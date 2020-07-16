All apartments in Wichita
615 S Mt Carmel 3

615 South Mount Carmel Street · (316) 265-8899
Location

615 South Mount Carmel Street, Wichita, KS 67213
Sunflower

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 3 · Avail. now

$615

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 950 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
2 Bedroom. Washer and dryer included - Property Id: 307284

Large (2) bedroom apartment. Upstairs unit in a 4plex. 950 sq ft. Central heat and air. Stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, washer & Dryer included. Great neighbors. Off street parking. Landlord pays the trash and takes care of the yard. Tenant pays gas, electric, and $25.00 per month water.

Requirements: minimum one year rental history. Income needs to be 3 x monthly rent verified with pay stubs.

Email here or call our office to arrange a showing @ 316-265-8899
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/615-s-mt-carmel-wichita-ks-unit-3/307284
Property Id 307284

(RLNE5947045)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 615 S Mt Carmel 3 have any available units?
615 S Mt Carmel 3 has a unit available for $615 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Wichita, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Wichita Rent Report.
What amenities does 615 S Mt Carmel 3 have?
Some of 615 S Mt Carmel 3's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 615 S Mt Carmel 3 currently offering any rent specials?
615 S Mt Carmel 3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 615 S Mt Carmel 3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 615 S Mt Carmel 3 is pet friendly.
Does 615 S Mt Carmel 3 offer parking?
Yes, 615 S Mt Carmel 3 offers parking.
Does 615 S Mt Carmel 3 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 615 S Mt Carmel 3 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 615 S Mt Carmel 3 have a pool?
No, 615 S Mt Carmel 3 does not have a pool.
Does 615 S Mt Carmel 3 have accessible units?
No, 615 S Mt Carmel 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 615 S Mt Carmel 3 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 615 S Mt Carmel 3 has units with dishwashers.
