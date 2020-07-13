/
pet friendly apartments
105 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Cold Spring, KY
1 Unit Available
1200 Downing Street
1200 Downing Street, Cold Spring, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
Available 08/15/20 2 bedroom 2 bath with washer/dryer! - Property Id: 162904 Live in luxury overlooking a man-made pond. This unit features wood floors throughout the apartment.
1 Unit Available
1300 Downing Street
1300 Downing Street, Cold Spring, KY
2 Bedrooms
$950
2 BED close to NKU *DO NOT APPLY THRUTURBO TENANT - Property Id: 117073 Located in the heart of Cold Springs, just a mile from NKU and I471 the Bayswater features tons of restaurants and shopping just seconds away.
Results within 5 miles of Cold Spring
17 Units Available
East-Central District
Gettysburg Square
35 Gettysburg Square Rd, Fort Thomas, KY
1 Bedroom
$935
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
955 sqft
Located just minutes from downtown Cincinnati, this premier apartment community offers luxury amenities and stylish interiors. Enjoy a lap pool along, swimming pool, tennis court, and more along with fully equipped kitchens and modern design.
7 Units Available
Mount Washington
Deer Hill
2551 Spindlehill Dr, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$830
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$985
950 sqft
Energy-efficient windows and extra storage in air-conditioned units wired for cable and high-speed internet. Round-the-clock gym and emergency maintenance. Across the street from Stanbery Park and Stern Preserve.
1 Unit Available
Columbia-Tusculum
Delta Flats
427 Delta Ave, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,325
767 sqft
Close to Route 52 and a short walk from the Ohio River. A community with a fitness center, a club room and a pool with terrace. Homes have a breakfast bar and a patio or balcony.
7 Units Available
Mount Washington
Riverstone Court
5623 Beechmont Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$670
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$800
877 sqft
5631 Beechmont Apt. 2 Available 08/14/20 Spacious 2BR - This Spacious 2 BR has original hardwood floors and upgrades throughout. Open floor plan with natural light streaming through every window! (RLNE2018895)
1 Unit Available
Mount Washington
6063 Tridale Court
6063 Tridale Court, Cincinnati, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1524 sqft
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.
1 Unit Available
Salem Heights
1011 Baytree Court
1011 Baytree Court, Salem Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1548 sqft
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.
1 Unit Available
Mount Washington
6034 Stanhill Ct
6034 Stanhill Court, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
Available 09/01/20 Beautiful Single family house in Mt Washington - Property Id: 317483 2 Bed, 1 bath single family house.
1 Unit Available
South End
830 Alexandria Pike
830 Alexandria Pike, Fort Thomas, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
Available 09/01/20 Huge 3 bedroom *DO NOT APPLY THROUGH TURBO TENANT - Property Id: 117065 This 48 unit community has two buildings that sit atop a hill in Fort Thomas. It provides great views for many of the residents.
1 Unit Available
East-Central District
645 Highland Avenue
645 Highland Avenue, Fort Thomas, KY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
TWO BEDROOM! *DO NOT APPLY THROUGH TURBO TENANT - Property Id: 117688 'the Kensington' There are also garages with automatic openers if covered and private parking is desired. There is onsite laundry with coin operated washers and dryers.
1 Unit Available
East-Central District
731 S. Grand Avenue
731 South Grand Avenue, Fort Thomas, KY
1 Bedroom
$925
700 sqft
Available 08/01/20 The Royal 1 bedroom - Property Id: 251931 You'll love this brand new renovated apartment! Beautiful kitchen, all new everything! Window unit AC, close to everything! Heat and Water PAID! Coin laundry and storage units as well.
18 Units Available
Bellevue
239 Grandview Avenue
239 Grandview Avenue, Bellevue, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,250
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1178 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 239 Grandview Avenue in Bellevue. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
Peaselburg
2012 Benton Road
2012 Benton Road, Covington, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1800 sqft
NOW PRE-LEASING! Three story town home with two car garage and large spacious living areas and bedrooms. Most homes have a view of Cincinnati! Some have carpet and some have wood laminate flooring throughout.
1 Unit Available
South End
840 Alexandria Pike
840 Alexandria Pike, Fort Thomas, KY
1 Bedroom
$825
400 sqft
1 bedroom *DO NOT APPLY THROUGH TURBO TENANT - Property Id: 117063 This 48 unit community has two buildings that sit atop a hill in Fort Thomas. It provides great views for many of the residents.
1 Unit Available
Mount Washington
5466 Beechmont Ave. - C02
5466 Beechmont Ave, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$760
750 sqft
Large one bedroom apartment in Mt. Washington at the foot of the Beechmont levy. Easy access to downtown and many of the amenities in the area. COMPLETELY RENOVATED APARTMENT. New Kitchen, open concept with new cabinets and countertops.
1 Unit Available
Mount Washington
1499 Beacon Street
1499 Beacon Street, Cincinnati, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
Basically everything is updated. New kitchen, new baths, freshly refinished floors, updated electrical, plumbing and HVAC.Great 3 seasons porch off the rear of kitchen doubles your living space for much of the year.
1 Unit Available
Buena Vista
215 West 11th Street
215 West Eleventh Street, Newport, KY
5 Bedrooms
$2,000
2649 sqft
This house features an updated kitchen with granite countertops and a tile floor. Both bathrooms have been updated, and the house also has washer/dryer hookups. Gas Furnace and Air Conditioning. UTILITIES NOT INCLUDED. Cats and small dogs welcome.
1 Unit Available
South End
44 Holly Woods Drive
44 Holly Woods Drive, Fort Thomas, KY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$970
Available 08/20/20 The Astaire - Property Id: 192852 ‘the Astire' is a 10 unit building that has been fully updated located in Fort Thomas. The Astire has everything you're looking for in a 2 bedroom.
1 Unit Available
Salem Heights
6578 Wyndwatch Dr
6578 Wyndwatch Drive, Hamilton County, OH
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
4770 sqft
Everything you’ve been searching for and more, this stunning single family rental opportunity was designed with beauty and versatility in mind.
1 Unit Available
Mount Washington
5468 Beechmont Ave. - D02
5468 Beechmont Ave, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$925
975 sqft
Completely Renovated, Large 2 Bed Apartment in Mt. Washington. Excellent Location. Less than a 1/2 mile from Lunken Playfield. Close to many amenities. Near Mt. Lookout, Oakley, Hyde Park. 15 minutes from Downtown and on a bus line.
1 Unit Available
East-Central District
128 S. Fort Thomas Avenue
128 South Fort Thomas Avenue, Fort Thomas, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
Heart of Fort Thomas! - Property Id: 130731 'the Daveed' is a 14 unit building consisting of all 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom units.
1 Unit Available
Columbia-Tusculum
316 Stites Ave
316 Stites Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,350
1000 sqft
High-End Luxury Apartment - Ready to go now - Property Id: 316488 This house is in the heart of Columbia Tusculum, close to Jeff Ruby restaurants, shopping, The Pearl cafe, Streetside breweries, and parks.
1 Unit Available
Fruit Hill
1014 Artwood Drive
1014 Artwood Drive, Fruit Hill, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,640
1302 sqft
Take a 3D Video Tour from anywhere in the world: http://bit.
