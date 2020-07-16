All apartments in St. Matthews
208 Breckenridge Lane
208 Breckenridge Lane

208 Breckenridge Lane · No Longer Available
Location

208 Breckenridge Lane, St. Matthews, KY 40207

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
parking
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
dogs allowed
This 1BD/1BA first floor apartment located in the heart of St. Mathews comes with off street parking, a personal washer and dryer hookup in the basement for your use only, oven and fridge included.

Tenant also pays a $35 water fee and a $10 trash fee

Deposit $595

No pets

Service Animals and Emotional Support animals are not pets

Disclaimer: To be considered for this property, you must have verifiable income of 3 times the annual rent, unless rent is paid by a third party. You must provide a landlord reference, and have given proper notice of move out.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 208 Breckenridge Lane have any available units?
208 Breckenridge Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Matthews, KY.
What amenities does 208 Breckenridge Lane have?
Some of 208 Breckenridge Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 208 Breckenridge Lane currently offering any rent specials?
208 Breckenridge Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 208 Breckenridge Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 208 Breckenridge Lane is pet friendly.
Does 208 Breckenridge Lane offer parking?
Yes, 208 Breckenridge Lane offers parking.
Does 208 Breckenridge Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 208 Breckenridge Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 208 Breckenridge Lane have a pool?
No, 208 Breckenridge Lane does not have a pool.
Does 208 Breckenridge Lane have accessible units?
No, 208 Breckenridge Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 208 Breckenridge Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 208 Breckenridge Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 208 Breckenridge Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 208 Breckenridge Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
