All apartments in Frankfort
Find more places like 313 Hermitage Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Frankfort, KY
/
313 Hermitage Dr
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

313 Hermitage Dr

313 Hermitage Drive · (502) 460-0384
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Frankfort
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

313 Hermitage Drive, Frankfort, KY 40601

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 313 Hermitage Dr · Avail. Jul 5

$1,295

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1513 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
internet access
313 Hermitage Dr Available 07/05/20 Floors: 2
Address: 313 Hermitage Drive
City: Frankfort
State: KY
Zip: 40601
Price: $1295
Beds: 3
Baths: 1.5
Square Feet: 1,513

Home Features:
3 Bedrooms
Basement
Central Heating and Cooling
Gas Heat
Dishwasher
Hardwood Flooring
Patio/Deck
Washer/Dryer Hook-Up

Utilities:
Frankfort Plant Board

Full Description: This spacious all-brick duplex contains 3 bedrooms, a wood fireplace, formal dining room, and an unfinished basement for additional storage. It's conveniently located less than 1 mile to Kentucky State Capitol Building, 4 miles to Wal-Mart Supercenter shopping plaza, and 4 miles to Interstate 64 for direct access to Lexington or Louisville.

Terms of Lease: 12-month lease (negotiable) with $1295 security deposit. Tenant pays all utilities. Tenant is responsible for lawn services.

Units are not furnished.

(RLNE4297660)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 313 Hermitage Dr have any available units?
313 Hermitage Dr has a unit available for $1,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Frankfort, KY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frankfort Rent Report.
What amenities does 313 Hermitage Dr have?
Some of 313 Hermitage Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 313 Hermitage Dr currently offering any rent specials?
313 Hermitage Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 313 Hermitage Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 313 Hermitage Dr is pet friendly.
Does 313 Hermitage Dr offer parking?
Yes, 313 Hermitage Dr does offer parking.
Does 313 Hermitage Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 313 Hermitage Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 313 Hermitage Dr have a pool?
No, 313 Hermitage Dr does not have a pool.
Does 313 Hermitage Dr have accessible units?
No, 313 Hermitage Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 313 Hermitage Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 313 Hermitage Dr has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 313 Hermitage Dr?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Riverford Crossing
8000 John Davis Dr
Frankfort, KY 40601

Similar Pages

Frankfort Cheap PlacesFrankfort Dog Friendly Apartments
Frankfort Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Louisville, KYLexington, KYJeffersonville, INFlorence, KYGeorgetown, KY
Shelbyville, KYNicholasville, KYLyndon, KYSt. Matthews, KYProspect, KY
Harrodsburg, KYWinchester, KYRichmond, KYMiddletown, KYJeffersontown, KY

Apartments Near Colleges

Bellarmine UniversityBluegrass Community and Technical College
Georgetown CollegeUniversity of Kentucky
University of Louisville
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity