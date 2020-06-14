157 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in St. Matthews, KY
"Oh in the church tonight, there's a moon in St. Matthews, there's a moon in St. Matthews - there's a moon in St. Matthews tonight." (--Children of Reagan, "Moon in St. Matthews")
St. Matthews is a large Louisville suburb just eight miles from the larger city center, and home to around 18,000 residents. For residents of the big city, this is where you come to do some serious shopping at the Mall St. Matthews and the Oxmore Center. For residents of St. Matthews... this is where you come to do some serious shopping and laugh afterwards as the commuters face the long drive home and you walk back to your nice soft couch. Mall St. Matthews was the first indoor shopping center in the Louisville area, built in the 1950s. See more
Finding an apartment in St. Matthews that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.