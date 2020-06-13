Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:30 PM

67 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Erlanger, KY

Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
15 Units Available
Blue Grass Manor
3904 Lori Dr, Erlanger, KY
1 Bedroom
$720
619 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$800
887 sqft
Natural light and air conditioning. Colorful units with walk-in closets and extra storage. Community has mature landscaping. Pet-friendly complex with off-street parking. Short drive to downtown Cincinnati and easy access to I-71/75.
Results within 5 miles of Erlanger
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Union
9 Units Available
Columns on Wetherington
1620 Corinthian Dr, Florence, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,129
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,411
1362 sqft
Recently renovated units feature hardwood floors, granite counters, fireplace, washer and dryer, and stainless steel appliances. Upscale community amenities include car wash area, basketball court, 24-hour gym, playground, pool and putting green.
Verified

1 of 59

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
3 Units Available
Weaver Farm
1001 Tamarack Cir, Florence, KY
2 Bedrooms
$979
825 sqft
Ideally located in a quiet setting convenient to I-75. Two-bedroom garden-style apartments with step-saving floor plans in a top-rated community with abundant green space. Residents have access to a gym and several laundry centers.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
South Hills
9 Units Available
Wright's Point
109 Wrights Point Dr, Fort Wright, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,216
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,114
1038 sqft
A hilltop community just minutes away from downtown Cincinnati. One- and two-bedroom units with extra storage space, vaulted ceilings, and a private balcony or patio. Access to an outdoor hot tub and a gazebo.
Verified

1 of 68

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
Central Florence
15 Units Available
Grand at Florence
855 Clubtrail Dr, Florence, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,046
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,308
1145 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Grand at Florence, a spectacular new townhome and garden apartment community in lovely Northern Kentucky.
Verified

1 of 54

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
10 Units Available
The Trails of Saddlebrook
646 Meadowlands Trail, Florence, KY
1 Bedroom
$950
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
1056 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,165
1226 sqft
Contemporary apartments surrounded by countryside yet close to the I-75 with access to Cincinnati. Each unit has vaulted ceilings, walk-in closets and a large private balcony or patio.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Mainstrasse
1 Unit Available
723 Bakewell St
723 Bakewell Street, Covington, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,000
You'll love the Cov! - Property Id: 130729 Welcome to the Dresden'. You'll love this gorgeous renovated community in the heart of Mainstrasse! Laundry room with coin-operated laundry, free street parking.

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Lower Price Hill
1 Unit Available
2142 Hatmaker St
2142 Hatmaker Street, Cincinnati, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2512 sqft
Overflowing with Character - Beautiful 3-story home near the Incline District. This huge house has all the original woodwork, exposed brick, and great hard wood floors.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 08:38pm
1 Unit Available
5405 Plover Lane
5405 Plover Lane, Hamilton County, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1436 sqft
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 08:38pm
Pleasant Valley
1 Unit Available
8257 Rose Petal Drive
8257 Rose Petal Drive, Boone County, KY
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
1592 sqft
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 08:38pm
Delshire
1 Unit Available
4166 Copperfield Lane
4166 Copperfield Lane, Delshire, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1475 sqft
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 08:38pm
West Price Hill
1 Unit Available
980 Woodbriar Lane
980 Woodbrier Lane, Cincinnati, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,495
1308 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
1 Unit Available
468 Pedretti Avenue - 2
468 Pedretti Avenue, Hamilton County, OH
2 Bedrooms
$800
750 sqft
Wonderful 2 bed apartment in Delhi. Oak Hills Schools. Great location. Easy access to downtown. On a bus line. Unit has many updates including a full kitchen with dishwasher and other modern amenities.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
1 Unit Available
467 Pedretti - Sunrise Apartments - 1
467 Pedretti Avenue, Hamilton County, OH
1 Bedroom
$595
650 sqft
Wonderful Garden Apartment located in beautiful Delhi, Oak Hills School District. 1 bed, one bath property. Incredible location on a bus line. Easy access to employment centers and the airport.
Results within 10 miles of Erlanger
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:54pm
Walnut Hills
21 Units Available
Poste Apartments
739 East Mcmillan Street, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
$912
487 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,095
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,414
1018 sqft
Located in the hilltop neighborhood of Walnut Hills, Poste is a mixed-use community of apartment homes and retail space.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:52pm
Taylors Landing
29 Units Available
Aqua on the Levee
100 Aqua Way, Newport, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,345
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,940
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Waterfront living with stunning views. On-site resort-like pool, business center, pet spa and fitness center. Pet playground along with a grilling veranda provided. Private balconies, gourmet kitchens, and FiOptics TV and internet.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
Central Business District
89 Units Available
One Lytle Place Apartments
621 Mehring Way, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,119
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1225 sqft
Great location for commuters in the heart of Cincinnati. Units in high-rise feature updated kitchens, ample lighting and wood-style floors. Community offers indoor pool, heated spa and business center.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Mount Auburn
29 Units Available
One41 Wellington
141 Wellington Place, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,289
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,624
1000 sqft
Welcome to One41 Wellington, the next level in contemporary, urban living. Designed with you in mind, One41 combines unique residential spaces, community amenities unlike any other, and a location right in the center of it all.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Burlington
9 Units Available
Sky Harbor Apartments
1735 Tanglewood Ct, Burlington, KY
1 Bedroom
$860
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$925
1108 sqft
With plenty of one- and two-bedroom floor plans to choose from, you are sure to find the right fit. Apartment community features include a pool, fire pit, fitness center, dog park, community room, playground, basketball court, and more!
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Southgate
7 Units Available
Fox Chase South
1 Fox Chase Ln, Southgate, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1000 sqft
This community offers a fitness center, resort-like pool, and sauna for residents. Pets welcomed. Furnished apartments available. Units feature name-brand appliances, wood-burning fireplaces, and full-size washer and dryer connections.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Central Business District
7 Units Available
Groton
157 W 7th St, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
$1,342
663 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,255
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,743
1212 sqft
This premiere location close to the Paul Brown Stadium features loft apartments with high ceilings and platform bedrooms. Enjoy garage parking and additional storage. Only a short distance from the Blue Wisp Jazz Club.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Taylors Landing
12 Units Available
Monmouth Row Apartments
415 Monmouth St, Newport, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,306
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Monmouth Row features luxury apartments in brick rowhouse-style apartments that blend with the historic architecture of the neighborhood. Apartments have upgraded kitchens and are near shopping and transportation.
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Westwood
18 Units Available
Aspen Village
2703 Erlene Dr, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$600
563 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$695
757 sqft
Comfortable apartments in a complex surrounded by nature, yet close to downtown Cincinnati. Residents have access to a swimming pool, fitness center and 24-hour maintenance service.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
Walnut Hills
4 Units Available
Eden View Apartments
2217 Victory Parkway, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$925
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
850 sqft
Edenview Apartments are located in Walnut Hills, one of the city's oldest hilltop neighborhoods. These newly renovated art deco apartment buildings will transport you to the neighborhoods of Miami Beach (palm trees not included).
City Guide for Erlanger, KY

Put your money on Erlanger, Kentucky, home of the United States Playing Card Company: you may just find the life you've always dreamed of. Feeling lucky?

As can be expected in a mid-size town in Kentucky, Erlanger isn't home to a raging night life full of casinos and gambling. However, if you like animals, trees, water, and leisurely small-town life, it might be the perfect place for you. Plus the downtown offers some nice little shops and family restaurants, so you won’t be spending all day at home or staring at your neighbors. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Erlanger, KY

Finding an apartment in Erlanger that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

