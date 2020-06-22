All apartments in Wichita
Find more places like 840 N Bedford Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Wichita, KS
/
840 N Bedford Ct
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

840 N Bedford Ct

840 North Bedford Court · (316) 290-9290
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Wichita
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

840 North Bedford Court, Wichita, KS 67206

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 840 N Bedford Ct · Avail. Jul 15

$2,050

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2522 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
media room
840 N Bedford Ct Available 07/15/20 Beautiful Modern Home w/3 Car Garage, Fenced in Yard & Andover School District - Pre-Leasing Now!!

4 BEDROOM 3 BATH HOME NEAR ANDOVER, KS
3 Car Garage - Fenced In Back Yard - Finished Basement

Every detail of this home has been beautifully and uniquely designed.

The KITCHEN comes with custom granite, stainless steel appliances, and a gorgeous bar. Off of the kitchen sits the LAUNDRY ROOM big enough for an over-sized washer and dryer.

The DINING ROOM is the perfect size fitting a 4 to 8 seat dining table with a sparkling light hanging form above.

The LIVING ROOM has a modern look with an elegant fireplace and wood floors stretching through the home.

The MASTER BEDROOM is stunning with it's over sized picture window and a built in area for your dresser, a bookcase or a small desk. The room comes with two closets, one being a walk in.

The MASTER BATHROOM has a beautiful, big walk in shower, a Jacuzzi tub a convenient linen closet.

The FINISHED BASEMENT stretches throughout the bottom of the home, fully carpeted. It comes a spacious bedroom with walk in closet and one spacious bathroom. The wet bar is breath taking and wonderful for a night cap or for entertaining friends. There are a couple rooms that make great storage and an unfinished bedroom currently used as a guest room, but can have many different uses (man cave, storage, craft room, game room...the sky is the limit)

The BACKYARD has an iron rod fence surrounding it. It has a nice sized deck great for hosting BBQs or reading a book with peace and quiet. The lawn is well manicured and comes with a garden box for growing your veggies.

The NEIGHBORHOOD comes with a community pool, including a kiddie pool and playground. Close to shopping, movie theater, restaurants, and more.

Well mannered PETS ACCEPTED

Rent: $2,050 per month
Deposit: $2,050
Pet Fee: $250 for first pet, $150 for second pet (2 pets max)
Pet rent: $35 per month

Call 316-290-9290 for more information
https://www.rpmfirstchoice.com/wichita-rentals

(RLNE5856166)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 840 N Bedford Ct have any available units?
840 N Bedford Ct has a unit available for $2,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Wichita, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Wichita Rent Report.
What amenities does 840 N Bedford Ct have?
Some of 840 N Bedford Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 840 N Bedford Ct currently offering any rent specials?
840 N Bedford Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 840 N Bedford Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 840 N Bedford Ct is pet friendly.
Does 840 N Bedford Ct offer parking?
Yes, 840 N Bedford Ct does offer parking.
Does 840 N Bedford Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 840 N Bedford Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 840 N Bedford Ct have a pool?
Yes, 840 N Bedford Ct has a pool.
Does 840 N Bedford Ct have accessible units?
No, 840 N Bedford Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 840 N Bedford Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 840 N Bedford Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 840 N Bedford Ct?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Berkshire Apartments
8820 W Westlawn St
Wichita, KS 67212
Sundance Apartments
1945 N Rock Rd
Wichita, KS 67206
Cottages at Crestview
110 N 127th St E Bldg 700
Wichita, KS 67206
Cross Creek
7750 E 32nd St N
Wichita, KS 67226
Crown Chase
1010 N Ridge Rd
Wichita, KS 67212
Twin Lakes Apartments
1915 N Porter Ave
Wichita, KS 67203
Portofino
12526 E Central Ave
Wichita, KS 67206
Inwood Crossings
3540 N Inwood St
Wichita, KS 67226

Similar Pages

Wichita 1 BedroomsWichita 2 Bedrooms
Wichita Apartments with BalconyWichita Apartments with Parking
Wichita Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Ponca City, OKHaysville, KSValley Center, KSMaize, KS
Newton, KSHalstead, KSDerby, KS
El Dorado, KSAndover, KSHutchinson, KS

Apartments Near Colleges

Wichita State University
Friends University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity