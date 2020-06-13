121 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Lyndon, KY

The Kentucky Historical Society deems Lyndon a historical city because it was home to the Kentucky Military Institute; one of America's oldest military schools founded in 1896.

Lyndon, Kentucky is just a hop, skip and a jump away from Louisville, Kentucky where the Run for the Roses takes place every year. Although the city is independent, it is considered a part of the Louisville Metro area for some Louisville elections. Education in the city is top notch with the University of Louisville, Spalding University and Bellarmine University all nearby. Primary education is a priority to town leaders and school officials and many of the public schools are ranked as four and five star facilities. Children attend many of the most prestigious schools in the state. See more