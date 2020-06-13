121 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Lyndon, KY
The Kentucky Historical Society deems Lyndon a historical city because it was home to the Kentucky Military Institute; one of America's oldest military schools founded in 1896.
Lyndon, Kentucky is just a hop, skip and a jump away from Louisville, Kentucky where the Run for the Roses takes place every year. Although the city is independent, it is considered a part of the Louisville Metro area for some Louisville elections. Education in the city is top notch with the University of Louisville, Spalding University and Bellarmine University all nearby. Primary education is a priority to town leaders and school officials and many of the public schools are ranked as four and five star facilities. Children attend many of the most prestigious schools in the state. See more
Finding an apartment in Lyndon that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.