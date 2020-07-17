3960 Garland Cir.

Amenities
Available 07/21/20 Secluded 2 bdrm/1 bath;20 Min Any Wichita Location - Property Id: 237120
Step into a secluded residential setting, tucked away, yet with convenient & quick access to all locations in Wichita ( 20 minutes from almost any spot). Beautiful 2 bdrm/ 1 bath, lower-level unit
has an oversized master bedroom (approximately 15 x 18) and ample storage. Washer/dryer hook-ups mean convenience of doing your laundry at home, and off-street parking provides the ability to park in front of your building. Call us for a tour!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/237120
Property Id 237120
(RLNE5865088)