Apartment List
/
KY
/
hillview
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:36 AM

30 Apartments for rent in Hillview, KY with garage

Hillview apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily st... Read Guide >

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
223 Wise Ct
223 Wise Court, Hillview, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,199
1088 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
This nice brick ranch home has 1100 sq ft of living space with 3-4 Bedrooms, 1.5 bath and a full unfinished basement on a nice cul-de-sac in the desired Hillview area.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
219 Blossom Ln
219 Blossom Road, Hillview, KY
4 Bedrooms
$999
1400 sqft
Available 07/01/20 HILLVIEW BULLIT COUNTY - Property Id: 296865 NICE 3 BEDROOM BRICK RANCH WITH ROOM ADDITION ON REAR WITH 4TH BEDROOM OR FAMILY ROOM HAS FENCED YARD AND LARGE BLOCK GARAGE AVAILABLE JULY 1 2020 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.
Results within 1 mile of Hillview
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
32 Units Available
Apex on Preston
11602 Apex View Dr, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$935
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,021
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,510
1344 sqft
The Apex Louisville is located in the South End professional and retail district of Louisville, KY. Located on 15 acres of verdant land, units are pet-friendly and feature faux wood floors and granite countertops.

1 of 2

Last updated June 14 at 05:22am
1 Unit Available
3700 Hillcross Dr
3700 Hillcross Drive, Jefferson County, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1700 sqft
***COMING SOON IN JULY!!!*** This colonial styled, two story home features 3 bedroom, 1.5 baths with a 2 car detached garage in the highly desired Hillview area. Please call our rental office at 502-479-0000 for more information.
Results within 5 miles of Hillview
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 14 at 12:44am
Okolona
138 Units Available
Jefferson Green
1253 Mccawley Road, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$918
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,032
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,146
1185 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Jefferson Green in Louisville. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
11403 Top Walnut Loop
11403 Top Walnut Loop, Jefferson County, KY
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
3 bedroom 3 baths, possible 4 bedroom in basement, 2 car garage. Has a fireplace.washer/ dryer hookup. Master bed room on first floor 3020 sq ft Accepts Section 8. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5341725)

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Highview
1 Unit Available
5704 Indian Rock Rd.
5704 Indian Rock Road, Jefferson County, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1150 sqft
Highview Home - 3 Bedroom 1 Bath, Dinning room, Finished basement, dishwasher, microwave, 2 Car Garage, Fenced Back yard. (RLNE3732785)

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
Fairdale
1 Unit Available
201 Pheasant Ave
201 Pheasant Avenue, Jefferson County, KY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$845
1085 sqft
Imagine yourself living in this beautiful, spacious apartment home in a prime location, amazing views and updated, modern living qualities.
Results within 10 miles of Hillview
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
5 Units Available
Patriot Crossing Apartments
7103 Yorktown Rd, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$750
825 sqft
Move In Specials!! Washer/Dryer Connections! We pay water/sewer/trash! Call or Text Today! - Under NEW MANAGEMENT!! Patriot Crossing Apartments has fantastic prices! Call us TODAY for more information.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
2 Units Available
Glenmary Village
9606 Clubview Dr, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,083
1218 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,323
1493 sqft
Close to Route 31E and Highway 2053. Spacious, open-plan apartments with garbage disposal, hardwood floors, carpet and quality kitchen appliances. Community offers a pool, a business center and a clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 01:03am
$
Newburg
5 Units Available
Jefferson Crossings
5105 Gemma Way, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$995
1082 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1397 sqft
Jefferson Crossings is where people who are looking for something a little different live. An affordable home without sacrificing quality.

1 of 44

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Beechmont
1 Unit Available
4634 Southcrest Dr
4634 Southcrest Drive, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$800
700 sqft
Recently remodeled ranch duplex for rent in charming area of Beechmont. Located on the most beautiful street in this area.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Deer Park
1 Unit Available
1601 Newburg Rd
1601 Newburg Road, Louisville, KY
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
2040 sqft
PERFECT FOR 4 STUDENTS! 4 large bedrooms, two on each level with full bath. Excellent condition wit upgraded kitchen and baths. Hardwood floors, fireplace, sunroom and first floor laundry room.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
9807 Eli Ct
9807 Eli Court, Jefferson County, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2162 sqft
For rent....Situated on a quiet cul-de-sac, this 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home has a 2-story vaulted great room that showcases large windows and a spectacular fireplace. Eat-in kitchen is complete with stainless steel oven, microwave, and refrigerator.

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Belknap
1 Unit Available
2518 Valley Vista Rd
2518 Valley Vista Road, Louisville, KY
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
2981 sqft
BEST buy for a ranch 3-4 Bedroom, 2 full ranch in Metro Louisville. ONE story living in quiet & convenient 40205, between Clayton and Dundee Way.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Wyandotte
1 Unit Available
4401 Bellevue Ave
4401 Bellevue Avenue, Louisville, KY
3 Bedrooms
$900
1100 sqft
3 br / 1 bath Detached Garage, Large Deck No Section 8/No pets Rent $900 Deposit $900 $35 Application Fee- NO PERSONAL CHECKSDocuments: Proof of Income. Household income should 2.5 X the monthly rent (Net Income).

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
South Louisville
1 Unit Available
1106 Oleanda Avenue
1106 Oleanda Avenue, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$695
720 sqft
2BD/1BA Single Family home comes with covered front porch, unfinished basement, washer and dryer hookups, detached 2 car garage, microwave, fridge and stove provided.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Iroquois
1 Unit Available
4545 Old Hazelwood Ave
4545 Old Hazelwood Avenue, Louisville, KY
3 Bedrooms
$899
1166 sqft
Rental houses, 4545 Old Hazelwood Ave.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Iroquois Park
1 Unit Available
1609 Tunisian Way
1609 Tunisian Way, Louisville, KY
4 Bedrooms
$1,575
2358 sqft
1609 Tunisian Way Available 07/15/20 Rarely Available Spacious Updated Colonial with Finished Walk-out, Golf Course View - Very large 2,358 square ft. colonial home with 4 bedrooms, 2.

1 of 46

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Highview
1 Unit Available
7402 Stone Bluff Ct.
7402 Stone Bluff Court, Jefferson County, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1825 sqft
7402 Stone Bluff Ct., Louisville, KY 40291 - 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Garage Fenced Finished Basement Deck Bi-Level Rental Home - Beautiful completely renovated home located in Fern Creek. This home has 3 bedrooms, 2.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Wyandotte
1 Unit Available
613 W. Evelyn Ave.
613 West Evelyn Avenue, Louisville, KY
3 Bedrooms
$975
1200 sqft
Rental Houses, 613 W. Evelyn Ave., Louisville, KY 40215 - 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Garage Shed Cape Cod Style Rental Home - Renovated 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath cape code style home with unique details. Updated cabinets, countertops, and backsplash.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
9200 Loch Lea Ln.
9200 Loch Lea Lane, Jeffersontown, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,449
1668 sqft
Rental Houses, 9200 Loch Lea Ln.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Camp Taylor
1 Unit Available
4216 Clark St.
4216 Clark Street, Louisville, KY
3 Bedrooms
$999
1060 sqft
Rental Houses, 4216 Clark St., Louisville, KY 40213 - 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Garage Rental Home - Very spacious 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath home located in Camp Taylor.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2807 Dandor Road
2807 Dandor Road, Jefferson County, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1454 sqft
2807 Dandor Road Available 08/04/20 Beautifully Renovated 3 Bedroom 2 Bath House In Great Hikes Point Neighborhood! - Beautifully renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bath home.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Hillview, KY

Hillview apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Hillview 2 BedroomsHillview 3 BedroomsHillview Apartments with Garage
Hillview Apartments with ParkingHillview Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Hillview Dog Friendly ApartmentsHillview Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Louisville, KYJeffersonville, INNew Albany, INClarksville, INShelbyville, KY
Lyndon, KYRadcliff, KYSt. Matthews, KYProspect, KYShively, KY
Elizabethtown, KYMiddletown, KYJeffersontown, KYVine Grove, KY

Apartments Near Colleges

Bellarmine UniversityUniversity of Louisville
The Southern Baptist Theological SeminarySpalding University
Jefferson Community and Technical College