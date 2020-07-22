21 Apartments for rent in Shepherdsville, KY with parking

City Guide for Shepherdsville, KY

Shepherdsville's early history is strongly influenced by the volume of salt that the region produced up to the early 1830s. The operations ended when the salt works next to the Kanawha River in Virginia began to give the Salt River operation some stiff, if not salty, competition. Evidently the Kanawha salt works did pretty well over time as a January public service announcement made by the Shepherdsville mayor in 2014 indicated that the city was running short on salt to clear the roadways.