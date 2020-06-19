All apartments in Madisonville
652 S. Kentucky Avenue
Last updated February 27 2020 at 2:59 AM

652 S. Kentucky Avenue

652 South Kentucky Avenue · (270) 821-7830
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

652 South Kentucky Avenue, Madisonville, KY 42431

Price and availability

SUMMARY: This suite is located at 652 S. Kentucky Ave Madisonville KY 42431. It has 3 Bedroom and 1 Bathroom. This 3 bedroom Apartment in Madisonville KY is for rent for $625 /Month.  Pennyrile Park Apartments located at 652 S. Kentucky Avenue in Madisonville, Kentucky are the area's premier 'affordable' apartment homes. There are slots open on our waiting list for our 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments and rents range from $250 to $625 (we have market rate and affordable units). Income limits do apply to some homes so be sure to have a general idea of your annual income before applying; don't worry, we can help you figure that out. Carpet and Vinyl flooring are provided in all of our homes along with gas ranges, refrigerators, tubs and showers; you only pay Electric when you live here! You'll feel at home while living at Pennyrile Park Apartments and with our affordable rents, it won't break your bank. Please call (270) 821-7830 to speak with a trusted advisor about leasing information and appointment times or feel free to email us at pennyrileapts@jsmgmtco.com. Be sure to tell your friends, this offer is too good to pass up.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 652 S. Kentucky Avenue have any available units?
652 S. Kentucky Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Madisonville, KY.
What amenities does 652 S. Kentucky Avenue have?
Some of 652 S. Kentucky Avenue's amenities include air conditioning, carpet, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 652 S. Kentucky Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
652 S. Kentucky Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 652 S. Kentucky Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 652 S. Kentucky Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Madisonville.
Does 652 S. Kentucky Avenue offer parking?
No, 652 S. Kentucky Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 652 S. Kentucky Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 652 S. Kentucky Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 652 S. Kentucky Avenue have a pool?
No, 652 S. Kentucky Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 652 S. Kentucky Avenue have accessible units?
No, 652 S. Kentucky Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 652 S. Kentucky Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 652 S. Kentucky Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 652 S. Kentucky Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 652 S. Kentucky Avenue has units with air conditioning.
