840 N Bedford Ct Available 07/15/20 Beautiful Modern Home w/3 Car Garage, Fenced in Yard & Andover School District - Pre-Leasing Now!!



4 BEDROOM 3 BATH HOME NEAR ANDOVER, KS

3 Car Garage - Fenced In Back Yard - Finished Basement



Every detail of this home has been beautifully and uniquely designed.



The KITCHEN comes with custom granite, stainless steel appliances, and a gorgeous bar. Off of the kitchen sits the LAUNDRY ROOM big enough for an over-sized washer and dryer.



The DINING ROOM is the perfect size fitting a 4 to 8 seat dining table with a sparkling light hanging form above.



The LIVING ROOM has a modern look with an elegant fireplace and wood floors stretching through the home.



The MASTER BEDROOM is stunning with it's over sized picture window and a built in area for your dresser, a bookcase or a small desk. The room comes with two closets, one being a walk in.



The MASTER BATHROOM has a beautiful, big walk in shower, a Jacuzzi tub a convenient linen closet.



The FINISHED BASEMENT stretches throughout the bottom of the home, fully carpeted. It comes a spacious bedroom with walk in closet and one spacious bathroom. The wet bar is breath taking and wonderful for a night cap or for entertaining friends. There are a couple rooms that make great storage and an unfinished bedroom currently used as a guest room, but can have many different uses (man cave, storage, craft room, game room...the sky is the limit)



The BACKYARD has an iron rod fence surrounding it. It has a nice sized deck great for hosting BBQs or reading a book with peace and quiet. The lawn is well manicured and comes with a garden box for growing your veggies.



The NEIGHBORHOOD comes with a community pool, including a kiddie pool and playground. Close to shopping, movie theater, restaurants, and more.



Well mannered PETS ACCEPTED



Rent: $2,050 per month

Deposit: $2,050

Pet Fee: $250 for first pet, $150 for second pet (2 pets max)

Pet rent: $35 per month



Call 316-290-9290 for more information

https://www.rpmfirstchoice.com/wichita-rentals



(RLNE5856166)