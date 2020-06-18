All apartments in Blue Ridge Manor
Location

313 Rosewood Drive, Blue Ridge Manor, KY 40223
Blue Ridge Manor

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
recently renovated
guest parking
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
guest parking
- Adorable 2 bedroom 2 bath condo located in Shelby Point - East End area. Enter into the secured shared entry, travel up the carpeted steps to enter this spacious unit. Freshly painted, UPDATED, with new carpet throughout. Open living room/dining/kitchen areas with new appliances. Water, trash and sewer are included in the rent. Owner even included a washer and dryer but is not maintained. There is an assigned parking space as well as guest parking.

-NO Smoking!
-1 Pet under 35 lbs considered with required deposit

(Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Resident to verify all information.)

(RLNE5765440)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 313 Rosewood Drive have any available units?
313 Rosewood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Blue Ridge Manor, KY.
What amenities does 313 Rosewood Drive have?
Some of 313 Rosewood Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 313 Rosewood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
313 Rosewood Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 313 Rosewood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 313 Rosewood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Blue Ridge Manor.
Does 313 Rosewood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 313 Rosewood Drive does offer parking.
Does 313 Rosewood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 313 Rosewood Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 313 Rosewood Drive have a pool?
No, 313 Rosewood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 313 Rosewood Drive have accessible units?
No, 313 Rosewood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 313 Rosewood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 313 Rosewood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 313 Rosewood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 313 Rosewood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
