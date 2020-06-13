Apartment List
/
KY
/
prospect
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:50 PM

84 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Prospect, KY

Finding an apartment in Prospect that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog a... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:48pm
19 Units Available
Veranda at Norton Commons Apartments
9506 Civic Way, Prospect, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,104
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,421
1188 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,726
1383 sqft
Minutes from I-75 with plenty of amenities including a pool, playground, dog park, gym and community garden. Upscale apartments featuring hardwood floors, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Trash valet and garages available.
Results within 5 miles of Prospect
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Lyndon
19 Units Available
Brookside
8117 Coppercreek Dr, Lyndon, KY
1 Bedroom
$825
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$845
906 sqft
The search is over—your dream apartment home is here at Brookside! An amazing array of must-have apartment amenities and community features will dazzle you.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Northfield
15 Units Available
Prospect Park Apartment Homes
2300 Glen Eagle Dr, Northfield, KY
1 Bedroom
$809
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
1044 sqft
Modern homes with walk-in closets, private patios, and fireplaces. Common amenities include a clubhouse, business center, and barbecue area. Just 12 minutes from downtown Louisville.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Briarwood
33 Units Available
Woodbridge
1000 Glenridge Dr, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$820
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$907
1009 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1180 sqft
Fantastic community in a wooded area with 100-year-old trees. On-site dog park, gym, pool, and volleyball, basketball and tennis courts. Apartments feature a patio or balcony, fireplace and updated appliances.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
5 Units Available
Legends at Indian Springs
11000 Indian Legends Dr, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$941
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,039
1129 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just 15 minutes from downtown Louisville and from shopping, dining and University of Louisville nightlife. Units include outdoor space, hardwood floors, dishwashers and on-site laundry. Access to clubhouse, pool and tennis courts.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
14 Units Available
Shadow Ridge
10400 Shadow Ridge Ln, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$910
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
1273 sqft
Located 20 minutes from downtown Louisville, with convenient access to major shopping and eating hubs of the area. One- and two-bedroom apartments with wood-burning fireplaces. Community amenities include a 24-hour fitness center.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 06:25pm
21 Units Available
SpringHouse
8400 Tapestry Circle, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$908
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,324
1165 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,336
1386 sqft
Springhouse Apartments offer new, pet-friendly luxury apartments in Louisville, KY. Our community is located in the City of Lyndon just off Westport Road. Springhouse has taken Louisville living to the next level.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:51pm
31 Units Available
Summit Place
5201 Eagles Peak Way, Jefferson County, KY
1 Bedroom
$909
932 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
1327 sqft
Nowhere promises to be as comfortable as Summit Place, our beautiful community is tucked away in a quiet residential neighborhood in North East Louisville just minutes from everything.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
$
114 Units Available
Springs at La Grange
10500 Drumlin Drive, Louisville, KY
Studio
$865
608 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,002
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,237
1138 sqft
With impeccable attention to detail and thoughtfully designed extras, the brand new townhome-style apartments at Springs at La Grange offer luxury living.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
137 Units Available
Flats at Springhurst
4201 Simcoe Lane, Jefferson County, KY
Studio
$969
488 sqft
1 Bedroom
$939
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,304
1047 sqft
Like your favorite luxury resort, Flats at Springhurst features the latest in amenities to enhance your lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
4 Units Available
Maple Brook Apartments
11507 Maple Brook Dr, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$815
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$930
1225 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Covered balconies, modern kitchens, large closets and laundry rooms. Utilities included. Community amenities include sundeck, swimming pool, on-site laundry. Pet-friendly. Near Paddock Shops and Springhurst.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Lyndon
10 Units Available
The Grove At Lyndon
7716 Sundance Dr, Louisville, KY
Studio
$810
451 sqft
1 Bedroom
$866
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$994
855 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 06:28pm
$
28 Units Available
Sova
11707 Nansemond Pl, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$849
616 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$949
852 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,229
1032 sqft
Redecorated commodious garden apartments with vast closets, dishwashers, air conditioning and balconies. Community with playground and swimming pool. Walk to the Summit and Springhurst shopping centers, and enjoy the convenience of being near major expressways.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated April 20 at 01:28pm
Lyndon
1 Unit Available
Post Oak Apartments
8000 Post Oak Pl, Lyndon, KY
1 Bedroom
$839
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Cozy apartments with spacious closets and park-like views. Community includes a clubhouse and barbecue area. Near the shopping and dining at Oxmoor Center and green space at St. Matthews Community Park. Minutes from I-264.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated March 21 at 12:12am
16 Units Available
Champion Farms
3700 Springhurst Blvd, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$910
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$994
1020 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,569
1307 sqft
Within walking distance to Springhurst Towne Center. Apartments with private entrances, walk-in laundry rooms and kitchen pantries in a pet-friendly community with a large bark park. On-site tanning salon, spa, swimming pool, gym and more.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
10916 Monkshood Dr 101
10916 Monkshood Drive, Jefferson County, KY
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1651 sqft
Unit 101 Available 08/01/20 Beautiful Rental in Norton Commons - Property Id: 225663 New Construction Rental Unit in Norton Commons 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths, 1st floor unit, spacious front porch.

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1118 Evondale Way
1118 Evondale Way, Oldham County, KY
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
2212 sqft
Goshen Area Single Family Home - A GOSHEN JEWEL just minutes away from award winning Oldham County schools, Creasey-Mahan Nature Preserve & a neighboring swim club! This walk-out brick ranch with an OPEN FLOOR PLAN features a HUGE vaulted GREAT

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Moorland
1 Unit Available
1807 Brentmoor Lane
1807 Brentmoor Lane, Moorland, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1365 sqft
Rental Houses, 1807 Brentmoor, Louisville, KY 40223 - 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Family Room Garage Fenced Ranch Style Rental Home - This newly updated 3 Bedroom, 1.

1 of 63

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
9317 Norton Commons Blvd
9317 Norton Commons Boulevard, Jefferson County, KY
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1696 sqft
Norton Commons LOUISVILLE's easy livin' Neighborhood! Where you Live/work and play! 9317 is a charming town home for perfect entertaining and located one block from the town square. Walk to your favorite restaurant, dog park or choice of 3 pools.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 10:38pm
1 Unit Available
11710 Cronin Court
11710 Cronin Court, Jefferson County, KY
3 Bedrooms
$2,145
2543 sqft
Now available for immediate move in, this home lacks in nothing other than your personal stamp! Recently renovated with tons of upgrades like professionally installed flooring, stylish fixtures and a neutral color scheme so decorating will be a

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 10:38pm
1 Unit Available
9309 Plumwood Place
9309 Plumwood Place, Orchard Grass Hills, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1850 sqft
Now available for immediate move in, this home lacks in nothing other than your personal stamp! Recently renovated with tons of upgrades like professionally installed flooring, stylish fixtures and a neutral color scheme so decorating will be a

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 10:38pm
Beechwood Village
1 Unit Available
4429 Shelbyville Road
4429 Shelbyville Road, Beechwood Village, KY
2 Bedrooms
$725
750 sqft
This 2BD/1BA apartment is located right off Shelbyville rd and across the street from Shelbyville Rd. Plaza.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 10:38pm
1 Unit Available
106 Spruce Lane
106 Spruce Lane, Jefferson County, KY
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2600 sqft
For lease is this recently renovated three bedroom home in St Matthews off Brownsboro Rd. This ranch home is tucked away in a quiet residential neighborhood close to shopping and expressways.

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 10:24pm
1 Unit Available
9412 Norton Commons Boulevard - 201
9412 Norton Commons Boulevard, Jefferson County, KY
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2800 sqft
Elegant town home in the heart of Norton Commons. 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms in this 2,800 sq. ft. town home with soaring ceilings. The kitchen features beautiful cabinetry with granite counter tops, a breakfast bar & stainless steel appliances.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Prospect, KY

Finding an apartment in Prospect that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

Prospect 1 BedroomsProspect 2 BedroomsProspect 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsProspect 3 BedroomsProspect Apartments with Balcony
Prospect Apartments with GarageProspect Apartments with GymProspect Apartments with Hardwood FloorsProspect Apartments with Parking
Prospect Apartments with PoolProspect Apartments with Washer-DryerProspect Dog Friendly ApartmentsProspect Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Louisville, KYJeffersonville, INNew Albany, INClarksville, INSeymour, INShelbyville, KY
Frankfort, KYLyndon, KYRadcliff, KYSt. Matthews, KYNorth Vernon, INShively, KY
Elizabethtown, KYHillview, KYMiddletown, KYJeffersontown, KYVine Grove, KY

Apartments Near Colleges

Bellarmine UniversityUniversity of Louisville
The Southern Baptist Theological SeminarySpalding University
Jefferson Community and Technical College