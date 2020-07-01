54 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Cold Spring, KY

/
3 bedroom apartments
Salem Heights
1178 Bruce Avenue
1178 Bruce Avenue, Salem Heights, OH
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.
Salem Heights
1011 Baytree Court
1011 Baytree Court, Salem Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1548 sqft
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.
Buena Vista
215 West 11th Street
215 West Eleventh Street, Newport, KY
This house features an updated kitchen with granite countertops and a tile floor. Both bathrooms have been updated, and the house also has washer/dryer hookups. Gas Furnace and Air Conditioning. UTILITIES NOT INCLUDED. Cats and small dogs welcome.
Salem Heights
6578 Wyndwatch Dr
6578 Wyndwatch Drive, Hamilton County, OH
Everything you’ve been searching for and more, this stunning single family rental opportunity was designed with beauty and versatility in mind.
Newtown
Ivy Hills Place
7401 Pondview Place, Cincinnati, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1293 sqft
Private Deck to Enjoy the View - Open spacious front to rear floor plan featuring new carpet and plank flooring. This home includes large closets, washer and dryer and detached garage.
Elsmere
Overlook Apartment Homes
3000 Stoneybrook Ln, Elsmere, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,410
1614 sqft
Located in Elsmere, just minutes from Cincinnati and Florence Mall. Luxury community is pet-friendly and features a resort-style pool and fitness center. Units have granite counters, hardwood flooring and washer/dryer hookups.
Central Business District
Shillito
151 W 7th St, Cincinnati, OH
3 Bedrooms
$2,222
2243 sqft
Close to the Central Business District and I-75. Townhomes feature a modern kitchen, a patio or balcony and hardwood flooring. Community amenities include a pool, a courtyard and three fitness rooms.
Forestville
Village of Coldstream
998 Meadowland Dr, Cincinnati, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,594
1252 sqft
A short drive from I-275 and Veterans Park. Apartments feature a deck or private patio, carpet, carriage lights and lots of closet space. Community includes a courtyard, a pool and a sand volleyball court.
Central Business District
City Club Apartments - CBD Cincinnati
309 Vine St, Cincinnati, OH
3 Bedrooms
$2,580
1353 sqft
Now leasing for immediate occupancy - At City Club Apartments in Cincinnati's Central Business District, we offer new apartments and penthouses with a focus on customer service, green building standards, high style and world class amenities.
Hyde Park
Ravenswood
3417 Erie Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
960 sqft
The historic Ravenswood property is located in East Hyde Park, just minutes from Hyde Park Square and Rookwood Pavilion, and in one of Cincinnati's most desirable residential neighborhoods.
Dayton
Tapestry on the River
1065 Manhattan Blvd No. 1112, Dayton, KY
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1409 sqft
The highly sought-after waterfront living location of Tapestry on the River awaits you! Tapestry on the River apartment homes is located on the Ohio River in Northern Kentucky's premier development Manhattan Harbour.
Oakley
The Drexel at Oakley
3827 Paxton Ave, Cincinnati, OH
3 Bedrooms
$2,199
Contemporary living in the heart of Hyde Park, just minutes from all of Downtown Cincinnati. Gated community with a playground, fitness center, and a spa for residents.
Forestville
Immaculate Townhomes
1277 Immaculate Lane, Forestville, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1400 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Immaculate Townhomes in Forestville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Hyde Park
Hyde Park Terrace
2645 Erie Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1550 sqft
Hyde Park Terrace is a multi-use building in the heart of Hyde Park Square. The building house well-known Cock & Bull, Khakis and Peek of Chic.
Mount Adams
1121 Wareham Dr
1121 Wareham Drive, Cincinnati, OH
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
2200 sqft
Available 07/06/20 Mt Adams w/ View of Dwntwn/Walk to Mus., Park etc! - Property Id: 308967 Walk to Playhouse, Art Museum, Eden Park, Church, Etc.
Evanston
3466 Wabash Ave
3466 Wabash Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1142 sqft
Beautifully renovated 3BR 1BA home in Evanston - Immaculate home in desirable Evanston, completely renovated and ready for move-in. Situated between Duck Creek and Crane.
Kennedy Heights
3955 Standish ave
3955 Standish Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,435
2500 sqft
3 Bedroom capecod - Property Id: 303182 Beautiful house on a hill in the quiet kennedy Heights/Silverton area of town with lawn care service, fenced in yard, off street parking, central air/heat, large backyard 2 bathrooms and 3 bedrooms.
Dry Run
2754 TURNKEY
2754 Turnkey Court, Dry Run, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1714 sqft
Anderson - Updated and spacious 3 bed 2.5 bath w 2 Car garage - 3 BEDROOM, 2.5 BATH UPDATED RANCH with finished basement. Large kitchen with skylight and screened in porch. (RLNE5819366)
Lower Price Hill
2142 Hatmaker St
2142 Hatmaker Street, Cincinnati, OH
Overflowing with Character - Beautiful 3-story home near the Incline District. This huge house has all the original woodwork, exposed brick, and great hard wood floors.
Evanston
3536 Idlewild Avenue,
3536 Idlewild Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1472 sqft
3536 Idlewild Ave 3BR/1BA (Cincinnati) - Apply today for our recently renovated 3BR/1BA home for rent in Cincinnati, Ohio.
Avondale
3564 Estes Pl First Flr
3564 Estes Place, Cincinnati, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1200 sqft
3 bed in Bond Hill - Property Id: 156559 Complete renovation - everything brand new - gorgeous 3 bed 1 bath first floor apt. No pets No Section 8 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
Madisonville
5659 Bramble Avenue,
5659 Bramble Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1266 sqft
5659 Bramble Ave 3BR/1BA (Madisonville) - Apply today for our recently renovated 3BR/1BA home for rent in Madisonville, Ohio.
Evanston
3342 Spokane Avenue,
3342 Spokane Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1750 sqft
3342 Spokane Avenue, Available 07/03/20 3342 Spokane Ave 3BR/1BA (Cincinnati) - **Coming Soon** Don't miss our Newly Renovated 3BR/1BA home located in Cincinnati.
Hyde Park
3447 Burch Ave
3447 Burch Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
- Beautiful, 5BR home with game room, office, & basement workshop. Modern look & completely updated. Rare spacious & fenced backyard with landscaping included. Minutes from great food, shopping, & Hyde Park Square. (RLNE5298523)
