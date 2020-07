Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony parking pool

ACROSS THE STREET FROM WESTPORT VILLAGE. 2ND FLOOR UNIT WITH VIEWS OF COMMON AREA AND POOL. BALCONY. OPEN FAMILY ROOM AND DINING AREA. PASS THROUGH DINING AREA TO KITCHEN, WITH APPLIANCES. WASHER AND DRYER INCLUDED. LARGE ONE BEDROOM, FULL BATH. SECURITY FRONT AND REAR DOORS. VERY WELL MAINTAINED PROPERTY. WATER IS INCLUDED. NO SMOKING. TENANT RESPONSIBLE FOR RENTERS INSURANCE.