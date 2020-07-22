21 Apartments for rent in Shepherdsville, KY with parking
1 of 6
1 of 5
1 of 22
1 of 42
1 of 10
1 of 33
1 of 19
1 of 6
1 of 2
1 of 1
1 of 6
1 of 15
1 of 10
1 of 35
1 of 7
1 of 8
1 of 38
1 of 14
1 of 2
1 of 46
1 of 3
Shepherdsville's early history is strongly influenced by the volume of salt that the region produced up to the early 1830s. The operations ended when the salt works next to the Kanawha River in Virginia began to give the Salt River operation some stiff, if not salty, competition. Evidently the Kanawha salt works did pretty well over time as a January public service announcement made by the Shepherdsville mayor in 2014 indicated that the city was running short on salt to clear the roadways.
Shepherdsville, Kentucky, is situated next to the Salt River, and is just 20 miles south of Louisville, off the state's major artery, Interstate 65. While the city's population rests around 11,000, it has been a stronghold of Native Americans for a period of 15,000 years. The area was once known as Bullitt's Lick, named for the salt licks that were founded by Captain Thomas Bullitt in 1773. Adam Shepherd, for whom the city is named, bought 900 acres of the area's of land in 1793. The city was made county seat after the formation of Bullitt County in 1796. See more
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Shepherdsville apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.
Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.
Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.
If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.
Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.
Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.
Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.