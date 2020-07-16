615 S Mt Carmel 3

Amenities

2 Bedroom. Washer and dryer included - Property Id: 307284



Large (2) bedroom apartment. Upstairs unit in a 4plex. 950 sq ft. Central heat and air. Stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, washer & Dryer included. Great neighbors. Off street parking. Landlord pays the trash and takes care of the yard. Tenant pays gas, electric, and $25.00 per month water.



Requirements: minimum one year rental history. Income needs to be 3 x monthly rent verified with pay stubs.



Email here or call our office to arrange a showing @ 316-265-8899

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/615-s-mt-carmel-wichita-ks-unit-3/307284

