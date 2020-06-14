45 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Elsmere, KY

/
Blue Grass Manor
3904 Lori Dr, Erlanger, KY
1 Bedroom
$720
619 sqft
Natural light and air conditioning. Colorful units with walk-in closets and extra storage. Community has mature landscaping. Pet-friendly complex with off-street parking. Short drive to downtown Cincinnati and easy access to I-71/75.
Central Florence
15 Units Available
Grand at Florence
855 Clubtrail Dr, Florence, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,046
788 sqft
Welcome to Grand at Florence, a spectacular new townhome and garden apartment community in lovely Northern Kentucky.
$
10 Units Available
The Trails of Saddlebrook
646 Meadowlands Trail, Florence, KY
1 Bedroom
$950
852 sqft
Contemporary apartments surrounded by countryside yet close to the I-75 with access to Cincinnati. Each unit has vaulted ceilings, walk-in closets and a large private balcony or patio.
$
Central Business District
88 Units Available
One Lytle Place Apartments
621 Mehring Way, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,119
790 sqft
Great location for commuters in the heart of Cincinnati. Units in high-rise feature updated kitchens, ample lighting and wood-style floors. Community offers indoor pool, heated spa and business center.
Taylors Landing
12 Units Available
Monmouth Row Apartments
415 Monmouth St, Newport, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,310
751 sqft
Monmouth Row features luxury apartments in brick rowhouse-style apartments that blend with the historic architecture of the neighborhood. Apartments have upgraded kitchens and are near shopping and transportation.
Westwood
18 Units Available
Aspen Village
2703 Erlene Dr, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$600
563 sqft
Comfortable apartments in a complex surrounded by nature, yet close to downtown Cincinnati. Residents have access to a swimming pool, fitness center and 24-hour maintenance service.
$
Central Business District
60 Units Available
City Club Apartments - CBD Cincinnati
309 Vine St, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,045
652 sqft
Now leasing for immediate occupancy - At City Club Apartments in Cincinnati's Central Business District, we offer new apartments and penthouses with a focus on customer service, green building standards, high style and world class amenities.
Taylors Landing
29 Units Available
Aqua on the Levee
100 Aqua Way, Newport, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,345
747 sqft
Waterfront living with stunning views. On-site resort-like pool, business center, pet spa and fitness center. Pet playground along with a grilling veranda provided. Private balconies, gourmet kitchens, and FiOptics TV and internet.
Mount Auburn
28 Units Available
One41 Wellington
141 Wellington Place, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,289
635 sqft
Welcome to One41 Wellington, the next level in contemporary, urban living. Designed with you in mind, One41 combines unique residential spaces, community amenities unlike any other, and a location right in the center of it all.
Central Business District
13 Units Available
The Renaissance
224 E 8th St, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,398
828 sqft
Luxury 1-3 bedroom apartments in historic renovated downtown Cincinnati power building. Close to library on 9th Street. Modern kitchens with stainless steel appliances, and granite counters. Community amenities include game room, rooftop picnic/grill area.
Burlington
8 Units Available
Sky Harbor Apartments
1735 Tanglewood Ct, Burlington, KY
1 Bedroom
$860
850 sqft
With plenty of one- and two-bedroom floor plans to choose from, you are sure to find the right fit. Apartment community features include a pool, fire pit, fitness center, dog park, community room, playground, basketball court, and more!
$
Central Business District
7 Units Available
Gramercy
155 W 7th St, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,137
698 sqft
Located near to Fountain Square, this luxury apartment boasts outdoor kitchen, patio/balcony, extra storage space and stainless steel appliances. Amenities include on-site clubhouse, garage and a choice of three fitness rooms. Cat and dog friendly.
Central Business District
19 Units Available
4th & Plum Lofts
231 W 4th St, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,025
891 sqft
Discover Fourth and Plum Apartments, where history meets modern amenities in the heart of downtown Cincinnati.
Central Business District
7 Units Available
Groton
157 W 7th St, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,255
853 sqft
This premiere location close to the Paul Brown Stadium features loft apartments with high ceilings and platform bedrooms. Enjoy garage parking and additional storage. Only a short distance from the Blue Wisp Jazz Club.
Central Business District
11 Units Available
Shillito
151 W 7th St, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,321
1013 sqft
Close to the Central Business District and I-75. Townhomes feature a modern kitchen, a patio or balcony and hardwood flooring. Community amenities include a pool, a courtyard and three fitness rooms.
Central Business District
5 Units Available
Greenwich on the Park
120 Garfield Pl, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,252
829 sqft
Sleek apartments with spacious layouts and exquisite finishes. Located right in the Central Business District -- the heart of downtown Cincinnati. A short walk from Fountain Square, the Contemporary Arts Center, and numerous bars and restaurants.
Licking Riverside
7 Units Available
Roebling Row
240 Greenup St, Covington, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,418
953 sqft
Right by the Ohio River and a short walk from E 4th Street. Modern apartments include designer kitchen appliances, carpeting and walk-in closets. Community offers a sundeck with outdoor shower, a gym and a barbecue.
South Hills
9 Units Available
Wright's Point
109 Wrights Point Dr, Fort Wright, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,216
784 sqft
A hilltop community just minutes away from downtown Cincinnati. One- and two-bedroom units with extra storage space, vaulted ceilings, and a private balcony or patio. Access to an outdoor hot tub and a gazebo.
Mount Adams
4 Units Available
Mt. Adams Living
1055 Saint Paul Pl, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,045
698 sqft
Nicely crafted homes in the charming Mount Adams neighborhood. Tenants have access to a fitness center and swimming pool. Within walking distance of Eden Park, Krohn Conservatory and the Cincinnati Art Museum. Close to I-71.
West End
1 Unit Available
432 Hopkins Street-4
432 Hopkins Street, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,000
950 sqft
950 sq. ft. unit with private entry includes water, stainless kitchen appliances, Washer and Dryer in-unit, New floors, Updated bath, Betts-Longworth Historical District, 2 blocks to Washington Park, very quiet street.
Central Business District
1 Unit Available
126 East 6th Street - 705
126 East Sixth Street, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,600
640 sqft
NEW Downtown Listing for May! Gorgeous 1 bed 1 bath in Cincinnati's Central Business District! Schedule your tour today! · New appliances · Tall ceilings · Amazing lighting! · Historic charm · In-unit washer and dryer 126 E 6th Street |
East Price Hill
1 Unit Available
2812 Price ave 1 & 17
2812 Price Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$600
Nice 1 Bedroom - Property Id: 263050 Very nice 1 bedroom, located in the Incline District of Price Hill. Coin Op laundry, Parking lot, Gas and Hot water included. A/C Units. Tenant pays electric.
Mainstrasse
1 Unit Available
723 Bakewell St
723 Bakewell Street, Covington, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,000
You'll love the Cov! - Property Id: 130729 Welcome to the Dresden'. You'll love this gorgeous renovated community in the heart of Mainstrasse! Laundry room with coin-operated laundry, free street parking.
East Price Hill
1 Unit Available
3050 Mickey Ave
3050 Mickey Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$550
Mickey Avenue Apts - Property Id: 213409 Nice 1BR for $550 and 2BR for $695 available located at 3050 Mickey Avenue in Price Hill Some equipped kitchens, mostly hardwood floors, large laundry room and two extra units that could be used for storage.
