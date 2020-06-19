Amenities

SUMMARY: This suite is located at 652 S. Kentucky Ave Madisonville KY 42431. It has 3 Bedroom and 1 Bathroom. This 3 bedroom Apartment in Madisonville KY is for rent for $625 /Month. Pennyrile Park Apartments located at 652 S. Kentucky Avenue in Madisonville, Kentucky are the area's premier 'affordable' apartment homes. There are slots open on our waiting list for our 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments and rents range from $250 to $625 (we have market rate and affordable units). Income limits do apply to some homes so be sure to have a general idea of your annual income before applying; don't worry, we can help you figure that out. Carpet and Vinyl flooring are provided in all of our homes along with gas ranges, refrigerators, tubs and showers; you only pay Electric when you live here! You'll feel at home while living at Pennyrile Park Apartments and with our affordable rents, it won't break your bank. Please call (270) 821-7830 to speak with a trusted advisor about leasing information and appointment times or feel free to email us at pennyrileapts@jsmgmtco.com. Be sure to tell your friends, this offer is too good to pass up.