pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:19 AM
108 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Northfield, KY
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
20 Units Available
Northfield
Prospect Park Apartment Homes
2300 Glen Eagle Dr, Northfield, KY
1 Bedroom
$848
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,067
1044 sqft
Modern homes with walk-in closets, private patios, and fireplaces. Common amenities include a clubhouse, business center, and barbecue area. Just 12 minutes from downtown Louisville.
Results within 5 miles of Northfield
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
11 Units Available
Metropolitan
2600 Whitehall Terrace, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$759
517 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$779
740 sqft
***Ask about our Remote Tours and SMARTMOVE, our Contact-Free Move in Process*** Live it.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
23 Units Available
Oxmoor Apartment Homes
7400 Steeplecrest Cir, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$870
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
1069 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1279 sqft
High ceilings, spacious closets, and private patios characterize these cable-ready homes. Community amenities include a business center and a resort-inspired pool. About 20 minutes from the city center.
Last updated July 13 at 06:06am
18 Units Available
SpringHouse
8400 Tapestry Circle, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,010
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1165 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,654
1386 sqft
Springhouse Apartments offer new, pet-friendly luxury apartments in Louisville, KY. Our community is located in the City of Lyndon just off Westport Road. Springhouse has taken Louisville living to the next level.
Last updated July 13 at 06:11am
35 Units Available
Clifton Heights
The Whitney
841 River Dell Drive, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$869
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,349
1319 sqft
DISCOVER THE WHITNEY and settle into convenient apartment living in Clifton Heights neighborhood, nestled on the edge of Frankfort Avenue.
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
146 Units Available
Flats at Springhurst
4201 Simcoe Lane, Jefferson County, KY
Studio
$969
488 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,026
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,334
1047 sqft
Like your favorite luxury resort, Flats at Springhurst features the latest in amenities to enhance your lifestyle.
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
31 Units Available
Briarwood
Woodbridge
1000 Glenridge Dr, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$855
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$892
1009 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1180 sqft
Fantastic community in a wooded area with 100-year-old trees. On-site dog park, gym, pool, and volleyball, basketball and tennis courts. Apartments feature a patio or balcony, fireplace and updated appliances.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
14 Units Available
Hurstbourne
The Gentry at Hurstbourne
9500 Williamsburg Plaza, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,036
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,323
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,631
1463 sqft
Luxurious 1-3 bedroom apartments in community just off Whittington Parkway. Amenities include coffee bar, club room and 24-hour gym. Resort-style swimming pool and outdoor kitchen with entertainment area are also located on the premises.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
32 Units Available
Jamestown at St. Matthews
902 Markham Ln, St. Matthews, KY
1 Bedroom
$820
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$970
978 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,205
1320 sqft
Freshly renovated homes with hardwood floors, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. Pet-friendly community. Residents have access to tennis court and fitness center. Less than 15 minutes from downtown Louisville.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
16 Units Available
Lyndon
Brookside
8117 Coppercreek Dr, Lyndon, KY
1 Bedroom
$780
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
906 sqft
The search is over—your dream apartment home is here at Brookside! An amazing array of must-have apartment amenities and community features will dazzle you.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
13 Units Available
Park Laureate
2050 Stony Brook Dr, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$845
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
1162 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,290
1266 sqft
Luxury apartment community in a tranquil setting. Recently renovated to include a fireplace, walk-in closets, and hardwood floors. On-site garage, gym, pool, and media room. Trash valet service. Car wash area. Pet-friendly.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
9 Units Available
Lyndon
The Grove At Lyndon
7716 Sundance Dr, Louisville, KY
Studio
$835
451 sqft
1 Bedroom
$880
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,067
855 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
89 Units Available
Springs at La Grange
10500 Drumlin Drive, Louisville, KY
Studio
$1,010
608 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,141
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,367
1138 sqft
With impeccable attention to detail and thoughtfully designed extras, the brand new townhome-style apartments at Springs at La Grange offer luxury living.
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
27 Units Available
Hurstbourne Acres
Springs at Hurstbourne
9202 Bunsen Way, Louisville, KY
Studio
$970
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,004
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1118 sqft
Pet-friendly upscale community with newly renovated studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Modern kitchens, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets, patio/balcony. Smoke-free buildings, fitness center, pool, complimentary Starbucks bar. Easy access to I-64, shopping, dining.
Last updated July 13 at 06:36am
16 Units Available
Clifton Heights
Views at Crescent Hill
2201 Biljana Dr, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$779
495 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$859
818 sqft
We are a luxury apartment community, just a short bike ride from Frankfort Ave and the Highlands, in the Clifton Heights neighborhood of Louisville KY. Reduced rates on select homes! Call for Special
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
10 Units Available
Waterford Place Apartment Homes
4105 Waterford Cir, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,037
649 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,156
912 sqft
Ambiance, luxury and excitement of an exotic, distant resort, just a few steps from your fireside. Create a world of your own in a natural setting with lavish landscaping and the aquatic amenities of lakes, pools and cascading fountains.
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
26 Units Available
Bellewood
Halsey Flats
514 Brightwood Pl, Louisville, KY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$839
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This apartment is being renovated after being sold and all of the sites pertaining to it seem to be down or have no information that is accurate.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
9 Units Available
Beech Grove Apartments
3014 Beech Grove Ct, Jeffersonville, IN
1 Bedroom
$709
603 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$819
871 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$989
1143 sqft
The Ohio River, Vissing Park and Kohl's Shopping Center are within easy access to this community. Residents also enjoy an on-site dog park, fitness center, and clothes care center. Recently renovated apartments include large closets.
Last updated July 13 at 06:20am
11 Units Available
District at Hurstbourne
9811 Vieux Carre Dr, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$909
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
1110 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1300 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at District at Hurstbourne in Louisville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 13 at 06:42am
4 Units Available
Clifton Heights
The Reserve at Lindsay
2601 Lindsay Ave, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$795
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The Reserve at Lindsay will offer a mix of 1 and 2 bedroom units. Each unit will be equipped with stainless steel appliances, modern cabinetry and granite counter tops.
Last updated July 13 at 06:21am
14 Units Available
Clifton Heights
Fitzroy
41 Highwood Place, Louisville, KY
Studio
$799
538 sqft
1 Bedroom
$929
836 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1020 sqft
Located just 5 minutes to downtown Louisville, close to all major shopping and entertainment. Unbelievably spacious floorplans, distinctive style and elegance, superior management team, all at a price you can enjoy.
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
7 Units Available
Bridgepointe Crossing
2727 Middle Rd, Jeffersonville, IN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$720
964 sqft
Welcome home to Bridgepointe Crossing. Conveniently located in the heart of Jeffersonville, these freshly renovated apartments offer new flooring, modern appliances, and cozy living spaces.
Last updated April 20 at 01:28pm
1 Unit Available
Lyndon
Post Oak Apartments
8000 Post Oak Pl, Lyndon, KY
1 Bedroom
$839
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Cozy apartments with spacious closets and park-like views. Community includes a clubhouse and barbecue area. Near the shopping and dining at Oxmoor Center and green space at St. Matthews Community Park. Minutes from I-264.
Last updated March 21 at 12:12am
16 Units Available
Champion Farms
3700 Springhurst Blvd, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$910
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$994
1020 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,569
1307 sqft
Within walking distance to Springhurst Towne Center. Apartments with private entrances, walk-in laundry rooms and kitchen pantries in a pet-friendly community with a large bark park. On-site tanning salon, spa, swimming pool, gym and more.
