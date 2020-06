Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage cats allowed dogs allowed

TWO BEDROOM! *DO NOT APPLY THROUGH TURBO TENANT - Property Id: 117688



'the Kensington'

There are also garages with automatic openers if covered and private parking is desired.

There is onsite laundry with coin operated washers and dryers. A storage closet is also included when leasing an apartment.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0jNEHeYj4N8&feature=youtu.be&fbclid=IwAR3dvtkExSIvhwMf64lBUJYHMT_rPcTc5_Fge6eTWiIKMtlsh_3WRSCsT1o



Cats only (fees apply)

Coin operated laundry also FREE washer hookup

Free parking behind and side of building

Garage $50

Residents are responsible for electric

Heat, Water, Sanitation PAID!



Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/117688

