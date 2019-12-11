105 Sequoyah Trail

Amenities

Completely remodeled 3 BR, 2 full BA ranch with an attached 1 car garage in Indian Hills. All new LVT flooring, remodeled bathrooms, freshly painted, new blinds, and light fixtures. Wonderful deck with fenced yard, attached 1 car garage with opener and storage, great room concept with vaulted ceiling, fireplace with gas logs. $1300 per month based on a 12 month lease with $1300 as a security deposit. Tenant pays gas, electric, and water and will also mow and maintain yard and landscaping. Will consider 1 pet based on breed and size with additional non-refundable pet fee and additional monthly pet rent. $25 application fee for each adult ($25 total for married couple) that will be living at the property. Applicants must provide ID, social security cards, and proof of income.