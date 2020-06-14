/
1 bedroom apartments
13 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Burlington, KY
Burlington
8 Units Available
Sky Harbor Apartments
1735 Tanglewood Ct, Burlington, KY
1 Bedroom
$860
850 sqft
With plenty of one- and two-bedroom floor plans to choose from, you are sure to find the right fit. Apartment community features include a pool, fire pit, fitness center, dog park, community room, playground, basketball court, and more!
Results within 5 miles of Burlington
15 Units Available
Blue Grass Manor
3904 Lori Dr, Erlanger, KY
1 Bedroom
$720
619 sqft
Natural light and air conditioning. Colorful units with walk-in closets and extra storage. Community has mature landscaping. Pet-friendly complex with off-street parking. Short drive to downtown Cincinnati and easy access to I-71/75.
Central Florence
15 Units Available
Grand at Florence
855 Clubtrail Dr, Florence, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,046
788 sqft
Welcome to Grand at Florence, a spectacular new townhome and garden apartment community in lovely Northern Kentucky.
10 Units Available
The Trails of Saddlebrook
646 Meadowlands Trail, Florence, KY
1 Bedroom
$950
852 sqft
Contemporary apartments surrounded by countryside yet close to the I-75 with access to Cincinnati. Each unit has vaulted ceilings, walk-in closets and a large private balcony or patio.
Sayler Park
1 Unit Available
170 Richardson Place - 1
170 Richardson Pl, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$585
500 sqft
Re-done and Updated! Large 1 Bedroom apartment with Dining Area, Laundry Facilities on-site. Secure building. Off-street parking. Owners pays heat, water and trash. No Pets. SD the same as 1 months rent. Owner accepting assistance programs.
Results within 10 miles of Burlington
Westwood
18 Units Available
Aspen Village
2703 Erlene Dr, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$600
563 sqft
Comfortable apartments in a complex surrounded by nature, yet close to downtown Cincinnati. Residents have access to a swimming pool, fitness center and 24-hour maintenance service.
1 Unit Available
4491 Foley Road
4491 Foley Road, Hamilton County, OH
1 Bedroom
$675
815 sqft
Peaceful & charming 1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom on the 2nd floor of a 2 family home. Home boasts bright, sunny rooms adorned with original natural woodwork and hardwood floors.
West Price Hill
1 Unit Available
833 Seton Avenue - 3
833 Seton Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$520
400 sqft
COMING SOON!!!!! One bedroom one bath apartment in 4 family building, owner pays for wifi.
West Price Hill
1 Unit Available
1231 Amanda Place
1231 Amanda Place, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$600
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1231 Amanda Place in Cincinnati. View photos, descriptions and more!
Cheviot
1 Unit Available
3619 Robb Avenue - 3
3619 Robb Avenue, Cheviot, OH
1 Bedroom
$570
600 sqft
**Strictly Senior Building** **Only Applicants Over 55 Considered** Second floor 1 bedroom apartment located on convenient corner in Cheviot. All senior occupants, easy access to Bridgetown Road.
Westwood
1 Unit Available
3144 Queen City Avenue - 1
3144 Queen City Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$650
675 sqft
Great 1 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment available in Westwood for immediate occupancy! This apartments features hardwood, fresh paint throughout, galley eat in kitchen with refrigerator, stove & oven, lots of closet space, and baseboard heating.
Westwood
1 Unit Available
3142 Mayridge Court
3142 Mayridge Court, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$595
SENIOR Building, 55 Years Old & Older ONLY! Remodeled 1 Bedroom 1 Full Bath Apartment On 2nd Floor (About 20 Steps To Unit Door). Brand New Carpet, Flooring, Paint, Fixtures & More. Open Floor Plan W/ Huge Living Room, Dining Area & Kitchen.
1 Unit Available
467 Pedretti - Sunrise Apartments - 1
467 Pedretti Avenue, Hamilton County, OH
1 Bedroom
$595
650 sqft
Wonderful Garden Apartment located in beautiful Delhi, Oak Hills School District. 1 bed, one bath property. Incredible location on a bus line. Easy access to employment centers and the airport.
