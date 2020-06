Amenities

This apartment is right across from the WSU campus. There is a move-in fee of $200. Tenant only pays for electric. Free Wifi is included in rent!! Hurry up and apply now to make this apartment yours!



Studio

1 Bath

Within walking distance to WSU campus

Laundry Room on site

Tenant only pays for electric!

Pet friendly



This apartment is right across from the WSU campus. There is a move-in fee of $300. Tenant only pays for electric. Free Wifi is included in rent!!



2 BR

1 Bath

Within walking distance to WSU campus

Laundry Room on site

Tenant only pays for electric!

Pet friendly



Rent Amount Shown is for Monthly Auto-Pay Schedule.



