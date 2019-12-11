All apartments in Frankfort
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

105 Sequoyah Trail

105 Sequoyah Trail · No Longer Available
Location

105 Sequoyah Trail, Frankfort, KY 40601

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Completely remodeled 3 BR, 2 full BA ranch with an attached 1 car garage in Indian Hills. All new LVT flooring, remodeled bathrooms, freshly painted, new blinds, and light fixtures. Wonderful deck with fenced yard, attached 1 car garage with opener and storage, great room concept with vaulted ceiling, fireplace with gas logs. $1300 per month based on a 12 month lease with $1300 as a security deposit. Tenant pays gas, electric, and water and will also mow and maintain yard and landscaping. Will consider 1 pet based on breed and size with additional non-refundable pet fee and additional monthly pet rent. $25 application fee for each adult ($25 total for married couple) that will be living at the property. Applicants must provide ID, social security cards, and proof of income.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 105 Sequoyah Trail have any available units?
105 Sequoyah Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frankfort, KY.
How much is rent in Frankfort, KY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frankfort Rent Report.
What amenities does 105 Sequoyah Trail have?
Some of 105 Sequoyah Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 105 Sequoyah Trail currently offering any rent specials?
105 Sequoyah Trail isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 105 Sequoyah Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 105 Sequoyah Trail is pet friendly.
Does 105 Sequoyah Trail offer parking?
Yes, 105 Sequoyah Trail does offer parking.
Does 105 Sequoyah Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 105 Sequoyah Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 105 Sequoyah Trail have a pool?
No, 105 Sequoyah Trail does not have a pool.
Does 105 Sequoyah Trail have accessible units?
No, 105 Sequoyah Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 105 Sequoyah Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 105 Sequoyah Trail has units with dishwashers.
