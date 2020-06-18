313 Rosewood Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities parking guest parking

- Adorable 2 bedroom 2 bath condo located in Shelby Point - East End area. Enter into the secured shared entry, travel up the carpeted steps to enter this spacious unit. Freshly painted, UPDATED, with new carpet throughout. Open living room/dining/kitchen areas with new appliances. Water, trash and sewer are included in the rent. Owner even included a washer and dryer but is not maintained. There is an assigned parking space as well as guest parking.



-NO Smoking!

-1 Pet under 35 lbs considered with required deposit



(Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Resident to verify all information.)



(RLNE5765440)