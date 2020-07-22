Apartment List
Last updated July 22 2020

21 Apartments for rent in Shepherdsville, KY with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Shepherdsville apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or wit...

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
5208 Hasbrook Dr
5208 Hasbrook Drive, Jefferson County, KY
1 Bedroom
$550
650 sqft
5208 Hasbrook Dr #103, Louisville, KY 402291 Bedroom/1 Bath Apartment Unit 103 Perfect for 1-2 people, economical with plenty of parking! Close to Walmart, restaurants and expressway.

Last updated July 22 at 08:41 PM
1 Unit Available
3979 Scenic Trail
3979 Scenic Trl, Hebron Estates, KY
1 Bedroom
$595
650 sqft
For lease is this one bedroom apartment with private parking lot and large lot in quiet residential setting. Unit has a large living room, dining room and kitchen with refrigerator and stove. Unit has central air cooling.
Results within 10 miles of Shepherdsville
Verified

Last updated July 22 at 06:41 PM
5 Units Available
Newburg
Jefferson Crossings
5105 Gemma Way, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$995
918 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
1082 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1397 sqft
Jefferson Crossings is where people who are looking for something a little different live. An affordable home without sacrificing quality.
Verified

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
22 Units Available
Apex on Preston
11602 Apex View Dr, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$985
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,510
1344 sqft
The Apex Louisville is located in the South End professional and retail district of Louisville, KY. Located on 15 acres of verdant land, units are pet-friendly and feature faux wood floors and granite countertops.
Verified

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
$
7 Units Available
Patriot Crossing Apartments
7103 Yorktown Rd, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$685
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$750
825 sqft
Move In Specials!! Washer/Dryer Connections! We pay water/sewer/trash! Call or Text Today! - Under NEW MANAGEMENT!! Patriot Crossing Apartments has fantastic prices! Call us TODAY for more information.
Verified

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
11 Units Available
Okolona
Cooper Creek
4807 Cooper Village Ter, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$776
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
1389 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located between I-65 and I-265. Townhomes and apartments with a fireplace, a modern kitchen and a patio or balcony. Community includes a pool, parking, concierge services and a 24-hour gym. Pet friendly.
Verified

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
$
2 Units Available
Glenmary Village
9606 Clubview Dr, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$944
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,048
1218 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Route 31E and Highway 2053. Spacious, open-plan apartments with garbage disposal, hardwood floors, carpet and quality kitchen appliances. Community offers a pool, a business center and a clubhouse.
Verified

Last updated July 22 at 06:21 PM
3 Units Available
Okolona
Falcon Crest Apartments, Condos, and Patio Homes
3800 Falcon Crest Dr, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$725
987 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Falcon Crest Apartments, Condos, and Patio Homes in Louisville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

Last updated July 22 at 06:33 PM
121 Units Available
Okolona
Jefferson Green
1253 Mccawley Road, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$918
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,032
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,146
1185 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Jefferson Green in Louisville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

Last updated July 22 at 06:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Okolona
Falcon Crest Condos and Patio Homes
3802 Falcon Crest Drive, Jefferson County, KY
2 Bedrooms
$850
1034 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Falcon Crest Condos and Patio Homes in Jefferson County. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

Last updated July 21 at 08:05 PM
Contact for Availability
Okolona
Mount Vernon
6733 Caribbean Ln, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$724
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$799
930 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$984
1137 sqft
Mount Vernon apartments offers spacious 1, 2 and 3-bedroom apartment homes and townhomes located on the southeast side of Louisville.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Valley Station
12804 Lost Hill Walk
12804 Lost Hill Walk, Jefferson County, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1160 sqft
Valley Station Townhouse - Beautiful town home with 2 bedrooms & 2.5 baths, gas fireplace and a FULL finished basement!! 1 car garage has covered breeze way & patio to back door. Privacy fenced small backyard.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Newburg
6315 Hanses Dr.
6315 Hanses Drive, Jefferson County, KY
3 Bedrooms
$995
1100 sqft
Rental Houses, 6315 Hanses Dr., Louisville, KY 40219 - 3 Bedroom 1 Bath Brick Ranch Fenced Carport Rental Home - This is a great 3 bedroom, 1 bath all brick home. It has replacement windows, new paint and new carpet.

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Okolona
4513 Lambert Rd
4513 Lambert Avenue, Jefferson County, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1197 sqft
To View is To Rent! RENOVATED 3 Bedrooms, 1 Full Bath with Nice Treed Lot! Walk to Shopping and Eateries! This home has NEW Windows, Redone Hardwood Floors, NEW Fridge, NEW Range, NEW Washer, NEW Dryer, NEW Above-Range Microwave, Fresh Paint,

Last updated July 22 at 08:37 AM
1 Unit Available
Fairdale
201 Pheasant Ave
201 Pheasant Avenue, Jefferson County, KY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$845
1085 sqft
Imagine yourself living in this beautiful, spacious apartment home in a prime location, amazing views and updated, modern living qualities.

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
8304 Damascus Cir
8304 Damascus Circle, Jefferson County, KY
2 Bedrooms
$849
1100 sqft
Renovated with newly remodeled baths, paint and flooring.. Tenant has access to one side of a two car garage. Landlord provides lawn care. No smokers, no pets, no section 8. Lease application is $30. Shown by Appointment.

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
9616 Cooper Church Dr -405
9616 Cooper Church Dr, Jefferson County, KY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$975
933 sqft
Brand New Modern 1 & 2 bedroom apartments for rent. There are eateries, shopping, movie theater and entertainment galore that will be at your fingertips.

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
Highview
6805 Moorhampton Drive
6805 Moorhampton Drive, Jefferson County, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1134 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
For information on viewing or applying for any home please call 859-349-1141 Great 4 bedroom2 bath house. Home has hardwood floors throughout upstairs. Kitchen with new granite countertops and dishwasher.

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
3700 Hillcross Dr
3700 Hillcross Drive, Jefferson County, KY
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,299
1700 sqft
***COMING SOON IN JULY!!!*** This colonial styled, two story home is in the process of being renovated and features 3/4 bedrooms, 1.5 baths with a 2 car detached garage in the highly desired Hillview area.

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
9617 Cooper Church Dr -201
9617 Cooper Church Dr, Jefferson County, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
933 sqft
2nd floor Brand New Modern 1 & 2 bedroom apartments for rent. There are eateries, shopping, movie theater and entertainment galore that will be at your fingertips.

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
6109 Price Lane Road
6109 Price Lane, Jefferson County, KY
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,099
925 sqft
***UPDATE- THIS PROPERTY CURRENTLY HAS 4 PENDING APPLICATIONS ON IT!!!*** This nice brick ranch home in the Heart of Hillview features 3 Bedrooms with 1 bath that has nice, Large Living room, with eat-in kitchen and HUGE fenced-in backyard with a
City Guide for Shepherdsville, KY

Shepherdsville's early history is strongly influenced by the volume of salt that the region produced up to the early 1830s. The operations ended when the salt works next to the Kanawha River in Virginia began to give the Salt River operation some stiff, if not salty, competition. Evidently the Kanawha salt works did pretty well over time as a January public service announcement made by the Shepherdsville mayor in 2014 indicated that the city was running short on salt to clear the roadways.

Shepherdsville, Kentucky, is situated next to the Salt River, and is just 20 miles south of Louisville, off the state's major artery, Interstate 65. While the city's population rests around 11,000, it has been a stronghold of Native Americans for a period of 15,000 years. The area was once known as Bullitt's Lick, named for the salt licks that were founded by Captain Thomas Bullitt in 1773. Adam Shepherd, for whom the city is named, bought 900 acres of the area's of land in 1793. The city was made county seat after the formation of Bullitt County in 1796. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Shepherdsville, KY

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Shepherdsville apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

