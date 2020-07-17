All apartments in Bossier County
Find more places like 135 Ryan Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bossier County, LA
/
135 Ryan Road
Last updated June 23 2020 at 11:50 AM

135 Ryan Road

135 Ryan Road · (318) 225-7955
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

135 Ryan Road, Bossier County, LA 71006

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,450

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1560 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
on-site laundry
parking
pool
* AVAILABLE IN AUGUST * Very nice 4 bedroom 2 bath home with a 1 car carport. Located in the town of Benton. Great school district: Benton ES, MS & HS. Approximately 1,560 square feet and was built in 2010. Tall ceilings, stained concrete, granite counter tops & custom cabinets throughout. Open living room & kitchen. Kitchen features an island & dining area. All black kitchen appliances: dishwasher, stove/oven, refrigerator & a built-in-microwave. Big laundry room with washer & dryer hookups. Modern guest bath. All 3 guest bedrooms are spacious with great size closets. Remote master suite with a walk-in-closet & private bath. Master bath features a double sink vanity, stall shower & whirlpool tub. Fenced in back yard, that backs up to the quiet woods. Pets are welcome but are subject to approval with a minimum non refundable pet fee of $250(if applicable). To veiw this home or others like it go to www.stevenspropertymgmt.com

STEVENS ASSET MGMT
1000 Chinaberry Dr. Ste. 804
BOSSIER CITY, LA. 71111
318-219-5808
Licence in Louisiana , by the LREC, USA

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,450, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,450, Available 8/7/20

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 135 Ryan Road have any available units?
135 Ryan Road has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 135 Ryan Road have?
Some of 135 Ryan Road's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 135 Ryan Road currently offering any rent specials?
135 Ryan Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 135 Ryan Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 135 Ryan Road is pet friendly.
Does 135 Ryan Road offer parking?
Yes, 135 Ryan Road offers parking.
Does 135 Ryan Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 135 Ryan Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 135 Ryan Road have a pool?
Yes, 135 Ryan Road has a pool.
Does 135 Ryan Road have accessible units?
No, 135 Ryan Road does not have accessible units.
Does 135 Ryan Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 135 Ryan Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 135 Ryan Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 135 Ryan Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 135 Ryan Road?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Lexington Place Apartments
1301 Williamsburg Dr
Bossier City, LA 71112
Reserve at Bossier City
4855 Airline Dr
Bossier City, LA 71111
Landing at Willow Bayou
2940 Le Oaks Dr
Bossier City, LA 71111
Villaggio
2101 Villaggio Blvd
Bossier City, LA 71111
River Walk
1000 River Walk Blvd
Shreveport, LA 71105
Jamestown Place
5400 Barksdale Blvd
Bossier City, LA 71112
Lexington Place II
1305 Williamsburg Drive
Bossier City, LA 71112
Kingston Crossing
90 Kingston Crossing
Bossier City, LA 71111

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Shreveport, LABossier City, LATexarkana, TX
Ruston, LAEl Dorado, AR
Red Chute, LAMarshall, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

South Arkansas Community CollegeBossier Parish Community College
Texas A&M University-Texarkana
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity