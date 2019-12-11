Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking internet access

313 Hermitage Dr Available 07/05/20 Floors: 2

Address: 313 Hermitage Drive

City: Frankfort

State: KY

Zip: 40601

Price: $1295

Beds: 3

Baths: 1.5

Square Feet: 1,513



Home Features:

3 Bedrooms

Basement

Central Heating and Cooling

Gas Heat

Dishwasher

Hardwood Flooring

Patio/Deck

Washer/Dryer Hook-Up



Utilities:

Frankfort Plant Board



Full Description: This spacious all-brick duplex contains 3 bedrooms, a wood fireplace, formal dining room, and an unfinished basement for additional storage. It's conveniently located less than 1 mile to Kentucky State Capitol Building, 4 miles to Wal-Mart Supercenter shopping plaza, and 4 miles to Interstate 64 for direct access to Lexington or Louisville.



Terms of Lease: 12-month lease (negotiable) with $1295 security deposit. Tenant pays all utilities. Tenant is responsible for lawn services.



Units are not furnished.



(RLNE4297660)