Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities

Start your own business! 5000 Sq Ft Commercial office/retail space for lease in Morgan Manor which is a 35000 Sq Ft shopping center directly between Hometown IGA Store and Family Dollar, also adjacent to McDonalds. Multi use space available at the rate of $4 per Sq Ft. Also available is a vacant 9000 Sq Ft commercial lot on south end of Morgan Manor building that is available as ground lease or build to suit Landmark Realty LLC 270-777-2165