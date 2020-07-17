135 Ryan Road

Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters dishwasher pet friendly carport walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport on-site laundry parking pool

* AVAILABLE IN AUGUST * Very nice 4 bedroom 2 bath home with a 1 car carport. Located in the town of Benton. Great school district: Benton ES, MS & HS. Approximately 1,560 square feet and was built in 2010. Tall ceilings, stained concrete, granite counter tops & custom cabinets throughout. Open living room & kitchen. Kitchen features an island & dining area. All black kitchen appliances: dishwasher, stove/oven, refrigerator & a built-in-microwave. Big laundry room with washer & dryer hookups. Modern guest bath. All 3 guest bedrooms are spacious with great size closets. Remote master suite with a walk-in-closet & private bath. Master bath features a double sink vanity, stall shower & whirlpool tub. Fenced in back yard, that backs up to the quiet woods. Pets are welcome but are subject to approval with a minimum non refundable pet fee of $250(if applicable). To veiw this home or others like it go to www.stevenspropertymgmt.com



STEVENS ASSET MGMT

1000 Chinaberry Dr. Ste. 804

BOSSIER CITY, LA. 71111

318-219-5808

Licence in Louisiana , by the LREC, USA



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,450, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,450, Available 8/7/20



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

