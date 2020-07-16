All apartments in Wichita
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:59 PM

1326 S. Ida St.

1326 South Ida Street · (316) 202-7331
Location

1326 South Ida Street, Wichita, KS 67211
South Central

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1326 S. Ida St. · Avail. now

$750

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1372 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Updated 4 Bed, 2 Ba Home Available to Rent or Rent to Own! - Open House Thursday, July 16th 1-1:30. Please call or text 316-202-7331 with your full name and email address to confirm attendance and to be notified of any changes.

This home features 3 bedrooms, a bonus room/office, 2 bathrooms, a formal living and dining room, bonus family room and main floor laundry. Newer electrical, HVAC, stainless steel appliances, flooring, paint, updated bathrooms, fixtures, hardware and more make this home inviting and move in ready! No section 8 available.

TERMS:
- Deposit is the same amount as the rent
- Household income must meet 3x the monthly rent
- No felonies or evictions within the last 3 yrs
- $25 Application per adult. All adults must apply.
- $200 nonrefundable pet fee for one pet. Additional monthly pet fee may apply. Inquire abut additional pets.
- No utility accounts in collections

If interested, please drive by the home first and call or text 316-202-7331 to schedule a viewing. No showings scheduled until after open house on 7/8.
This home has street parking only (drive to the south is the neighbors driveway)

This home is also open to Rent to Own. Call for details.

WEBSITE to apply:
http://prohomemanagementks.com/properties-listings/

(RLNE5224639)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1326 S. Ida St. have any available units?
1326 S. Ida St. has a unit available for $750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Wichita, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Wichita Rent Report.
What amenities does 1326 S. Ida St. have?
Some of 1326 S. Ida St.'s amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1326 S. Ida St. currently offering any rent specials?
1326 S. Ida St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1326 S. Ida St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1326 S. Ida St. is pet friendly.
Does 1326 S. Ida St. offer parking?
No, 1326 S. Ida St. does not offer parking.
Does 1326 S. Ida St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1326 S. Ida St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1326 S. Ida St. have a pool?
No, 1326 S. Ida St. does not have a pool.
Does 1326 S. Ida St. have accessible units?
No, 1326 S. Ida St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1326 S. Ida St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1326 S. Ida St. does not have units with dishwashers.

