Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated stainless steel

Great location in St. Matthews. 2 story home with a covered front porch with swing. Enter to living room with built in bookcases. Hardwood Floors. Well appointed kitchen features custom cabinets with granite counter tops. Slate Floors. Gas Range. Stainless Refrigerator. Brick Walls add to the decor. Guest half bath off the kitchen area. Formal Dining Room opens to kitchen and living room. Hardwood stair case leads to bedrooms upstairs. Master Bedroom. One bedroom upstairs does not have a closet in the room. The Master Bath has been renovated with a claw foot tub, large walk in shower, dual vanities. The lower level has a finished family room, with plenty of storage with built in storage shelves. The backyard is fenced. 2 car detached garage with stairs that lead to storage area. Car port.