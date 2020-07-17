3960 Garland Cir.

Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher pet friendly parking carpet range

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Available 07/21/20 Secluded 2 bdrm/1 bath;20 Min Any Wichita Location - Property Id: 237120



Step into a secluded residential setting, tucked away, yet with convenient & quick access to all locations in Wichita ( 20 minutes from almost any spot). Beautiful 2 bdrm/ 1 bath, lower-level unit

has an oversized master bedroom (approximately 15 x 18) and ample storage. Washer/dryer hook-ups mean convenience of doing your laundry at home, and off-street parking provides the ability to park in front of your building. Call us for a tour!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/237120

Property Id 237120



(RLNE5865088)