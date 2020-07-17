All apartments in Wichita
3960 Garland Cir.
3960 Garland Cir
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:17 PM

3960 Garland Cir

3960 North Garland Circle · No Longer Available
Location

3960 North Garland Circle, Wichita, KS 67204
Sherwood Glen

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
carpet
range
Available 07/21/20 Secluded 2 bdrm/1 bath;20 Min Any Wichita Location - Property Id: 237120

Step into a secluded residential setting, tucked away, yet with convenient & quick access to all locations in Wichita ( 20 minutes from almost any spot). Beautiful 2 bdrm/ 1 bath, lower-level unit
has an oversized master bedroom (approximately 15 x 18) and ample storage. Washer/dryer hook-ups mean convenience of doing your laundry at home, and off-street parking provides the ability to park in front of your building. Call us for a tour!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/237120
Property Id 237120

(RLNE5865088)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 3960 Garland Cir have any available units?
3960 Garland Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wichita, KS.
How much is rent in Wichita, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Wichita Rent Report.
What amenities does 3960 Garland Cir have?
Some of 3960 Garland Cir's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3960 Garland Cir currently offering any rent specials?
3960 Garland Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3960 Garland Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 3960 Garland Cir is pet friendly.
Does 3960 Garland Cir offer parking?
Yes, 3960 Garland Cir offers parking.
Does 3960 Garland Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3960 Garland Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3960 Garland Cir have a pool?
No, 3960 Garland Cir does not have a pool.
Does 3960 Garland Cir have accessible units?
No, 3960 Garland Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 3960 Garland Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3960 Garland Cir has units with dishwashers.

