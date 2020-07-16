1326 S. Ida St..

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Updated 4 Bed, 2 Ba Home Available to Rent or Rent to Own! - Open House Thursday, July 16th 1-1:30. Please call or text 316-202-7331 with your full name and email address to confirm attendance and to be notified of any changes.



This home features 3 bedrooms, a bonus room/office, 2 bathrooms, a formal living and dining room, bonus family room and main floor laundry. Newer electrical, HVAC, stainless steel appliances, flooring, paint, updated bathrooms, fixtures, hardware and more make this home inviting and move in ready! No section 8 available.



TERMS:

- Deposit is the same amount as the rent

- Household income must meet 3x the monthly rent

- No felonies or evictions within the last 3 yrs

- $25 Application per adult. All adults must apply.

- $200 nonrefundable pet fee for one pet. Additional monthly pet fee may apply. Inquire abut additional pets.

- No utility accounts in collections



If interested, please drive by the home first and call or text 316-202-7331 to schedule a viewing. No showings scheduled until after open house on 7/8.

This home has street parking only (drive to the south is the neighbors driveway)



This home is also open to Rent to Own. Call for details.



WEBSITE to apply:

http://prohomemanagementks.com/properties-listings/



(RLNE5224639)