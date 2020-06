Amenities

Great downtown location. Walk to the Capitol or downtown for coffee, wine, food, or to enjoy many other festivities. Big 2nd floor apartment with 1300 sq feet, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath with an large entry area. Separate utility room - washer and dryer included. Must see to appreciated. $900 per month with $700 deposit. No pets. Utilities not included. Call 502-545-2080 for a showing. $30 application fee.