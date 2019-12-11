Amenities
313 Hermitage Dr Available 07/05/20 Floors: 2
Address: 313 Hermitage Drive
City: Frankfort
State: KY
Zip: 40601
Price: $1295
Beds: 3
Baths: 1.5
Square Feet: 1,513
Home Features:
3 Bedrooms
Basement
Central Heating and Cooling
Gas Heat
Dishwasher
Hardwood Flooring
Patio/Deck
Washer/Dryer Hook-Up
Utilities:
Frankfort Plant Board
Full Description: This spacious all-brick duplex contains 3 bedrooms, a wood fireplace, formal dining room, and an unfinished basement for additional storage. It's conveniently located less than 1 mile to Kentucky State Capitol Building, 4 miles to Wal-Mart Supercenter shopping plaza, and 4 miles to Interstate 64 for direct access to Lexington or Louisville.
Terms of Lease: 12-month lease (negotiable) with $1295 security deposit. Tenant pays all utilities. Tenant is responsible for lawn services.
Units are not furnished.
(RLNE4297660)