove/oven. New counter tops and updated bathrooms.
Results within 10 miles of Broussard
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
15 Units Available
Diamond Lakes Apartment Homes
2700 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy, Lafayette, LA
1 Bedroom
$630
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$749
980 sqft
Apartment homes with poolside views, just over from Lafayette General Southwest Hospital. Furnished units have fireplaces and extra storage. Business center, carport, 24-hour gym and basketball courts. Cats and dogs allowed.
Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Chateau des Lions
6000 Johnston St, Lafayette, LA
1 Bedroom
$960
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,103
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1386 sqft
Turning everyday living into a luxury experience, Chateau des Lions Apartment Homes is an excellent choice. With spacious 1, 2 & 3 bedrooms, there is a home perfectly suited for everyone looking for convenient living.
Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Chateau Mirage
1630 Rue du Belier, Lafayette, LA
1 Bedroom
$949
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,269
1223 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,486
1354 sqft
Chateau Mirage is Lafayette's newest luxury apartment homes featuring attached, enclosed garages with storage closets. Our upscale amenities and distinctive floor plans are unlike any in this area.
Last updated August 20 at 10:26pm
1 Unit Available
8899 Fusilier Road
8899 Fusilier Rd, Vermilion County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$800
1280 sqft
Fresh paint and other improvements are now in this 16' x 80', 3 Bedroom/2 Bath mobile home. It is located in a small park across Hwy 167/Johnston St from Hwy 699, where North Vermilion High School is. Open floor plan in the living, dining, kitchen.
